All Hogwarts Legacy Stealth Talent Mastery and how to unlock them

While stealth may not always be the go-to tool in many Hogwarts Legacy player's backpack, it is quite useful in taking down enemies silently the while their partners remain oblivious. Clearing out entire groups with some patience and stealth can skip an entire confrontation.

Hogwarts Legacy takes place in the late 1800s and follows the player, a new fifth-year student. The game has beautifully recreated the magical grounds of the schools of Witchcraft and Wizardry, along with its neighboring regions and the Hogsmeade village.

As an action-RPG title, stealth may remain underutilized in-game, but mastering it can certainly be useful while infiltrating an area patrolled by a group of enemies.

All Hogwarts Legacy Stealth Talent Mastery

The Stealth Talent Mastery in Hogwarts Legacy is the smallest mastery tree, with only four unlockable skills across it. Let's take a closer look at them.

The Stealth Talent Mastery (image via WB Games)

1) Human Demiguise

Unlocking the Human Demiguise will let you sprint while you're using Disillusionment, the invisibility spell.

Requirements: Players must have the ability to use Disillusionment and reached character level five.

2) Sense of Secrecy 1

With Sense of Secrecy 1 mastery, enemies are less likely to detect you, opening up more stealth opportunities.

Requirements: Players must have the ability to use Disillusionment and reached character level five.

3) Sense of Secrecy 2

With Sense of Secrecy 2 mastery, enemies are even more unlikely to detect you, vastly increasing your stealth opportunities.

Requirements: Players must have the ability to use Disillusionment and reached character level 16.

4) Petrificus Totalus Mastery

Mastering the Petrificus Totalus attack will let you turn it into an AoE (area of effect) attack, where aside from the target, other nearby enemies will be affected.

Requirements: Players must have the ability to use Petrificus Totalus and reached character level 22.

With that being said, let's take a look at how to unlock each of the Talent Mastery.

How to unlock Hogwarts Legacy Stealth Talent Mastery

The Talents in the Stealth Talent Mastery lend to the stealth abilities. While it may not be as deep as its combat or character progression mechanics, Hogwarts Legacy can be played stealthily quite well.

To unlock the Stealth Talent Masteries, first head over to the Talent menu, located on the left side of the field guide between Inventory and Collection, and select the Stealth Talent menu. Here, you'll be able to unlock the Masteries with Talent Points, with each costing one.

The Talent menu (Image via WB Games)

Talent Points can be earned by leveling up in-game, and you can level up by gathering experience points. From completing a main quest to collecting resources, every action in the title will grant you some XP.

Overall, Hogwarts Legacy is a great action-RPG, beautifully recapturing the magic of the Wizarding World. The game launches on February 10, 2023, for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with Early Access starting from February 7.

Poll : 0 votes