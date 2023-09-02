All Genshin Impact character birthdays in September 2023

There will be five (if you include the Traveler, who could be born on any day, then that's six) Genshin Impact characters who can have a birthday in September 2023. That means logging in on any of the days associated with those units will give you a special mail. Flavor text and free rewards will be included, with the latter usually featuring a signature dish of some kind.

It is worth mentioning that you don't need to own a character in order for them to send you mails on their days of birth. As long as you log in on a certain day based on the server time (like September 24 for Freminet), that unit will automatically give you a letter celebrating that day.

List of all Genshin Impact birthdays in September 2023

It is possible for the Lumine or Aether to be born on any day in September (Image via HoYoverse)

Before diving into the Genshin Impact birthdays that will always occur in September 2023, it is worth mentioning one detail: the Traveler can select their own day of birth. If you choose any day in September 2023, then your protagonist will get their mail on that date.

Chongyun

This was Chongyun's official art from 2022 (Image via HoYoverse)

Birthday: September 7

Chongyun was born on September 7, meaning Genshin Impact players will get his letter the soonest of the characters born in September. His signature dish is Cold Noodles with Mountain Delicacies, which restores 80 Stamina when used.

As a brief reminder, note that every year includes different flavor text for each character when you get their letter.

Razor

This was Razor's official art back in 2022 (Image via HoYoverse)

Birthday: September 9

Two days after Chongyun gifts you his letter, Razor will do the same. Razor's signature dish is Puppy-Paw Hash Brown, which heals a character of 40 percent of their Max HP plus 2,350 HP.

Albedo

This was Albedo's official art back in 2022 (Image via HoYoverse)

Birthday: September 13

Up next is Albedo, who was born on September 13. Log in on that day to receive a letter with various rewards, including Woodland Dream. His signature dish buffs all allies' Shield Strength by 35 percent for five minutes.

Freminet

Freminet has never had official art before since he debuted this month (Image via HoYoverse)

Birthday: September 24

Freminet's debut is in the second half of Genshin Impact 4.0, just in time for players to get his mail on September 24. It will be the first time that Travelers get a letter from him, so it will be interesting to see what it includes. His signature dish is Seabird's Sojourn, which heals an ally of 34 percent of their Max HP plus 980 HP every five seconds for 30 seconds.

Ayaka

This was Ayaka's official art from 2022 (Image via HoYoverse)

Birthday: September 28

Ayaka is the final Genshin Impact character born in September (excluding the Traveler). She was born on September 28, meaning players must wait a bit longer to get her special letter than the other units listed before. Her signature day is Snow on the Hearth, which revives a fallen unit of 20 percent of their Max HP plus 1,500 HP.

Remember, all the Genshin Impact characters listed above (except the Traveler) will get official artwork on their special days in 2023. Fans of these units can also expect plenty of fanart on social media, so don't forget to check Twitter, Reddit, and other sites for more content.