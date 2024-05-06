All Ghost of Tsushima Hot Springs locations

Hot Springs in Ghost of Tsushima are resting areas where players can tend to their injuries while reflecting on their adventure. The hostile landscape of Ghost of Tsushima can be tough to take on but these Hot Springs or Onsen in Japanese, are key areas of respite. There are 20 Hot Springs scattered across four regions in Ghost of Tsushima and resting at all of them unlocks a special armor set.

Ghost of Tsushima releases on PC on May 16 and fans are excited to get their hands on this special game. Ghosts of Tsushima was praised by critics and gamers alike for its presentation, gameplay, and story. This article will list all Hot Springs locations in Ghosts of Tsushima.

Ghost of Tsushima Hot Springs Locations

There are four regions in the world of Ghost of Tsushima - Izuhara, Toyotama, Kamiagata, and Iki.

Rest is an important part of any adventure (image via Sucker Punch || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hot Spring Locations in Izuhara

Carved Mountain Hot Spring - Located in Kashine Prefecture in the Yagata Forest Castle Lookout Hot Spring - Located in Hiyoshi Prefecture, West of Isonade Coast Firefly Hill - Located in Komoda Prefecture, Northeast of Old Woodsman's Canopy Golden Leaf - Located in Ariake Prefecture in the Golden Forest Hiyoshi Inn - Located in Hiyoshi Prefecture in the Hiyoshi Springs Mountain View - Located in Ariake Prefecture on the Winding Trail Quiet Basin - Located in Tsutsu Prefecture, North of the Rustling Bend Rising Trees - Located in Azamo Prefecture, North of Archer's Rise Seaside - Located in Tsutsu Prefecture, East of the River Child's Wetlands

Hot Springs Locations in Toyotama

Bamboo Forest - Located in Kushi Prefecture in Toyotama Hills Maple Shade - Located in Kubara Prefecture, East of Serene Forest Marsh Tide - Located in Akashima Prefecture in Hakutaku Forest Morning Glory - Located in Yarikawa Prefecture, Northeast of Yarikawa Stronghold Mossy Rest - Located in Umugi Prefecture, Southeast of Umugi Cove Yoshinaka - Located in Otsuna Prefecture, West of Mamushi Farmstead

Hot Springs Locations in Kamiagata

Jito's Foothills - Located in Sago Prefecture in Jito's Foothills Morimae - Located in Jogaku Prefecture, East of the Trapper's House near the coast White Mist - Located in Kin Prefecture, Southeast of Kin Village

Hot Springs Locations in Iki

Gonoura Cape - Located in Gonoura Prefecture, the Southern part of Gonoura Cape Senjo Gorge - Located in Gonoura Prefecture, the Southern part of Senjo Gorge

Hot Springs also provides a safe space for players to reflect on the adventure in Ghost of Tsushima. They can choose to reflect on one of two provided Reflections. These Reflection topics are picked from a large list excluding ones the player has already reflected on.

The Fundoshi armor set is unlocked when you rest at all the Hot Spring locations in Ghosts of Tsushima. This armor allows the player to silence their footsteps while walking, allowing for unparalleled stealth.

The above article covers all the Hot Spring locations in Ghosts of Tsushima. off-roading-epic-guide releases for PC on May 16. For more news on the game, check out the articles linked below.

Is it worth doing side quests in Ghost of Tsushima?

Combat tips for beginners

Is it worth playing in Kurosawa mode?