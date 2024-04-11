All roles in Gigantic Rampage Edition explained

Gigantic Rampage Edition, the five-versus-five tower defense shooter, has recently graced the gaming world, offering both hardcore MOBA enthusiasts and newcomers the chance to immerse themselves in its unique and dynamic combat system. Within its vibrant world, players are presented with the choice of stepping into one of four pivotal roles: Frontline, Ranged DPS, Melee DPS, and Support.

Each hero nestled within these categories boasts distinctive abilities that not only evolve with progression but also allow for a gameplay experience rich in diversity and strategy. After you've got a handle on the title's pricing, the next thing to understand is the different roles and heroes you'll encounter.

This article will equip you with the essential knowledge you need so you can step onto the battlefield with confidence.

All roles explored in Gigantic Rampage Edition

1) Frontline: The Vanguard

Lord Knossos in Gigantic Rampage Edition (Image via Gearbox Publishing)

Frontline heroes are the bulwarks of your Gigantic Rampage Edition team, capable of absorbing significant damage and disrupting enemy lines. They are crucial when it comes to creating openings for their teammates to exploit.

Lord Knossos combines the prowess of a bruiser with the aggression of a Melee DPS, making him a versatile choice for newcomers.

combines the prowess of a bruiser with the aggression of a Melee DPS, making him a versatile choice for newcomers. Rutger focuses on control, utilizing his abilities to protect allies and stymie enemy advances.

focuses on control, utilizing his abilities to protect allies and stymie enemy advances. The Margrave epitomizes the tank role, with abilities centered on self-buffing and enemy debilitation.

epitomizes the tank role, with abilities centered on self-buffing and enemy debilitation. Pakko blends Frontline resilience with Support capabilities, excelling in enemy disruption and self-sustain.

2) Support: The Backbone

Vadasi in the game (Image via Gearbox Publishing)

Support heroes are the lifelines of their teams, offering a mix of crowd control, buffs, debuffs, and healing to turn the tide of a battle.

Voden and Zandora showcase the spectrum of support, from long-range assistance to tanky frontline sustenance.

and showcase the spectrum of support, from long-range assistance to tanky frontline sustenance. Oru and Uncle Sven excel in battlefield control, trapping enemies and bolstering allies.

and excel in battlefield control, trapping enemies and bolstering allies. Griselma, Vadasi, Aisling, and Xenobia provide unique takes on support, from summoning allies to draining foes, ensuring there's a support style for every player.

3) Ranged DPS: The Artillery

Charnok in Gigantic Rampage Edition (Image via Gearbox Publishing)

Ranged DPS heroes are your primary damage dealers, leveraging their abilities to strike from a distance while avoiding direct engagement.

Beckett and Imani offer contrasting styles of ranged combat, from hit-and-run tactics to sniper precision.

and offer contrasting styles of ranged combat, from hit-and-run tactics to sniper precision. HK-206, Charnok, Mozu, Ezren Ghal, T-Mat, and Roland provide a plethora of options for players who enjoy keeping their enemies at arm's length while unleashing devastating attacks.

4) Melee DPS: The Frontline Assault

Tyto the Swift in the game (Image via Gearbox Publishing)

Melee DPS heroes thrive in the heat of battle, diving into enemy ranks to dispatch key targets with their close-quarters combat prowess.

Ramsay and Wu focus on poisoning and combo attacks to dismantle foes.

and focus on poisoning and combo attacks to dismantle foes. Tyto the Swift, Tripp, and Kajir embody the assassin archetype, specializing in swift, lethal strikes to eliminate high-value targets before vanishing into the shadows.

Gigantic Rampage Edition, which costs $19.99, offers a rich tapestry of heroes and roles for every type of player. Whether you prefer the thrill of close-quarters combat, the precision of ranged attacks, or the satisfaction of supporting your team, there's a hero waiting for you.

Dive into the revitalized world of Gigantic Rampage Edition and find your niche in this reimagined MOBA experience.

Check out our Gigantic Rampage Edition preview to learn about the game.