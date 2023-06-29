All hidden WWE entrance motions and signature moves in AEW Fight Forever

AEW Fight Forever has finally had its official release on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 6, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It has been one of the most-anticipated wrestling games this year, and now that it’s live, fans of the franchise are having a great time piloting some of the most popular wrestlers in the title. Compared to previous franchise entries, the game has introduced a lot of new mechanics and features that poke fun at and pay homage to WWE.
As AEW Fight Forever does not have full entrance cinematics, the wrestlers are shown to opt into some gestures and motions before entering the ring. Developers have used this to sneak in some WWE references, including gestures and signature moves of some of the most iconic WWE wrestlers.
These are hidden features you can select in the game, and today's list will go over all the WWE entrance motions and signature moves in AEW FIght Forever.
Every hidden WWE entrance motion in AEW Fight Forever
Here are all the WWE wrestlers whose entrance motions are present and what gesture is included in the game:
MVP
- Generic Male 10
John Cena (2010)
- Generic Male 18
Goldust
- Generic Male 22
Hunter Hearst Helmsley
- Generic Male 27
Yokozuna
- Generic Male 34
Ric Flair
- Generic Male 46
Umaga
- Generic Male 47
Rob Van Dam
- Generic Male 49
AJ Styles
- Generic Male 59
Finn Balor (Demon)
- Generic Male 60
Goldberg
- Generic Male 61
Roman Reigns
- Generic Male 62
The Undertaker
- Generic Male 63
Rey Mysterio
- Generic Male 64
Shinsuke Nakamura
- Generic Male 65
Gunther
- Generic Male 71
Ricochet
- Generic Male 72
John Morrison
- Generic Male 73
Andrade “Cien” Almas
- Generic Male 74
Aleister Black
- Generic Male 75
Trish Stratus
- Generic Female 14
Iyo Sky
- Generic Female 19
Every hidden WWE Signature move and Finisher in AEW Fight Forever
Here are all the WWE Signature moves and Finishers in the game:
AJ Styles (Calf Crusher)
- Calf Slicer
AJ Styles (Styles Clash)
- Clash
Bayley (Bayley-to-Belly)
- Belly-to-Belly
Bobby Lashley (Dominator)
- Dominator
Brock Lesnar (F5)
- Diverticulitis
Drew McIntyre (Claymore)
- Running Single Leg Dropkick
Finn Balor (Coup de Grace)
- Diving Foot Stomp
Finn Balor (1916)
- Bloody Sunday
John Cena (Attitude Adjustment)
- Fireman Carry Bomb 3
John Cena (STF)
- STF
Kevin Owens (Pop-Up Powerbomb)
- Pop-Up Powerbomb
Kurt Angle (Angle Slam)
- Olympic Slam
Randy Orton’s (RKO)
- Cutter 3
Sami Zayn (Helluva Kick)
- Running Yakuza Kick
Shinsuke Nakamura (Kinshasa)
- Running Knee Strike 1
The OC (Magic Killer)
- Magic Killer
The Rock (Rock Bottom)
- Uranage 2
Tommaso Ciampa (Fairytale Ending)
- Arms Trapped Facebuster
Triple H (Pedigree)
- Butterfly Facebuster
AEW Fight Forever does a great job of squeezing in references to WWE as it pays homage to some of the most iconic wrestlers in the franchise's history.