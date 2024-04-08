All item codes in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is a compelling open-ended farming simulator developed by ConcernedApe. In this game, you inherit a neglected farm from your grandfather, and it's your duty to breathe new life into this overgrown plot of land.

You can spend days taking care of your crops, gradually collecting resources by mining, or exploring the surroundings. However, the grind for rare resources can be difficult. Thankfully, there is a way that lets you spawn an infinite number of items through a trick.

Item codes in Stardew Valley can be a valuable tool if you want to experiment or speed up your gameplay experience. They allow you to bypass the usual grind of obtaining specific items that are difficult or time-consuming to acquire. Using Item codes in Stardew Valley can be particularly helpful if you want to try out new crafting recipes, decorate your farm in a specific way, or simply give yourself a little boost without sacrificing the core gameplay loop.

How to use item codes in Stardew Valley

You receive items in your inventory every time the game uses your name. (Image via ConcernedApe)

The method lets you get specific items whenever your character's name is mentioned by an NPC. To do this trick repeatedly, you need to get access to the basement of Wizard’s Tower where you can change your character’s name and appearance. Follow these steps to use item codes in Stardew Valley.

At the rename screen, add square brackets "[ ]" around item codes. You can put three item codes together. For example, If you want a Stone, Spirit Torch, and Lost Book then use a name like "[2][94][102]". Once you've added the codes as your name, talk to any NPC. Now, whenever the game mentions your character's name (in dialogues, menus, etc.), the corresponding items will be automatically added to your inventory.

We recommended that you talk to an NPC named Gus at the Starstop Saloon since he uses your full name every time you interact with him. This maximizes the trick’s effect by giving you all three items at once.

All item codes in Stardew Valley

Item codes can be used to get rare decoration items, resources, and tools. (Image via ConcernedApe)

Here is a list of all item codes in Stardew Valley. To make the code search easier, use the search function of your browser by pressing CTRL+F (Windows) or CMD+F (Mac) and typing the name of the in-game item you want.

Codes Items [0] Weeds [2] Stone [4] Stone [16] Wild

Horseradish [18] Daffodil [20] Leek [22] Dandelion [24] Parsnip [30] Lumber [60] Emerald [62] Aquamarine [64] Ruby [66] Amethyst [68] Topaz [70] Jade [71] Trimmed

Lucky Purple Shorts [72] Diamond [74] Prismatic

Shard [75] Stone [76] Stone [77] Stone [78] Cave

Carrot [79] Secret

Note [80] Quartz [82] Fire

Quartz [84] Frozen

Tear [86] Earth

Crystal [88] Coconut [90] Cactus

Fruit [92] Sap [93] Torch [94] Spirit

Torch [95] Stone [96] Dwarf Scroll I [97] Dwarf Scroll II [98] Dwarf Scroll III [99] Dwarf Scroll IV [100] Chipped

Amphora [101] Arrowhead [102] Lost

Book [103] Ancient

Doll [104] Elvish

Jewelry [105] Chewing

Stick [106] Ornamental

Fan [107] Dinosaur

Egg [108] Rare

Disc [109] Ancient

Sword [110] Rusty

Spoon [111] Rusty

Spur [112] Rusty

Cog [113] Chicken

Statue [114] Ancient

Seed [115] Prehistoric

Tool [116] Dried

Starfish [117] Anchor [118] Glass

Shards [119] Bone

Flute [120] Prehistoric

Handaxe [121] Dwarvish

Helm [122] Dwarf Gadget [123] Ancient

Drum [124] Golden

Mask [125] Golden

Relic [126] Strange

Doll [127] Strange

Doll [128] Pufferfish [129] Anchovy [130] Tuna [131] Sardine [132] Bream [136] Largemouth

Bass [137] Smallmouth

Bass [138] Rainbow

Trout [139] Salmon [140] Walleye [141] Perch [142] Carp [143] Catfish [144] Pike [145] Sunfish [146] Red

