Is it worth doing side quests in Ghost of Tsushima

Considering the game's length, one might wonder whether it is worth doing side quests in Ghost of Tsushima or not. There is a ton to offer in this game, and its sprawling open world will never let you sit idle. Apart from all the main missions in Ghost of Tsushima, the game also offers a variety of side quests . These can result in a multitude of things, ranging from items and XP rewards to some good-old character development.

Now, these are important to get the full experience, so one might argue that side quests in Ghost of Tsushima are worth it. However, not all of them might be; let's take a closer look.

Are all side quests in Ghost of Tsushima worth it?

Some quests in Ghost of Tsushima can help you discover some very entertaining encounters (Image via Sucker Punch || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

There are mainly three kinds of side quests in Ghosts of Tsushima: Tales of Tsushima, character-specific side quests, and The Mythic Tales. All three serve different purposes and depending on what kind of experience you're looking for, one or more of these side quests might not be worth doing.

Tales of Tsushima are the most common type of side quests in Ghost of Tsushima, as you'll see in this title. These are the usual fodder quests that feed into the protagonist's wish to be good and honorable. Our Samurai Jin is also vulnerable to this, so you will come across Tales of Tsushima throughout the entirety of your time with this game.

You get charms for completing these. However, it is very easy to get all the charms required, and this quickly takes the reward factor out of Tales of Tsushima side quests. So, while they're worth it, it's best not to do too many of them if you tend to get burned out.

Completing side quests can also help you get some of the best gear in Ghost of Tsushima (Image via Sucker Punch || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

As the name suggests, character-specific side quests are story arcs for some of the more important characters on your journey. These make for some very memorable missions and can add a ton of layers to the story of Ghost of Tsushima. Doing these side quests is definitely worth your time.

Last but not least, there are the Mythic Tales. These send you on adventures in search of either a legendary technique or a powerful piece of armor. The mission is given through a musician telling the legend of whichever item you're in search of. Completing the Mythic Tales side quests in Ghost of Tsushima is an easy way to get your hands on some awesome gear, making them worth the effort.

So, while not all of them will be worth your time, there are some amazing side quests in Ghost of Tsushima, and you shouldn't run blindly through the main story if you want the complete experience.

