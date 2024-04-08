Stardew Valley is a compelling open-ended farming simulator developed by ConcernedApe. In this game, you inherit a neglected farm from your grandfather, and it's your duty to breathe new life into this overgrown plot of land.
You can spend days taking care of your crops, gradually collecting resources by mining, or exploring the surroundings. However, the grind for rare resources can be difficult. Thankfully, there is a way that lets you spawn an infinite number of items through a trick.
Item codes in Stardew Valley can be a valuable tool if you want to experiment or speed up your gameplay experience. They allow you to bypass the usual grind of obtaining specific items that are difficult or time-consuming to acquire. Using Item codes in Stardew Valley can be particularly helpful if you want to try out new crafting recipes, decorate your farm in a specific way, or simply give yourself a little boost without sacrificing the core gameplay loop.
How to use item codes in Stardew Valley
The method lets you get specific items whenever your character's name is mentioned by an NPC. To do this trick repeatedly, you need to get access to the basement of Wizard’s Tower where you can change your character’s name and appearance. Follow these steps to use item codes in Stardew Valley.
At the rename screen, add square brackets "[ ]" around item codes. You can put three item codes together. For example, If you want a Stone, Spirit Torch, and Lost Book then use a name like "[2][94][102]".
Once you've added the codes as your name, talk to any NPC.
Now, whenever the game mentions your character's name (in dialogues, menus, etc.), the corresponding items will be automatically added to your inventory.
We recommended that you talk to an NPC named Gus at the Starstop Saloon since he uses your full name every time you interact with him. This maximizes the trick’s effect by giving you all three items at once.
All item codes in Stardew Valley
Here is a list of all item codes in Stardew Valley. To make the code search easier, use the search function of your browser by pressing CTRL+F (Windows) or CMD+F (Mac) and typing the name of the in-game item you want.
Codes
Items
[0]
Weeds
[2]
Stone
[4]
Stone
[16]
Wild
Horseradish
[18]
Daffodil
[20]
Leek
[22]
Dandelion
[24]
Parsnip
[30]
Lumber
[60]
Emerald
[62]
Aquamarine
[64]
Ruby
[66]
Amethyst
[68]
Topaz
[70]
Jade
[71]
Trimmed
Lucky Purple Shorts
[72]
Diamond
[74]
Prismatic
Shard
[75]
Stone
[76]
Stone
[77]
Stone
[78]
Cave
Carrot
[79]
Secret
Note
[80]
Quartz
[82]
Fire
Quartz
[84]
Frozen
Tear
[86]
Earth
Crystal
[88]
Coconut
[90]
Cactus
Fruit
[92]
Sap
[93]
Torch
[94]
Spirit
Torch
[95]
Stone
[96]
Dwarf Scroll I
[97]
Dwarf Scroll II
[98]
Dwarf Scroll III
[99]
Dwarf Scroll IV
[100]
Chipped
Amphora
[101]
Arrowhead
[102]
Lost
Book
[103]
Ancient
Doll
[104]
Elvish
Jewelry
[105]
Chewing
Stick
