The Hogwarts Legacy Battle Arena is one of the best ways for players to test their combat skills in the latest Wizarding World game. There are a handful of different arenas to encounter in the game, which players can visit at their convenience.

Since they are all about surviving waves of enemies, players can spend ample time defeating foes to earn XP and level up. The best part is that they are the ideal location to use the Unforgivable Curses learned across the game - which cannot be used in fights against normal Hogwarts students.

Here is everything to know about all Hogwarts Legacy Battle Arena locations.

Every Hogwarts Legacy Battle Arena location detailed

There are a total of three Battle Arenas in Hogwarts Legacy:

Feldcroft Battle Arena

North Ford Bog Battle Arena

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Among these, the first two are in the base game while the last one is a pre-order/Deluxe Edition bonus. Those who pre-purchased the game before its 2023 launch should have it included in their game. However, players getting into Hogwarts Legacy this year or just post-launch will need to purchase the Deluxe Edition to get it. Otherwise, the Dark Arts arena will be inaccessible to players.

With that said, here are the locations of each:

Feldcroft Battle Arena

Feldcroft Battle Arena location in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via YouTube: Level Up Gaming)

This Hogwarts Legacy Battle Arena is located to the south of the map. Players must first travel to Irondale and talk to the NPC named Althea Twiddle next to the Floo Flame in the area. This initiates a sidequest leading to the ruins of the Battle Arena. Players must break 20 vases around the location and interact with the statue to unlock this arena.

North Ford Bog Battle Arena

North Ford Bog Battle Arena location in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via YouTube: Level Up Gaming)

As the name suggests, this Hogwarts Legacy Battle Arena is located in the northmost region of the map. The closest Floo Flame is located in the East North Ford Bog. As earlier, 20 vases need to be destroyed for players to access the arena and test their mettle.

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Dark Arts Battle Arena location in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via YouTube: Level Up Gaming)

This exclusive Hogwarts Legacy Battle Arena might be the most fun of all since players are given free rein to use the Unforgivable Curses, regardless of their progression in the story. Normally, players must complete Sebastian Sallow's questline to unlock Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy alongside other curses - but they have complete freedom to wreak havoc here.

It can be reached by visiting the Floo Flame in the East North Hogwarts Region which is close to the arena's location. Once players discover the Dark Arts Battle Arena, they must destroy 10 vases to access the arena. This will initiate the challenge and let players kill to their heart's content.