Mullet [147] Herring [148] Eel [149] Octopus [150] Red

Snapper [151] Squid [152] Seaweed [153] Green

Algae [154] Sea

Cucumber [155] Super

Cucumber [156] Ghostfish [157] White

Algae [158] Stonefish [159] Crimsonfish [160] Angler [161] Ice

Pip [162] Lava

Eel [163] Legend [164] Sandfish [165] Scorpion

Carp [166] Treasure

Chest [167] Joja

Cola [168] Trash [169] Driftwood [170] Broken

Glasses [171] Broken

CD [172] Soggy

Newspaper [176] Egg [174] Large

Egg [178] Hay [180] Egg [182] Large

Egg [184] Milk [186] Large

Milk [188] Green

Bean [190] Cauliflower [191] Ornate

Necklace [192] Potato [194] Fried

Egg [195] Omelet [196] Salad [197] Cheese

Cauliflower [198] Baked

Fish [199] Parsnip

Soup [200] Vegetable

Medley [201] Complete

Breakfast [202] Fried

Calamari [203] Strange

Bun [204] Lucky

Lunch [205] Fried

Mushroom [206] Pizza [207] Bean

Hotpot [208] Glazed

Yams [209] Carp

Surprise [210] Hashbrowns [211] Pancakes [212] Salmon

Dinner [213] Fish

Taco [214] Crispy

Bass [215] Pepper

Poppers [216] Bread [218] Tom

Kha Soup [219] Trout

Soup [220] Chocolate

Cake [221] Pink

Cake [222] Rhubarb Pie [223] Cookie [224] Spaghetti [225] Fried

Eel [226] Spicy

Eel [227] Sashimi [228] Maki

Roll [229] Tortilla [230] Red

Plate [231] Eggplant Parmesan [232] Rice

Pudding [233] Ice

Cream [234] Blueberry Tart [235] Autumn's

Bounty [236] Pumpkin Soup [237] Super

Meal [238] Cranberry Sauce [239] Stuffing [240] Farmer's

Lunch [241] Survival

Burger [242] Dish

O' The Sea [243] Miner's Treat [244] Roots Platter [245] Sugar [246] Wheat Flour [247] Oil [248] Garlic [250] Kale [251] Tea

Sapling [252] Rhubarb [253] Triple

Shot Espresso [254] Melon [256] Tomato [257] Morel [258] Blueberry [259] Fiddlehead

Fern [260] Hot Pepper [261] Warp

Totem: Desert [262] Wheat [264] Radish [266] Red

Cabbage [268] Starfruit [270] Corn [271] Unmilled

Rice [272] Eggplant [273] Rice

Shoot [274] Artichoke [275] Artifact

Trove [276] Pumpkin [277] Wilted

Bouquet [278] Bok Choy [279] Magic

Rock Candy [280] Yam [281] Chanterelle [282] Cranberries [283] Holly [284] Beet [286] Cherry

Bomb [287] Bomb [288] Mega

Bomb [290] Stone [293] Brick

Floor [294] Twig [295] Twig [296] Salmonberry [297] Grass

Starter [298] Hardwood Fence [299] Amaranth Seeds [300] Amaranth [301] Grape Starter [302] Hops Starter [303] Pale

Ale [304] Hops [305] Void

Egg [306] Mayonnaise [307] Duck

Mayonnaise [308] Void

Mayonnaise [309] Acorn [310] Maple Seed [311] Pine Cone [313] Weeds [314] Weeds [315] Weeds [316] Weeds [317] Weeds [318] Weeds [319] Weeds [320] Weeds [321] Weeds [322] Wood

Fence [323] Stone Fence [324] Iron Fence [325] Gate [326] Dwarvish

Translation Guide [328] Wood

Floor [329] Stone

Floor [330] Clay [331] Weathered

Floor [333] Crystal

Floor [334] Copper

Bar [335] Iron

Bar [336] Gold

Bar [337] Iridium

Bar [338] Refined

Quartz [340] Honey [341] Tea

Set [342] Pickles [343] Stone [344] Jelly [346] Beer [347] Rare

Seed [348] Wine [349] Energy

Tonic [350] Juice [351] Muscle

Remedy [368] Basic Fertilizer [369] Quality Fertilizer [370] Basic Retaining Soil [371] Quality Retaining

