After more than a year, Hu Tao is finally returning in the second phase of Genshin Impact's 3.4 update. While many fans wish to pull her during her rerun banner and are already pre-farming her ascension materials, obtaining all of the required items may take some time. One of the items that she needs for her ascension is the Silk Flower, a Local Liyue Specialty, which only blooms in two locations.

In order to get Hu Tao to level 90, a total of 168 Silk Flowers are required and there are only 28 spawns on one map. This article will cover all the farming locations of Silk Flower, including some other ways that players can obtain this item.

Silk Flower only grows in two locations in Genshin Impact

Silk Flower is one of Liyue's Local Specialty materials, and only grows in two locations, Wangshu Inn and Liyue Harbor. Presently, the characters Hu Tao and Xingqiu require this item for their ascensions.

Wanshu Inn

Teleport to Wangshu Inn and glide down towards its entrance (Image via HoYoverse)

The first spot is the famous Wangshu Inn, where the character Xiao resides. You can start by teleporting to the inn and gliding down towards the yard and the main entrance. At this location, you will find seven Silk Flower plants and you can harvest a total of 14 Silk Flowers as each plant spawns two flowers.

Liyue Harbor

Liyue Harbor is the second Silk Flower farming location (Image via HoYoverse)

The next spot is Liyue Harbor, the only other place in Liyue where Silk Flowers grow. You must teleport to a waypoint on Mt. Tianheng and glide down east towards the location of Madame Ping, where you can farm these. In total, there are seven Silk Flower plants in Liyue Harbor as well.

Other ways to get Silk Flowers in Genshin impact 3.4

In addition to farming Silk Flowers from the two locations listed above, there are two other ways to obtain this item. The first option is to buy them from three Genshin Impact NPCs for Mora, and the other is by gardening in the Serenitea Pot.

Ms. Bai

Buy Silk Flowers from Ms. Bai at Qingce Village (Image via HoYoverse)

First on the list is Ms. Bai in Qingce Village, where she sells five stocks of Silk Flower for 1000 Mora each. Her shop resets every three days, so you can return to her after 72 hours and purchase 10 Flowers again until you've obtained the amount that you need.

Verr Goldet

Buy Silk Flowers from Verr Goldet in Wangshu Inn (Image via HoYoverse)

Next on the list is the boss of Wangshu Inn, Verr Goldet. You can find her at the reception desk of the In, right below the stairs near the teleport waypoint. Interestingly, she also sells five stocks of Silk Flower for 1000 Mora each, along with Violet Grass and other food items. Like Ms. Bai, her shop will reset every three days.

Qiuwei

Qiuwei sells Silk Flower in Port Ormos, Sumeru (Image via HoYoverse)

Qiuwei is a new NPC located in Port Omros of Sumeru that was added in Genshin Impact 3.0. Fortunately, her shop is open all day, where she sells five stocks of Silk Flower for 1000 Mora each. Additionally, Qiuwei sells other local Liyue items such as Cor Lapis and Noctilucous Jade. From all three of these NPCs in Genshin Impact, you can get a total of 15 Silk Flowers for 15000 Mora.

Gardening in Serenitea Pot

Grow Silk Flower in Serenitea Pot (Image via HoYoverse)

The final method to obtain Silk Flowers is by gardening in Genshin Impact's Serenitea Pot. Thanks to the healthy variation of plants in the game, there are a few different types of gardens inside the Pot. For Silk Flower, you will need Luxuriant Glebe, which can only be exchanged twice for 300 coins each from the Realm Depot.

You can buy five stocks of Silk Flower seeds from Tubby for 25 coins in Genshin Impact. It takes 70 hours to fully grow a Silk Flower and be able to harvest them. Each seed produces two flowers, so you can get up to 10 Flowers in a single cycle.

