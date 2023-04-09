All Genshin Impact character birthdays in May 2023

Players can expect to receive up to five birthday mails and presents from Genshin Impact characters in May 2023. Do note that this figure does not account for the player's day of birth. If you set your Traveler to be born in May, then his or her birthday would also occur this month. This guide will instead focus on the other characters who will be celebrating this minor joyous occasion.

Candace, Collei, Gorou, Yun Jin, and Fischl are the only characters that players will receive gifts and mail from this month. It is worth mentioning that neither Baizhu nor Kaveh was revealed to be born in May. Thus, players don't need to expect them to send any mail during this time.

List of all Genshin Impact birthdays for May 2023

Gorou's artwork from 2022 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the playable Genshin Impact characters with a birthday in May and the day they were canonly born on:

It is vital to state that Travelers do not need to own a specific character to receive their mail. All that matters is that you log in on the dates shown above to receive a gift from these units. You cannot get the mail if you log in a day later and have already skipped the previous date. Keep in mind that when you need to log in, it will vary from one region to another since there are different server times.

Which characters are getting their first birthdays?

This underrated character is finally going to be in the spotlight briefly this month (Image via HoYoverse)

Candace and Collei will be having their first birthdays in Genshin Impact in 2023. Fans of these characters will finally get some new mail full of flavor text and some decent rewards just for logging in to the game. Not only that but Candace and Collei will also get some official art that their mains might appreciate.

Every other Genshin Impact character born in May has already gone through this tradition before. They will still give new mail and gifts, as well as receive new artwork.

Collei will also get some minor content (Image via HoYoverse)

On a related note, Genshin Impact players should expect a ton of fan art for all the previously listed characters around their birthdays. Several artists on social media always make new works in this community, so fans of these units might wish to browse Twitter, Reddit, etc., to collect new images.

Interestingly, there are no 5-stars born in May as of 2023. Candace, Collei, Gorou, Yun Jin, and Fischl are all 4-stars. It doesn't change anything regarding the rewards, just a minor trivia point worth referencing.

Keep in mind that this guide was solely for May 2023. Later years could introduce new characters who could be born this month. It is worth noting that no old character has ever had their day of birth changed, so players can at least rely on the above list to be accurate for the future.