Soil [372] Clam [373] Golden Pumpkin [378] Copper

Ore [380] Iron

Ore [382] Coal [384] Gold

Ore [386] Iridium

Ore [388] Wood [390] Stone [392] Nautilus

Shell [393] Coral [394] Rainbow

Shell [395] Coffee [396] Spice Berry [397] Sea

Urchin [398] Grape [399] Spring Onion [400] Strawberry [401] Straw

Floor [402] Sweet Pea [403] Field

Snack [404] Common

Mushroom [405] Wood

Path [406] Wild

Plum [407] Gravel

Path [408] Hazelnut [409] Crystal

Path [410] Blackberry [411] Cobblestone

Path [412] Winter

Root [413] Blue

Slime Egg [414] Crystal

Fruit [415] Stepping

Stone Path [416] Snow

Yam [417] Sweet Gem Berry [418] Crocus [419] Vinegar [420] Red

Mushroom [421] Sunflower [422] Purple

Mushroom [423] Rice [424] Cheese [426] Goat

Cheese [428] Cloth [430] Truffle [432] Truffle

Oil [433] Coffee

Bean [434] Stardrop [436] Goat

Milk [437] Red

Slime Egg [438] L.

Goat Milk [439] Purple

Slime Egg [440] Wool [441] Explosive Ammo [442] Duck

Egg [444] Duck

Feather [446] Aged

Roe [447] Rabbit's

Foot [449] Stone

Base [450] Stone [452] Weeds [454] Ancient

Fruit [456] Algae

Soup [457] Pale

Broth [458] Bouquet [459] Mead [460] Mermaid's

Pendant [461] Decorative

Pot [462] Glass

Pane [463] Drum

Block [464] Flute

Block [465] Speed-Gro [466] Deluxe

Speed-Gro [472] Parsnip Seeds [473] Bean Starter [474] Cauliflower Seeds [475] Potato Seeds [476] Garlic Seeds [477] Kale Seeds [478] Rhubarb Seeds [479] Melon Seeds [480] Tomato Seeds [481] Blueberry Seeds [482] Pepper Seeds [483] Wheat Seeds [484] Radish Seeds [485] Red

Cabbage Seeds [486] Starfruit Seeds [487] Corn Seeds [488] Eggplant Seeds [489] Artichoke Seeds [490] Pumpkin Seeds [491] Bok Choy Seeds [492] Yam Seeds [493] Cranberry Seeds [494] Beet Seeds [495] Spring Seeds [496] Summer Seeds [497] Fall Seeds [498] Winter Seeds [499] Ancient Seeds [427] Tulip Bulb [429] Jazz Seeds [453] Poppy Seeds [455] Spangle Seeds [431] Sunflower Seeds [425] Fairy Seeds [516] Small

Glow Ring [517] Glow

Ring [518] Small

Magnet Ring [519] Magnet

Ring [520] Slime

Charmer Ring [521] Warrior Ring [522] Vampire

Ring [523] Savage

Ring [524] Ring of Yoba [525] Sturdy Ring [526] Burglar's

Ring [527] Iridium Band [528] Jukebox

Ring [529] Amethyst

Ring [530] Topaz

Ring [531] Aquamarine

Ring [532] Jade

Ring [533] Emerald Ring [534] Ruby

Ring [535] Geode [536] Frozen

Geode [537] Magma

Geode [538] Alamite [539] Bixite [540] Baryte [541] Aerinite [542] Calcite [543] Dolomite [544] Esperite [545] Fluorapatite [546] Geminite [547] Helvite [548] Jamborite [549] Jagoite [550] Kyanite [551] Lunarite [552] Malachite [553] Neptunite [554] Lemon

Stone [555] Nekoite [556] Orpiment [557] Petrified

Slime [558] Thunder

Egg [559] Pyrite [560] Ocean

Stone [561] Ghost

Crystal [562] Tigerseye [563] Jasper [564] Opal [565] Fire

Opal [566] Celestine [567] Marble [568] Sandstone [569] Granite [570] Basalt [571] Limestone [572] Soapstone [573] Hematite [574] Mudstone [575] Obsidian [576] Slate [577] Fairy

Stone [578] Star

Shards [579] Prehistoric

Scapula [580] Prehistoric

Tibia [581] Prehistoric

Skull [582] Skeletal

Hand [583] Prehistoric

Rib [584] Prehistoric

Vertebra [585] Skeletal

Tail [586] Nautilus

Fossil [587] Amphibian

Fossil [588] Palm

Fossil [589] Trilobite [590] Artifact

Spot [591] Tulip [593] Summer Spangle [595] Fairy Rose [597] Blue Jazz [599] Sprinkler [376] Poppy [604] Plum