[106]
Ornamental
Fan
[107]
Dinosaur
Egg
[108]
Rare
Disc
[109]
Ancient
Sword
[110]
Rusty
Spoon
[111]
Rusty
Spur
[112]
Rusty
Cog
[113]
Chicken
Statue
[114]
Ancient
Seed
[115]
Prehistoric
Tool
[116]
Dried
Starfish
[117]
Anchor
[118]
Glass
Shards
[119]
Bone
Flute
[120]
Prehistoric
Handaxe
[121]
Dwarvish
Helm
[122]
Dwarf Gadget
[123]
Ancient
Drum
[124]
Golden
Mask
[125]
Golden
Relic
[126]
Strange
Doll
[127]
Strange
Doll
[128]
Pufferfish
[129]
Anchovy
[130]
Tuna
[131]
Sardine
[132]
Bream
[136]
Largemouth
Bass
[137]
Smallmouth
Bass
[138]
Rainbow
Trout
[139]
Salmon
[140]
Walleye
[141]
Perch
[142]
Carp
[143]
Catfish
[144]
Pike
[145]
Sunfish
[146]
Red
Mullet
[147]
Herring
[148]
Eel
[149]
Octopus
[150]
Red
Snapper
[151]
Squid
[152]
Seaweed
[153]
Green
Algae
[154]
Sea
Cucumber
[155]
Super
Cucumber
[156]
Ghostfish
[157]
White
Algae
[158]
Stonefish
[159]
Crimsonfish
[160]
Angler
[161]
Ice
Pip
[162]
Lava
Eel
[163]
Legend
[164]
Sandfish
[165]
Scorpion
Carp
[166]
Treasure
Chest
[167]
Joja
Cola
[168]
Trash
[169]
Driftwood
[170]
Broken
Glasses
[171]
Broken
CD
[172]
Soggy
Newspaper
[176]
Egg
[174]
Large
Egg
[178]
Hay
[180]
Egg
[182]
Large
Egg
[184]
Milk
[186]
Large
Milk
[188]
Green
Bean
[190]
Cauliflower
[191]
Ornate
Necklace
[192]
Potato
[194]
Fried
Egg
[195]
Omelet
[196]
Salad
[197]
Cheese
Cauliflower
[198]
Baked
Fish
[199]
Parsnip
Soup
[200]
Vegetable
Medley
[201]
Complete
Breakfast
[202]
Fried
Calamari
[203]
Strange
Bun
[204]
Lucky
Lunch
[205]
Fried
Mushroom
[206]
Pizza
[207]
Bean
Hotpot
[208]
Glazed
Yams
[209]
Carp
Surprise
[210]
Hashbrowns
[211]
Pancakes
[212]
Salmon
Dinner
[213]
Fish
Taco
[214]
Crispy
Bass
[215]
Pepper
Poppers
[216]
Bread
[218]
Tom
Kha Soup
[219]
Trout
Soup
[220]
Chocolate
Cake
[221]
Pink
Cake
[222]
Rhubarb Pie
[223]
Cookie
[224]
Spaghetti
[225]
Fried
Eel
[226]
Spicy
Eel
[227]
Sashimi
[228]
Maki
Roll
[229]
Tortilla
[230]
Red
Plate
[231]
Eggplant Parmesan
[232]
Rice
Pudding
[233]
Ice
Cream
[234]
Blueberry Tart
[235]
Autumn's
Bounty
[236]
Pumpkin Soup
[237]
Super
Meal
[238]
Cranberry Sauce
[239]
Stuffing
[240]
Farmer's
Lunch
[241]
Survival
Burger
[242]
Dish
O' The Sea
[243]
Miner's Treat
[244]
Roots Platter
[245]
Sugar
[246]
Wheat Flour
[247]
Oil
[248]
Garlic
[250]
Kale
[251]
Tea
Sapling
[252]
Rhubarb
[253]
Triple
Shot Espresso
[254]
Melon
[256]
Tomato
[257]
Morel
[258]
Blueberry
[259]
Fiddlehead
Fern
[260]
Hot Pepper
[261]
Warp
Totem: Desert
[262]
Wheat
[264]
Radish
[266]
Red
Cabbage
[268]
Starfruit
[270]
Corn
[271]
Unmilled
Rice
[272]
Eggplant
[273]
Rice
Shoot
[274]
Artichoke
[275]
Artifact
Trove
[276]
Pumpkin
[277]
Wilted
Bouquet
[278]
Bok Choy
[279]
Magic
Rock Candy
[280]
Yam
[281]
Chanterelle
[282]
Cranberries
[283]
Holly
[284]
Beet
[286]
Cherry
Bomb
[287]
Bomb
[288]
Mega
Bomb
[290]
Stone
[293]
Brick
Floor
[294]
Twig
[295]
Twig
[296]
Salmonberry
[297]
Grass
Starter
[298]
Hardwood Fence
[299]
Amaranth Seeds
[300]
Amaranth
[301]
Grape Starter
[302]
Hops Starter
[303]
Pale
Ale
[304]
Hops
[305]
Void
