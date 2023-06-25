All Garuda abilities in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 features a variety of special powers and abilities for Clive to use in his journey through Valisthea. He obtains the powers of various Eikons throughout the game, one of them being the Eikon of wind, Garuda. Players can gain access to the Garuda abilities after defeating the Dominant and starting the Wings of Change main quest.

Players can only equip two of these Eikonic abilities at the same time apart from the Eikonic Feat, Deadly Embrace. Therefore, it's important to know their strengths and weaknesses while deciding to equip these abilities. This article will tell you all about Garuda abilities in Final Fantasy 16.

What are all the Garuda abilities in Final Fantasy 16?

1) Wicked Wheel

Wicked Wheel ability in-game (image via Square Enix)

Wicked Wheel is a good ability for doing AoE damage to your opponents. It strikes all the enemies within a certain range and lifts them from the ground. This ability can also be used while Clive is in mid-air.

Whilst his enemies are in mid-air, Clive can perform aerial combos on them and even chase them down. This ability isn't effective against heavy enemies or bosses as they can't be lifted off the ground. Wicked Wheel requires 525 AP to upgrade and 1000 AP to master. Mastering the ability will allow you to summon other Eikons alongside it.

2) Gouge

Gouge ability in-game (image via Square Enix)

Gouge is one of the stronger Garuda abilities in Final Fantasy 16. It will allow Clive to summon twin claws that he uses to tear into his enemies relentlessly. It can also be used mid-air, similar to Wicked Wheel.

Gouge has one of the highest stun ratings and can easily stagger opponents. Upgrading this ability takes 575 AP and will allow players to perform attacks faster while mastering it takes 1000 AP and allows it to be assigned to any other Eikons.

3) Rook's Gambit

Rook's Gambit abilities in-game (image via Square Enix)

Rook's Gambit is one of the more unique Garuda abilities in Final Fantasy 16. It lets you jump backwards and deliver a punishing counter by dashing forwards. This ability is even stronger if Clive uses it to dodge an attack.

It has great combo potential and costs only 120 AP. This can be the best Garuda ability if used properly, as it introduces a new way of avoiding enemy attacks apart from dodging. Rook's Gambit can be upgraded for 660 AP and increases the number of hits while mastering it is similar to other Garuda abilities.

4) Aerial Blast

Aerial Blast in Final Fantasy 16 (image via Square Enix)

Aerial Blast is a Garuda ability that summons a tornado, slowly hunting down nearby opponents. If any enemies are caught by this tornado, they will keep taking damage until it lasts. This ability is great for dealing with smaller enemies while Clive is fighting a boss battle.

This is the most expensive Garuda ability in Final Fantasy 16, costing 2005 AP to upgrade and 6000 AP to master. Upgrading it will make the tornado last longer while mastering it is the same as all other Garuda abilities.

5) Deadly Embrace

Deadly Embrace ability in-game (image via Square Enix)

Eikonic Feats are certain abilities that come equipped with each Eikon. Deadly Embrace is the Eikonic Feat of Garuda. Using it produces a giant claw-like hand that will grab onto the enemy you lock onto. Smaller enemies will be pulled towards you to combo with. Heavy enemies can also be pulled towards you if you are in mid-air.

Flying enemies will also be pulled to the ground and stunned by using Deadly Embrace. It is the cheapest Garuda ability in Final Fantasy 16, costing 450 AP, as it has no base cost and costs only one upgrade to master.

