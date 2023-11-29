All playable characters in Gangs of Sherwood

Gangs of Sherwood brings co-op action to PC and console gamers alike. The latest brawler from Nacon features varied characters, each with distinct abilities and playstyles. This allows all players to feel at home, from the swift brawler and hulking tanks to agile ranged fighters. Due to the differences in each, players could do with an overview of how each hero and outlaw functions.

Let us dive into the intricacies of Gangs of Sherwood's playable characters and see how they stack up.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

All Gangs of Sherwood heroes explained

1) Robin of Locksley

One of the four playable characters in the game (Screenshot via Gangs of Sherwood)

This young man is said to be one of the finest bowmen in all of Britain. Robin wields a bow and arrows to decimate foes from afar. His light attacks create Shining Arrows, which can create volleys of discreet Star Arrows that home in on the target. His heavy attack is a melee strike combo.

This allows players to continue the onslaught without giving foes an opening to counterattack. Players can hold down the light attack button to charge and release a powered-up arrow. They can also aim manually to deliver headshots. Robin offers the perfect blend of ease of use and skill.

2) Maid Marian

Crush foes with immense damage (Screenshot via Gangs of Sherwood)

Maid Marian is the daughter of the Sheriff of Nottingham and aids the uprising against her father's injustice. Skilled with blades, her light attacks consist of rapier strikes, which can stack Magnetic Daggers on the enemy.

Her heavy attacks dish out damage using a whip, holding which down can initiate Flux Trigger, which activates all Magnetic Daggers on the targeted foe.

Alternately, players can aim down sights to manually chuck Magnetic Daggers using the light attack button and trigger them the same way with the heavy attack button.

She is arguably the most powerful character in the game, with the ability to dish out high damage very quickly, thanks to the Magnetic Dagger stacks. This also makes her the easiest character to start out with.

3) Friar Tuck

Big size equals sweeping kills (Screenshot via Gangs of Sherwood)

Friar Tuck is perhaps the most intimidating of the bunch, as this bulging behemoth carries a mace as big as himself. In addition to delivering massive crowd-pulverizing swings, he can charge up his attacks to increase the damage. His charged light attack also releases a projectile while the charged heavy attack leaves flames in its wake.

When playing the co-op mode of the campaign, Friar Tuck should be out there at the frontline, soaking up damage and distracting foes. Meanwhile, his allies help pick out the rest of the mobs alongside him or from afar.

4) Little John

This one can be a little tricky to use (Screenshot via Gangs of Sherwood)

Little John is a brawny brawler who lets his fists do the talking. He works slightly differently from other heroes in the sense that he relies on Heat Points to enhance his attacks. These are acquired by timing light attack combos with the Heat gauge. This allows the use of Overheat heavy attacks when one or more Heat Points are active, unleashing a large area-of-effect burst of fire.

Little John's reliance on getting into a rhythm makes him the hardest playable character in the game. So we recommend checking out the other heroes first if players find it hard to get accustomed to this hero's gimmicks.

Gangs of Sherwood releases on November 30, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.