All Genshin Impact Onikabuto locations for Itto: Ascension Materials and resources

Onikabuto is a common Ascension Material to farm for Itto in Genshin Impact, and they're not too difficult to find. They're typically found on trees and don't move at all (despite being living creatures), making them easy to catch.

The main problem that some Genshin Impact players might have is that they must collect 168 to max out Itto's level. There are currently only 79 spawns, with no shops selling them and no alternative way to farm them apart from picking them up.

A few other ways to get this item do exist, but they aren't farmable per se.

Where to get Onikabuto for Itto in Genshin Impact: Ascension Material farming guide

The interactive map above shows all 79 locations for this Ascension Material in Genshin Impact. Onikabuto counts as an Inazuman Local Specialty, meaning that Gorou's Seeker of Shinies does work here. Just keep in mind that he may track an unrelated Inazuman Local Specialty instead, should another one be near your location.

This Ascension Material will respawn 48 hours after being collected. Since you need 168 of them in total for Itto, that means you can collect all 168 by doing the following:

Collect all 79. Wait two days. Collect 79 more, putting the total to 158. Wait two more days. Collect ten more to reach the 168 total.

That means you can get all 168 Onikabutos for Itto within four days (two resets for this Local Specialty), assuming you're starting with zero in your inventory. If you already have some, then you will obviously finish much faster.

Travelers who want a farming route for all 79 Onikabutos can find a good one in the above YouTube guide. Do note that it says 83 rather than 79 because it includes the four free Onikabuto you get from Shouta, even though you can't get that reward more than once.

Nonetheless, these little critters are scattered all over Inazuma, so having access to all teleports apart from the ones in Watatsumi Island and Tsurumi Island will be vital to save time.

Getting this Ascension Material from Shouta

This NPC can give you some Onikabutos for free (Image via HoYoverse)

Talk to Shouta and select the "Has it ever worked?" dialogue option. Afterward, pick the "What did you offer?" option to obtain four Onikabutos for free.

Note: This method only works once.

If you don't know where he's located, you can find him near a shrine in the northern part of Inazuma City.

Test Runs

One of the very few characters with a Test Run featuring this item as a reward (Image via HoYoverse)

Test Runs for characters who use Onikabuto as an Ascension Material will include three Onikabuto as a reward for clearing their Test Run. As of right now, only Itto and Heizou have had Test Runs that awarded players with this item.

Waiting for a Test Run isn't a reliable way to farm this Ascension Material, but getting 3/168 just to do one of them isn't a bad deal.

Unfortunately, no shops sell this item, meaning that there are no other ways to get this Ascension Material in Genshin Impact. Future updates may change that, but the content discussed in this article only includes information up to Genshin Impact 3.3.