Egg
[306]
Mayonnaise
[307]
Duck
Mayonnaise
[308]
Void
Mayonnaise
[309]
Acorn
[310]
Maple Seed
[311]
Pine Cone
[313]
Weeds
[314]
Weeds
[315]
Weeds
[316]
Weeds
[317]
Weeds
[318]
Weeds
[319]
Weeds
[320]
Weeds
[321]
Weeds
[322]
Wood
Fence
[323]
Stone Fence
[324]
Iron Fence
[325]
Gate
[326]
Dwarvish
Translation Guide
[328]
Wood
Floor
[329]
Stone
Floor
[330]
Clay
[331]
Weathered
Floor
[333]
Crystal
Floor
[334]
Copper
Bar
[335]
Iron
Bar
[336]
Gold
Bar
[337]
Iridium
Bar
[338]
Refined
Quartz
[340]
Honey
[341]
Tea
Set
[342]
Pickles
[343]
Stone
[344]
Jelly
[346]
Beer
[347]
Rare
Seed
[348]
Wine
[349]
Energy
Tonic
[350]
Juice
[351]
Muscle
Remedy
[368]
Basic Fertilizer
[369]
Quality Fertilizer
[370]
Basic Retaining Soil
[371]
Quality Retaining
Soil
[372]
Clam
[373]
Golden Pumpkin
[378]
Copper
Ore
[380]
Iron
Ore
[382]
Coal
[384]
Gold
Ore
[386]
Iridium
Ore
[388]
Wood
[390]
Stone
[392]
Nautilus
Shell
[393]
Coral
[394]
Rainbow
Shell
[395]
Coffee
[396]
Spice Berry
[397]
Sea
Urchin
[398]
Grape
[399]
Spring Onion
[400]
Strawberry
[401]
Straw
Floor
[402]
Sweet Pea
[403]
Field
Snack
[404]
Common
Mushroom
[405]
Wood
Path
[406]
Wild
Plum
[407]
Gravel
Path
[408]
Hazelnut
[409]
Crystal
Path
[410]
Blackberry
[411]
Cobblestone
Path
[412]
Winter
Root
[413]
Blue
Slime Egg
[414]
Crystal
Fruit
[415]
Stepping
Stone Path
[416]
Snow
Yam
[417]
Sweet Gem Berry
[418]
Crocus
[419]
Vinegar
[420]
Red
Mushroom
[421]
Sunflower
[422]
Purple
Mushroom
[423]
Rice
[424]
Cheese
[426]
Goat
Cheese
[428]
Cloth
[430]
Truffle
[432]
Truffle
Oil
[433]
Coffee
Bean
[434]
Stardrop
[436]
Goat
Milk
[437]
Red
Slime Egg
[438]
L.
Goat Milk
[439]
Purple
Slime Egg
[440]
Wool
[441]
Explosive Ammo
[442]
Duck
Egg
[444]
Duck
Feather
[446]
Aged
Roe
[447]
Rabbit's
Foot
[449]
Stone
Base
[450]
Stone
[452]
Weeds
[454]
Ancient
Fruit
[456]
Algae
Soup
[457]
Pale
Broth
[458]
Bouquet
[459]
Mead
[460]
Mermaid's
Pendant
[461]
Decorative
Pot
[462]
Glass
Pane
[463]
Drum
Block
[464]
Flute
Block
[465]
Speed-Gro
[466]
Deluxe
Speed-Gro
[472]
Parsnip Seeds
[473]
Bean Starter
[474]
Cauliflower Seeds
[475]
Potato Seeds
[476]
Garlic Seeds
[477]
Kale Seeds
[478]
Rhubarb Seeds
[479]
Melon Seeds
[480]
Tomato Seeds
[481]
Blueberry Seeds
[482]
Pepper Seeds
[483]
Wheat Seeds
[484]
Radish Seeds
[485]
Red
Cabbage Seeds
[486]
Starfruit Seeds
[487]
Corn Seeds
[488]
Eggplant Seeds
[489]
Artichoke Seeds
[490]
Pumpkin Seeds
[491]
Bok Choy Seeds
[492]
Yam Seeds
[493]
Cranberry Seeds
[494]
Beet Seeds
[495]
Spring Seeds
[496]
Summer Seeds
[497]
Fall Seeds
[498]
Winter Seeds
[499]
Ancient Seeds
[427]
Tulip Bulb
[429]
Jazz Seeds
[453]
Poppy Seeds
[455]
Spangle Seeds
[431]
Sunflower Seeds
[425]
Fairy Seeds
[516]
Small
Glow Ring
[517]
Glow
Ring
[518]
Small
Magnet Ring
[519]
Magnet
Ring
[520]
Slime
Charmer Ring
[521]
Warrior Ring
[522]
Vampire
Ring
[523]
Savage
Ring
[524]
Ring of Yoba
[525]
Sturdy Ring
[526]
Burglar's
Ring
[527]
Iridium Band
[528]
Jukebox
Ring
[529]
Amethyst
Ring
[530]
Topaz
Ring
[531]
