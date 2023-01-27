The Genshin Impact Lantern Rite Festival 2023 has finally concluded with the Between Facades and Familiar Faces Epilogue quest, and all the mini-games are now unlocked as well.

This year, Liyue hosted a musical festival and had two guests from afar in the form of Dvorak and Venti. The former is a musician from Fontaine, who set out on a journey to find the mysterious savior of his ancestor.

Venti's surprise cameo at the end of the Lantern Rite quest and sharing the screen with Zhongli had the fans really excited, making it the first time any two Archons had officially appeared together.

While the festival has ended, fans can still find and interact with their favorite Genshin Impact characters from Liyue. They will be available for the entire duration of The Exquisite Night Chimes.

Venti, Hu Tao, and other Genshin Impact Lantern Rite event characters' locations

1) Yunjin and Xinyan

Yunjin and Xinyan are near the Sea Gazer Mingxiao Lantern (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the A Single Harmony for an Irreplaceable Soul quest, you can find both Yunjin and Xinyan in front of the Sea Gazer Mingxiao Lantern in Liyue Harbor.

2) Baizhu and Qiqi

Baizhu and Qiqi on the bridge facing the Sea Gazer Lantern (Image via HoYoverse)

Although Baizhu and Qiqi did not have any scene in the Genshin Impact Lantern Rite quests, you can still find them in Liyue Harbor. Both of them are on the bridge facing the Sea Gazer Lantern, next to the stage where Yunjin performs.

3) Zhongli and Gouba

Zhongli and Gouba are in Wanmin Restaurant (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find both Gouba and Zhongli in the Wanman Restaurant after finishing the Epilogue quest, Between Facades and Familiar Faces, of the Lantern Rite Festival.

4) Xiangling, Hu Tao, Chongyun, and Xingqiu

Xiangling, Hu Tao, Chongyun, and Xingqiu in the southern docks (Image via HoYoverse)

In the Between Facades and Familiar Faces quest, Hu Tao invites a lot of people to a banquet and offers to see off Chongyun, Xiangling, and Xingqiu at the end. All of them can be found together in the southern docks of Liyue Harbor.

5) Ningguang and Beidou

Beidou and Ningguang in Yujin Terrace (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find both Beidou and Ningguang hanging out together in Yujing Terrace after the Between Facades and Familiar Faces quest in Genshin Impact. You can get there by teleporting to Mt. Tianheng and gliding down eastward.

6) Xiao

Xiao at the Wangshu Inn (Image via HoYoverse)

Xiao is one of the characters whom Hu Tao invites to her banquet, and he leaves the Liyue Harbor at the end of the quest. You can find him in the Wangshu Inn where you first met him in the Genshin Impact Archon Quest.

7) Kazuha and Venti

Venti and Kazuha hanging out at The Aclor (Image via HoYoverse)

After the Between Facades and Familiar Faces quest, you can find both Kazuha and Venti on Beidou's ship, The Alcor. They can be seen hanging out near Huixing, the NPC whom you have to interact with to play the Vigilance at Sea mini-game.

8) Madame Ping and Yanfei

Madame Ping and Yanfei together in the Qingce Village (Image via HoYoverse)

Madame Ping can be seen together with Yanfei in the Qingce Village.

9) Yaoyao

Yaoyao is also in the Qingce Village (Image via HoYoverse)

Yaoyao is also present in the Qingce Village and can be seen standing alone some distance away from Yanfei and Ping.

Here are some honorable mentions

1) Dvorak

Meet Dvorak in front of Paper Theater area (Image via HoYoverse)

After the A Single Harmony for an Irreplaceable Soul quest, you can find him in front of the Lantern Rite Paper Theater puzzle area.

2) Vlad and Nadia

Vlad and Nadia together in Liyue Harbor (Image via HoYoverse)

Vlad and Nadia are a really popular NPC couple in the Genshin Impact community. This year, they are spending time together in front of the Sea Gazer Mingxiao Lantern in Liyue Harbor, behind the screen near Yunjin and Xinyan.

Alas, there are some characters who are not available such as Keqing, Ganyu, Yelan, and Shenhe, even though they appeared in the Lantern Rite quests.

