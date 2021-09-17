All Genshin Impact locations for Lightning Strike Probe puzzles in Watatsumi & Seirai Island

Genshin Impact players can find numerous Lightning Strike Probe puzzles in various locations across Watatsumi and Seirai Island.
There are six Lightning Strike Probe puzzles on Watatsumi Island and three more on Seirai Island. That means one can find nine Lightning Strike Probe puzzles in total.
Genshin Impact players can solve them either by using Electrogranum or by being infused with Electro (such as by Beidou's Elemental Skill). After that, they must use the character like a magnet and point the Lightning Strike Probes in a particular direction.
Genshin Impact: All Lightning Strike Probe puzzle locations on Watatsumi & Seirai Island
Watatsumi and Seirai Island introduced new Lightning Strike Probe puzzles for players to solve. Solving them would provide extra loot, thus incentivizing players to explore these unique islands.
The picture above showcases all but two Lightning Strike Probe puzzle locations on Watatsumi Island. Coupled with that, there are two extra puzzles in Suigetsu Pool, one of which is underground.
There are only three Lightning Strike Probe puzzles on Seirai Island. All of them are shown in the picture above. One is north of Koseki Village while the other lies to its west. Finally, the last puzzle is found to the north of Fort Hiraumi.
All Lightning Strike Probe locations in Watatsumi Island
Genshin Impact players can find numerous Lightning Strike Probes north of Sangonomiya Shrine. Apart from that, they will also find a Teleport Waypoint to its west.
There is another Lightning Strike Probe puzzle available west of Sangonomiya Shrine. It's near the waterfall.
One can use the Teleport Waypoint nearby to get here quickly. After that, Genshin Impact players should see the Lightning Strike Probe puzzle underneath the cliff.
This Lightning Strike Probe is far from any Teleport Waypoint on Watatsumi Island. Players can find it on the ground floor near the water.
Genshin Impact players will need to solve this Lightning Strike Probe puzzle to access the next one. They can find it in Suigetsu Pool, as few of these are scattered around this location.
The final Lightning Strike Probe puzzle can be found underneath the Suigetsu Pool. It's near the Domain, so Genshin Impact players only have to walk a short distance.
If one hasn't drained the water yet in Suigetsu Pool, then they should follow this guide.
All Lightning Strike Probe locations in Seirai Island
The first Lightning Strike Probe on Seirai Island can be found north of Koseki Village. This puzzle should be located close to the coast, surrounded by shallow waters.
The second Lightning Strike Probe is located to the west of Koseki Village. It should be near "Seiraimaru," surrounded by an Electro barrier.
The final Lightning Strike Probe puzzle is north of Fort Hiraumi. After completing this one, players will be done with Lightning Strike Probes on Seirai Island.
Providing numerous loot rewards and incentives, the Lightning Strike Probe puzzle is a riveting way to traverse across both the islands.
