All Genshin Impact Silk Flower locations for Hu Tao

Genshin Impact 3.4 Phase II banners feature the long-awaited return of Hu Tao alongside Yelan. This will be her second rerun after staying away from banners for a whole year.

While many veteran fans have been saving Primogems and pre-farming Ascension Materials for Hu Tao for a long time, new players might be having trouble finding all the Silk flowers. This Local Liyue Specialty only blooms in two locations and is among the items Hu Tao requires for her Ascension. This article will outline all farming locations for Silk Flowers, as well as some other ways for players to obtain this material.

Genshin Impact 3.4: Locations of all Silk Flowers in Liyue

Silk Flower - Liyue's Local Specialty (Image via HoYoverse)

This local specialty tends to grow only in Wangshu Inn and Liyue Harbor. Hu Tao requires a total of 168 Silk Flowers in Genshin Impact to reach level 90.

A total of 14 spawn locations are associated with these items, and fans can harvest two of them from each shrub. Hence, it is possible to harvest 28 Silk Flowers in Genshin Impact in a single day. However, players can repeat this seven more times in another person's world (friend or stranger) with the help of co-op sessions. That said, here are all the locations for Silk Flowers:

1) Liyue Harbor

Location of Silk Flowers in Liyue Harbor (Image via HoYoverse)

In Liyue Harbor, you can find 14 Silk Flowers. The picture above shows all seven locations where the items spawn. Teleport to the waypoint on Mt. Tianheng and glide east towards Madame Ping's location. That's where you can farm these local specialties.

2) Wangshu Inn

Location of Genishin Impact's Silk Flowers in Wangshu Inn (Image via HoYoverse)

Wangshu Inn is the only location other than Liyue Harbor where you can find Silk Flowers in the game. Similar to the previous area, 14 Silk Flowers can be found here. They are near Wangshu Inn's entrance and a nearby bridge. You can teleport to the location's waypoint and glide down to the entrance to start harvesting them for Hu Tao's Ascension.

Buy Silk Flowers from NPC shops

Locations of three NPCs that sell Silk Flowers (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have harvested all the Silk Flowers, they take 48 hours in real time to respawn again. Fortunately, there are other methods that you can use to obtain extra Silk Flowers. Three non-playable characters can be found selling them in the Genshin Impact 3.4 update. Here's who they are and where they can be found:

Verr Goldet - Wangshu Inn (Liyue)

Ms. Bai - Qingce Village (Liyue)

Qiuwei - Port Ormos (Sumeru)

You can buy five Silk Flowers from each NPC vendor in exchange for 5,000 Mora, and a total of 15 can be collected from them in exchange for 15,000 Mora.

Verr Goldet, Ms. Bai, and Qiuwei will replenish their stocks every three days (72 hours) in real time. Hence, you are recommended to buy all the Silk Flowers every time the shop refreshes in Genshin Impact.

