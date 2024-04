All heroes in Gigantic Rampage Edition

There is a sizable roster of heroes in Gigantic Rampage Edition to become acquainted with. Each has a specific role to play and functions differently from other classes. This allows players to pick the character best suited to their play style. There is ample variety, from swift melee DPS characters to Supports specializing in rebuffing foes.

With that said, here is the full roster of heroes in Gigantic Rampage Edition.

Who are all the heroes in Gigantic Rampage Edition?

There are a total of 25 heroes, all of whom are classified under the following roles in Gigantic Rampage Edition: Frontliners, Ranged DPS, Melee DPS, and Support.

Each one's stats are divided into Offense, Defense, Mobility, and Utility. These refer to the damage dealt by the hero, how tanky the hero is, how agile the hero is, and how good the hero is at non-combat utility as Lowest, Low, Average, Above Average, High, Very High, and Highest.

This beast is one of the most fearsome heroes in Gigantic Rampage Edition (Image via Arc Games)

Lord Knossos

Offense: Very High

Defense: Above Average

Mobility: Above Average

Utility: Average

Role: Melee DPS/Frontline

Archetype: Bruiser

Rutger

Offense: Above Average

Defense: Very High

Mobility: Average

Utility: High

Role: Frontline

Archetype: Tank/Control

The Margrave

Offense Above Average

Defense: Highest

Mobility: Above Average

Utility: Average

Role: Frontline

Archetype: Tank

Pakko

Offense: Above Average

Defense: High

Mobility: Above Average

Utility: Average

Role: Frontline/Support

Archetype: Tank/Control

Zandora

Offense: Above Average

Defense: High

Mobility: Above Average

Utility: Very High

Role: Frontline/Support

Archetype: Tank/Utility

Ramsay

Offense: Above Average

Defense: Above Average

Mobility: High

Utility: Above Average

Role: Frontline/Melee DPS

Archetype: Fighter

Beware this deadly mercenary who is among the more popular heroes in Gigantic Rampage Edition (Image via Arc Games)

Beckett

Offense: Very High

Defense: Above Average

Mobility: Highest

Utility: Average

Role: Ranged DPS

Archetype: Shooter

Imani:

Offense: Highest

Defense: Low

Mobility: Average

Utility: High

Role: Ranged DPS

Archetype: Shooter

HK-206

Offense: Very High

Defense: Highest

Mobility: Lowest

Utility: Average

Role: Ranged DPS

Archetype: Shooter

Voden

Offense: Above Average

Defense: Above Average

Mobility: High

Utility: High

Role: Ranged DPS/Support

Archetype: Shooter/Utility

Charmok

Offense: Very High

Defense: Average

Mobility: Above Average

Utility: Above Average

Role: Ranged DPS

Archetype: Caster

This robot is one of the top-picked heroes in Gigantic Rampage Edition as of writing (Image via Arc Games)

Mozu

Offense: Very High

Defense: Above Average

Mobility: Above Average

Utility: Above Average

Role: Ranged DPS

Archetype: Caster

Ezren Ghal

Offense: Very High

Defense: High

Mobility: Above Average

Utility: Average

Role: Ranged DPS

Archetype: Caster

Oru

Offense: Very High

Defense: Low

Mobility: Low

Utility: Above Average

Role: Ranged DPS/Support

Archetype: Caster

Xenobia

Offense: Above Average

Defense: Above Average

Mobility: Above Average

Utility: Highest

Role: Ranged DPS/Support

Archetype: Caster

T-Mat

Offense: Very High

Defense: Average

Mobility: Above Average

Utility: Low

Role: Ranged DPS

Archetype: Shooter

Roland

Offense: Very High

Defense: Above Average

Mobility: High

Utility: Above Average

Role: Ranged DPS

Archetype: Shooter

Kajir is one of the newest heroes in Gigantic Rampage Edition (Image via Arc Games)

Wu

Offense: High

Defense: Above Average

Mobility: Very High

Utility: Above Average

Role: Melee DPS

Archetype: Fighter

Tyto The Swift

Offense: High

Defense: Above Average

Mobility: Highest

Utility: Low

Role: Melee DPS

Archetype: Assassin

Tripp

Offense: Highest

Defense: Low

Mobility: Very High

Utility: Low

Role: Melee DPS

Archetype: Assassin

Kajir

Offense: Highest

Defense: Low

Mobility: Average

Utility: Above Average

Role: Melee DPS

Archetype: Assassin

Aisling

Offense: Above Average

Defense: Above Average

Mobility: Average

Utility: Very High

Role: Support/Melee DPS

Archetype: Summoner/Utility

This alchemist is one of the most user-friendly heroes in Gigantic Rampage Edition (Image via Arc Games)

Uncle Sven

Offense: Above Average

Defense: Above Average

Mobility: Above Average

Utility: Highest

Role: Support

Archetype: Healer/Utility

Griselma

Offense: High

Defense: High

Mobility: Low

Utility: Above Average

Role: Support

Archetype: Summoner

Vadasi

Offense: Above Average

Defense: High

Mobility: Above Average

Utility: Very High

Role: Support

Archetype: Healer

Gigantic Rampage Edition is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Check out our preview to know more.