Aquamarine
Ring
[532]
Jade
Ring
[533]
Emerald Ring
[534]
Ruby
Ring
[535]
Geode
[536]
Frozen
Geode
[537]
Magma
Geode
[538]
Alamite
[539]
Bixite
[540]
Baryte
[541]
Aerinite
[542]
Calcite
[543]
Dolomite
[544]
Esperite
[545]
Fluorapatite
[546]
Geminite
[547]
Helvite
[548]
Jamborite
[549]
Jagoite
[550]
Kyanite
[551]
Lunarite
[552]
Malachite
[553]
Neptunite
[554]
Lemon
Stone
[555]
Nekoite
[556]
Orpiment
[557]
Petrified
Slime
[558]
Thunder
Egg
[559]
Pyrite
[560]
Ocean
Stone
[561]
Ghost
Crystal
[562]
Tigerseye
[563]
Jasper
[564]
Opal
[565]
Fire
Opal
[566]
Celestine
[567]
Marble
[568]
Sandstone
[569]
Granite
[570]
Basalt
[571]
Limestone
[572]
Soapstone
[573]
Hematite
[574]
Mudstone
[575]
Obsidian
[576]
Slate
[577]
Fairy
Stone
[578]
Star
Shards
[579]
Prehistoric
Scapula
[580]
Prehistoric
Tibia
[581]
Prehistoric
Skull
[582]
Skeletal
Hand
[583]
Prehistoric
Rib
[584]
Prehistoric
Vertebra
[585]
Skeletal
Tail
[586]
Nautilus
Fossil
[587]
Amphibian
Fossil
[588]
Palm
Fossil
[589]
Trilobite
[590]
Artifact
Spot
[591]
Tulip
[593]
Summer Spangle
[595]
Fairy Rose
[597]
Blue Jazz
[599]
Sprinkler
[376]
Poppy
[604]
Plum
Pudding
[605]
Artichoke
Dip
[606]
Stir
Fry
[607]
Roasted
Hazelnuts
[608]
Pumpkin Pie
[609]
Radish Salad
[610]
Fruit
Salad
[611]
Blackberry
Cobbler
[612]
Cranberry Candy
[613]
Apple
[614]
Tea
Leaves
[618]
Bruschetta
[621]
Quality Sprinkler
[645]
Iridium Sprinkler
[648]
Coleslaw
[649]
Fiddlehead
Risotto
[651]
Poppyseed
Muffin
[628]
Cherry
Sapling
[629]
Apricot
Sapling
[630]
Orange
Sapling
[631]
Peach
Sapling
[632]
Pomegranate
Sapling
[633]
Apple
Sapling
[634]
Apricot
[635]
Orange
[636]
Peach
[637]
Pomegranate
[638]
Cherry
[668]
Stone
[670]
Stone
[674]
Weeds
[675]
Weeds
[676]
Weeds
[677]
Weeds
[678]
Weeds
[679]
Weeds
[680]
Green
Slime Egg
[681]
Rain
Totem
[682]
Mutant
Carp
[684]
Bug
Meat
[685]
Bait
[686]
Spinner
[687]
Dressed Spinner
[688]
Warp Totem: Farm
[689]
Warp
Totem: Mountains
[690]
Warp
Totem: Beach
[691]
Barbed
Hook
[692]
Lead
Bobber
[693]
Treasure
Hunter
[694]
Trap Bobber
[695]
Cork
Bobber
[698]
Sturgeon
[699]
Tiger
Trout
[700]
Bullhead
[701]
Tilapia
[702]
Chub
[703]
Magnet
[704]
Dorado
[705]
Albacore
[706]
Shad
[707]
Lingcod
[708]
Halibut
[709]
Hardwood
[710]
Crab Pot
[715]
Lobster
[716]
Crayfish
[717]
Crab
[718]
Cockle
[719]
Mussel
[720]
Shrimp
[721]
Snail
[722]
Periwinkle
[723]
Oyster
[724]
Maple
Syrup
[725]
Oak
Resin
[726]
Pine
Tar
[727]
Chowder
[730]
Lobster
Bisque
[728]
Fish
Stew
[729]
Escargot
[731]
Maple
Bar
[732]
Crab
Cakes
[733]
Shrimp
Cocktail
[734]
Woodskip
[745]
Strawberry Seeds
[746]
Jack-O-Lantern
[747]
Rotten
Plant
[748]
Rotten
Plant
[749]
Omni
Geode
[750]
Weeds
[751]
Stone
[760]
Stone
[762]
Stone
[764]
Stone
[765]
Stone
[766]
Slime
[767]
Bat
Wing
[768]
Solar
Essence
[769]
Void
Essence
[770]
Mixed Seeds
[771]
Fiber
[772]
Oil of Garlic
[773]
Life Elixir
[774]
Wild Bait
[775]
Glacierfish
[784]
Weeds
[785]
Weeds
[786]
Weeds
[787]
Battery
Pack
[788]
Lost
Axe
[789]
Lucky
Purple Shorts
[790]
Berry
