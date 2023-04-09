All Higan: Eruthyll codes (April 2023)

Higan: Eruthyll is a 3D real-time combat RPG developed by Bilibili for Android and iOS devices. The game was launched on March 1, 2023, and since then, has gained a significant level of popularity with over half a million downloads and great reviews. Set in the world of fantasy, players are transported between the dream realm and the real world through immersive 3D visuals and cutscenes.

After Higan: Eruthyll launched into the market, the developers launched a bunch of new coupon codes that can be redeemed for exciting in-game collectibles that help in progression.

Redeeming each promo code grants you free in-game resources that include Credits, Standard Dubriostals, Fine Wit Potions, Gift Boxes, and other exclusive items. All of these will help you upgrade your character and improve your skills as you progress further.

List of Higan: Eruthyll promo codes for April 2023 and how to redeem them

If you are a fan of the latest action RPG and are looking to earn some amazing rewards, then you can have a look at the following codes and enter them into the game to get your rewards.

While they are currently active, it is important to note that they have an expiry date and won't be redeemable at that point or afterward. So, here's a list of all the codes and their respective rewards:

1) VARSHE46 - 30x Basic Selected Material Boxes, 15x Intermediate Selected Material Boxes, 10 x Fine Wit Potion

2) TIMAEUSS - 30,000 Credits, 20x Long-lasting Giftboxes, 10x Heartbeat Giftboxes

3) HEgachagaming - 20,000 Credits, 300x Standard Dubriostals, 2x Fine Wit Potion

4) CHAOTICHE46 - 30,000 Credits, 20x Long-lasting Giftboxes, 10x Heartbeat Giftboxes

Here are the steps to redeem the codes:

Step 1 - Launch the game on your device and tap on the cogwheel icon that can be found in the top-right corner of the main menu.

Step 2 - Tap on the "Promo Code" option.

Step 3 - A pop-up window will appear where you will have to enter the code in the text box. After typing it, hit the confirm button to automatically get your free rewards.

Enter the codes here to get your free rewards in Higan: Eruthyll (Image via Bilibili)

Step 4 - In order to access your rewards, you will have to go to the settings option and click on the mail icon. Once you navigate to the Redemption rewards mail, you can tap on the "claim" button to obtain your free rewards.

Higan: Eruthyll features a captivating story with a unique style of combat gameplay where you can immerse yourself in high-quality 3D graphics and missions that bring fantasy to theater, as advertised by the developers.

More promo codes can be expected from Bilibili for this game as well as their other titles as they are being patched frequently to deliver the best experience possible within this genre of games.

