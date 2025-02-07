All Honkai Star Rail Robin Eidolons, ranked

Robin is one of the best Harmony characters that Trailblazers can get in Honkai Star Rail. Like most units, this buffer can be used in various activities, especially in the end-game content, helping players acquire all the featured rewards. Since efficient stage completion provides all rewards, unlocking several copies of Robin’s Eidolons is the best way to do so.

In this article, we have ranked all of Robin’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail based on their usefulness.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

Ranking all Robin Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

6) Lonestar’s Lament

Lonestar’s Lament (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming II HoYoverse)

Lonestar’s Lament is one of the least useful Robin Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail due to its irrelevant effects. While it automatically levels up her Basic Attack and Talent, these abilities are not as good as her other ones. Hence, this power-up ranks sixth on this list.

However, if you are trying to get all six Eidolons, then you can obtain Lonestar’s Lament.

5) Inverted Tuning

Inverted Tuning in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming II HoYoverse)

Unlike Lonestar’s Lament, Inverted Tuning grants a couple of levels to Robin’s Ultimate and Skill, the primary source of the characters’ buffs. While the additional levels are quite beneficial for this Harmony Unit, it secures the fifth spot on this list because of how useful the other power-ups are.

Moreover, unlocking Inverted Tuning is quite cheap as it is Robin’s third Eidolon.

4) Raindrop Key

Raindrop Key (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming II HoYoverse)

Raindrop Key is Robin’s fourth Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail. The power-up allows her to boost all of her allies’ Effect RES and removes all CC debuffs when this Harmony unit uses her ultimate.

This helps all of Robin’s team members to attack the adversaries without any issues, as they won’t be subjected to most Crowd Control debuffs. Since many builds now have a decent amount of Effect RES, players are already less likely to be affected by CCs. While Raindrop Key is a decent Eidolon, we decided to place it in the fourth spot due to its buff being a little underwhelming.

3) Moonless Midnight

Moonless Midnight in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming II HoYoverse)

While Moonless Midnight is Robin’s Sixth Eidolon, it ranks third on this list because of how situational its effect is. The power-up grants Robin the power to deal an absurd amount of damage every time she deals Additional DMG when her Concerto state is active.

To use this effect’s full potential, you have to build Robin differently than usual. If you want to use Robin as a buffer then the first two Eidolons are a better choice than Moonless Midnight.

2) Afternoon Tea For Two

Afternoon Tea For Two (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming II HoYoverse)

Robin’s second Eidolon, Afternoon Tea For Two, is an excellent one that you can acquire if you don’t have many Stellar Jades to spare. The power-up can boost all her allies’ SPD when the Concerto state is active. If you have a good Robin build, then keeping the aforementioned state up won’t be hard.

The reason Afternoon Tea For Two ranks second on this list is because it doesn’t feature many benefits except for the SPD boost and Energy regeneration.

1) Land of Smiles

Land of Smiles in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming II HoYoverse)

Lastly, Land of Smiles is the best Robin Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail. Obtaining this particular power-up is extremely cheap and can grant all allies a hefty amount of All-Type RES PEN. This effect can significantly increase the DPS characters’ damage output.

Land of Smiles ranks first because of how valuable and cheap the Eidolon is. If you have any leftover Jades/Passes while her banner is active, you should add this power-up to your collection.