Basket
[792]
Weeds
[793]
Weeds
[794]
Weeds
[795]
Void
Salmon
[796]
Slimejack
[797]
Pearl
[798]
Midnight
Squid
[799]
Spook
Fish
[800]
Blobfish
[801]
Wedding
Ring
[802]
Cactus
Seeds
[803]
Iridium
Milk
[805]
Tree
Fertilizer
[807]
Dinosaur
Mayonnaise
[808]
Void
Ghost Pendant
[809]
Movie
Ticket
[810]
Crabshell
Ring
[812]
Roe
[445]
Caviar
[814]
Squid
Ink
[815]
Tea
Leaves
[267]
Flounder
[265]
Seafoam
Pudding
[269]
Midnight
Carp
[292]
Mahogany
Seed
[289]
Ostrich
Egg
[25]
Stone
[73]
Golden
Walnut
[69]
Banana
Sapling
[91]
Banana
[791]
Golden
Coconut
[816]
Stone
[817]
Stone
[818]
Stone
[819]
Stone
[820]
Fossilized
Skull
[821]
Fossilized
Spine
[822]
Fossilized
Spine
[823]
Fossilized
Leg
[824]
Fossilized
Ribs
[825]
Snake
Skull
[826]
Snake
Vertebrae
[827]
Mummified
Bat
[828]
Mummified
Frog
[829]
Ginger
[830]
Taro
Root
[831]
Taro
Tuber
[832]
Pineapple
[833]
Pineapple
Seeds
[834]
Mango
[835]
Mango
Sapling
[836]
Stingray
[837]
Lionfish
[838]
Blue
Discus
[839]
Thorns
Ring
[840]
Rustic
Plank Floor
[841]
Stone
Walkway Floor
[842]
Journal Scrap
[843]
Stone
[844]
Stone
[845]
Stone
[846]
Stone
[847]
Stone
[848]
Cinder
Shard
[849]
Stone
[850]
Stone
[851]
Magma
Cap
[852]
Dragon
Tooth
[856]
Curiosity
Lure
[857]
Tiger
Slime Egg
[858]
Qi
Gem
[859]
Lucky
Ring
[860]
Hot
Java Ring
[861]
Protection
Ring
[862]
Soul
Sapper Ring
[863]
Phoenix
Ring
[864]
War
Memento
[865]
Gourmet
Tomato Salt
[866]
Stardew
Valley Rose
[867]
Advanced
TV Remote
[868]
Arctic
Shard
[869]
Wriggling
Worm
[870]
Pirate's
Locket
[872]
Fairy
Dust
[873]
Piña
Colada
[874]
Bug
Steak
[875]
Ectoplasm
[876]
Prismatic
Jelly
[877]
Quality
Bobber
[879]
Monster
Musk
[880]
Combined
Ring
[881]
Bone
Fragment
[882]
Weeds
[883]
Weeds
[884]
Weeds
[885]
Fiber
Seeds
[886]
Warp
Totem: Island
[887]
Immunity
Band
[888]
Glowstone
Ring
[889]
Qi
Fruit
[890]
Qi
Bean
[891]
Mushroom
Tree Seed
[892]
Warp
Totem: Qi's Arena
[893]
Fireworks
(Red)
[894]
Fireworks
(Purple)
[895]
Fireworks
(Green)
[896]
Galaxy
Soul
[897]
Pierre's Missing
Stocklist
[898]
Son
of Crimsonfish
[899]
Ms.
Angler
[900]
Legend
II
[901]
Radioactive
Carp
[902]
Glacierfish
Jr.
[903]
Ginger
Ale
[904]
Banana
Pudding
[905]
Mango
Sticky Rice
[906]
Poi
[907]
Tropical
Curry
[908]
Magic
Bait
[909]
Radioactive
Ore
[910]
Radioactive
Bar
[911]
Horse
Flute
[913]
Enricher
[915]
Pressure
Nozzle
[917]
Qi
Seasoning
[918]
Hyper
Speed-Gro
[919]
Deluxe
Fertilizer
[920]
Deluxe
Retaining Soil
[921]
Squid
Ink Ravioli
[922]
SupplyCrate
[923]
SupplyCrate
[924]
SupplyCrate
[925]
Slime
Crate
[926]
Cookout
Kit
[927]
Camping
Stove
[928]
Golden
Egg
[929]
Hedge
While it can be tempting to fill your inventory with rare items, it can diminish the sense of accomplishment that comes from earning them through hard work.
Stardew Valley's beauty lies in the gradual progression and the challenges you overcome along the way. Consider item spawning as a way to enhance your creativity or cross specific roadblocks, but not a shortcut for your gameplay experience.