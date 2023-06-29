All hidden WWE entrance motions and signature moves in AEW Fight Forever

AEW Fight Forever has finally had its official release on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 6, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It has been one of the most-anticipated wrestling games this year, and now that it’s live, fans of the franchise are having a great time piloting some of the most popular wrestlers in the title. Compared to previous franchise entries, the game has introduced a lot of new mechanics and features that poke fun at and pay homage to WWE.

As AEW Fight Forever does not have full entrance cinematics, the wrestlers are shown to opt into some gestures and motions before entering the ring. Developers have used this to sneak in some WWE references, including gestures and signature moves of some of the most iconic WWE wrestlers.

These are hidden features you can select in the game, and today's list will go over all the WWE entrance motions and signature moves in AEW FIght Forever.

Every hidden WWE entrance motion in AEW Fight Forever

Here are all the WWE wrestlers whose entrance motions are present and what gesture is included in the game:

MVP

Generic Male 10

John Cena (2010)

Generic Male 18

Goldust

Generic Male 22

Hunter Hearst Helmsley

Generic Male 27

Yokozuna

Generic Male 34

Ric Flair

Generic Male 46

Umaga

Generic Male 47

Rob Van Dam

Generic Male 49

AJ Styles

Generic Male 59

Finn Balor (Demon)

Generic Male 60

Goldberg

Generic Male 61

Roman Reigns

Generic Male 62

The Undertaker

Generic Male 63

Rey Mysterio

Generic Male 64

Shinsuke Nakamura

Generic Male 65

Gunther

Generic Male 71

Ricochet

Generic Male 72

John Morrison

Generic Male 73

Andrade “Cien” Almas

Generic Male 74

Aleister Black

Generic Male 75

Trish Stratus

Generic Female 14

Iyo Sky

Generic Female 19

Every hidden WWE Signature move and Finisher in AEW Fight Forever

Here are all the WWE Signature moves and Finishers in the game:

AJ Styles (Calf Crusher)

Calf Slicer

AJ Styles (Styles Clash)

Clash

Bayley (Bayley-to-Belly)

Belly-to-Belly

Bobby Lashley (Dominator)

Dominator

Brock Lesnar (F5)

Diverticulitis

Drew McIntyre (Claymore)

Running Single Leg Dropkick

Finn Balor (Coup de Grace)

Diving Foot Stomp

Finn Balor (1916)

Bloody Sunday

John Cena (Attitude Adjustment)

Fireman Carry Bomb 3

John Cena (STF)

STF

Kevin Owens (Pop-Up Powerbomb)

Pop-Up Powerbomb

Kurt Angle (Angle Slam)

Olympic Slam

Randy Orton’s (RKO)

Cutter 3

Sami Zayn (Helluva Kick)

Running Yakuza Kick

Shinsuke Nakamura (Kinshasa)

Running Knee Strike 1

The OC (Magic Killer)

Magic Killer

The Rock (Rock Bottom)

Uranage 2

Tommaso Ciampa (Fairytale Ending)

Arms Trapped Facebuster

Triple H (Pedigree)

Butterfly Facebuster

AEW Fight Forever does a great job of squeezing in references to WWE as it pays homage to some of the most iconic wrestlers in the franchise's history.

