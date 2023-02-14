All House exclusive quests in Hogwarts Legacy and how to complete them

Hogwarts Legacy offers an exclusive Wizarding World experience, tying in the main story perfectly with the player's choice of house. The fourteenth main quest differs based on the house of choice. A teammate from the players' house helps them locate the book's missing pages and the ghost of Richard Jackdaw.

Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry consists of four houses, Gryffindor, known for bravery; Hufflepuff known for loyalty; Ravenclaw known for intelligence; and Slytherin known for ambition.

Players choose one of the four houses during the first hours of Hogwarts Legacy, and that impacts which quests get unlocked.

How to complete the House exclusive quests in Hogwarts Legacy

Each of the four houses in Hogwarts Legacy has an exclusive quest, which is unlocked after the Trials of Merlin and is followed by Jackdaw's Rest. As per the story, this mission leads the player to ghost Richard Jackdaw in search of the missing pages from the book. The quests for the four houses are,

Gryffindor : The Hunt for the Missing Pages

: The Hunt for the Missing Pages Hufflepuff : Prisoner of Love

: Prisoner of Love Ravenclaw : Ollivander's Heirloom

: Ollivander's Heirloom Slytherin: Scrope's Last Hope

With that being said, let's look at how to complete each house-exclusive quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to complete The Hunt for the Missing Pages Gryffindor exclusive quest

Gryffindor exclusive quest in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WB Games)

Start the Gryffindor exclusive Hogwarts Legacy quest by speaking with Nearly Headless Nick, which can be found floating around in the House Hourglass in the Gryffindor common room. He will state that he knows about the missing pages and will help you in exchange for you helping him.

Nearly Headless will talk about how he wants to join the Headless Hunt and so wants to bring so hopes to bring something in hopes of a good impression.

After this, head to the Hogwarts Kitchen, below the Great Hall. Enter the Kitchen by ticking the pear on the portrait down the corridor from the Hufflepuff House's corridor.

In the kitchen, find a piece of rotten roast beef inside a barrel. As ghosts' sense of taste is very faint, they need strong-tasting and often foul food to achieve any semblance of flavor.

Afterward, head to the Hogsmeade Cemetery in Hogsmeade, and find the Pumpkin Field nearby. Nearly Headless Nick again gets rejected from joining the Headless Hunt, but you will get consent to speak with Richard Jackdaw.

After this, try to find Richard Jackdaw's head by smashing the pumpkin he is hiding in. The pumpkin will slightly grow and bounce as you get closer to it. Use the basic cast to smash it.

Do this five times, and you will finally be able to talk to Richard Jackdaw, ending the quest.

How to complete Prisoner of Love Hufflepuff exclusive quest

Hufflepuff exclusvie quest in Hogwarts Legacy (image via WB Games)

Start the Hufflepuff exclusive Hogwarts Legacy quest by speaking to the portrait of Eldritch Diggory, the former Minister of Magic, which can be found in the Hufflepuff common room. He will state that is linked with a murder case his niece investigated years ago and that you should solve the case to locate the missing pages.

Head out of Hogwarts to Upper Hogsfield and find Helen Thristlewood, niece of Eldritch Diggory and a retired Auror, in her cottage. Helen explains the murder case of how a boy named Richard Jackdaw went missing and a girl named Anne was accused and condemned to life in Azkaban.

After this, you will travel to Azkaban with Helen where you will meet with a group of Dementors, but Helen will protect with Expecto Patronum.

Head over to Anne's cell and speak with her. She will tell you and Helen that Jackdaw has hidden something in a vault near Upper Hogsfield. Anne will also strike at Helen, injuring her before you and Helen apparate out of there.

Back in Upper Hogsfield, Helen will tell you to look for the vault before apparating. Follow the road down the hill and pass the dam to reach the entrance of a small cave.

Once inside, solve the puzzle by using Revelio to identify which wrungs you can pull and then pull them with Accio accordingly.

Locate the Jackdaw's Clue scroll on a pedestal in the left corner. Take it and leave the vault, where you will meet Jackdaw's ghost. After having a conversation, the mission ends.

How to complete Ollivander's Heirloom Ravenclaw exclusive quest

Ravenclaw exclusive quest in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WB Games)

Start the Raven claw exclusive Hogwarts Legacy quest by heading over to Hogsmeade and speaking with Olivander. He asks for your help finding a special wand he has been missing for years.

The wand was taken by a man named Richard Jackdaw, and Olivander suspects there might be clues near the Owlery.

Head over to the Owlery where you will notice small rings in the alcoves where the owls rest. You can pull these rings using Accio. Find three Jackdaw statues hidden behind these rings.

Place the three statuses as prompted below, then head back up to pull down the ringed plates to get two more Jackdaw statues and gold bags.

Place the two statuses with the others to trigger a gust of wind to carry you up. There you will meet the ghost of Richard Jackdaw, who will tell you about the wand and the missing pages.

How to complete Scrope's Last Hope Slytherin exclusive quest

Slytherin exclusive quest in Hogwarts Legacy (Image via WB Games)

To start the Slytherin-exclusive Hogwarts Legacy quest, head to the courtyard Floo Flame location and find a mysterious note in the Gryffin statue's mouth.

The note asks you to cross the wooden bridge and find the next one as it isn't safe to speak in public.

The next note will be on top of a rock after crossing the bridge, and you can use Accio to get it. This note will ask you to search for the pumpkins for the final note down the hill.

Break the pumpkins using a basic cast and find the third and final note inside a larger pumpkin.

After this, meet Scrope, the Headmaster's house elf, in person, who will explain that his former mistress Apollonia Black knew about the missing pages.

After this, Scrope directs you toward a grotto where you will have to place a slice of toast on a pedestal.

Follow the coastline to a cliff face below Hogwarts, where you will find a small cave you can swim into.

Inside the cave, you will find a giant squid mural and the pedestal Scrope mentioned. Interact with the pedestal to for the mural to activate and accept the toast, unlocking a passageway.

Inside the grotto, you will find Apollonia Black's journal as well as the ghost of Richard Jackdaw. The mission ends after talking to him.

Hogwarts Legacy can be played on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Last-generation PS4, Xbox One, and a Switch version are set for release later this year.

Poll : 0 votes