Pudding [605] Artichoke

Dip [606] Stir

Fry [607] Roasted

Hazelnuts [608] Pumpkin Pie [609] Radish Salad [610] Fruit

Salad [611] Blackberry

Cobbler [612] Cranberry Candy [613] Apple [614] Tea

Leaves [618] Bruschetta [621] Quality Sprinkler [645] Iridium Sprinkler [648] Coleslaw [649] Fiddlehead

Risotto [651] Poppyseed

Muffin [628] Cherry

Sapling [629] Apricot

Sapling [630] Orange

Sapling [631] Peach

Sapling [632] Pomegranate

Sapling [633] Apple

Sapling [634] Apricot [635] Orange [636] Peach [637] Pomegranate [638] Cherry [668] Stone [670] Stone [674] Weeds [675] Weeds [676] Weeds [677] Weeds [678] Weeds [679] Weeds [680] Green

Slime Egg [681] Rain

Totem [682] Mutant

Carp [684] Bug

Meat [685] Bait [686] Spinner [687] Dressed Spinner [688] Warp Totem: Farm [689] Warp

Totem: Mountains [690] Warp

Totem: Beach [691] Barbed

Hook [692] Lead

Bobber [693] Treasure

Hunter [694] Trap Bobber [695] Cork

Bobber [698] Sturgeon [699] Tiger

Trout [700] Bullhead [701] Tilapia [702] Chub [703] Magnet [704] Dorado [705] Albacore [706] Shad [707] Lingcod [708] Halibut [709] Hardwood [710] Crab Pot [715] Lobster [716] Crayfish [717] Crab [718] Cockle [719] Mussel [720] Shrimp [721] Snail [722] Periwinkle [723] Oyster [724] Maple

Syrup [725] Oak

Resin [726] Pine

Tar [727] Chowder [730] Lobster

Bisque [728] Fish

Stew [729] Escargot [731] Maple

Bar [732] Crab

Cakes [733] Shrimp

Cocktail [734] Woodskip [745] Strawberry Seeds [746] Jack-O-Lantern [747] Rotten

Plant [748] Rotten

Plant [749] Omni

Geode [750] Weeds [751] Stone [760] Stone [762] Stone [764] Stone [765] Stone [766] Slime [767] Bat

Wing [768] Solar

Essence [769] Void

Essence [770] Mixed Seeds [771] Fiber [772] Oil of Garlic [773] Life Elixir [774] Wild Bait [775] Glacierfish [784] Weeds [785] Weeds [786] Weeds [787] Battery

Pack [788] Lost

Axe [789] Lucky

Purple Shorts [790] Berry

Basket [792] Weeds [793] Weeds [794] Weeds [795] Void

Salmon [796] Slimejack [797] Pearl [798] Midnight

Squid [799] Spook

Fish [800] Blobfish [801] Wedding

Ring [802] Cactus

Seeds [803] Iridium

Milk [805] Tree

Fertilizer [807] Dinosaur

Mayonnaise [808] Void

Ghost Pendant [809] Movie

Ticket [810] Crabshell

Ring [812] Roe [445] Caviar [814] Squid

Ink [815] Tea

Leaves [267] Flounder [265] Seafoam

Pudding [269] Midnight

Carp [292] Mahogany

Seed [289] Ostrich

Egg [25] Stone [73] Golden

Walnut [69] Banana

Sapling [91] Banana [791] Golden

Coconut [816] Stone [817] Stone [818] Stone [819] Stone [820] Fossilized

Skull [821] Fossilized

Spine [822] Fossilized

Spine [823] Fossilized

Leg [824] Fossilized

Ribs [825] Snake

Skull [826] Snake

Vertebrae [827] Mummified

Bat [828] Mummified

Frog [829] Ginger [830] Taro

Root [831] Taro

Tuber [832] Pineapple [833] Pineapple

Seeds [834] Mango [835] Mango

Sapling [836] Stingray [837] Lionfish [838] Blue

Discus [839] Thorns

Ring [840] Rustic

Plank Floor [841] Stone

Walkway Floor [842] Journal Scrap [843] Stone [844] Stone [845] Stone [846] Stone [847] Stone [848] Cinder

Shard [849] Stone [850] Stone [851] Magma

Cap [852] Dragon

Tooth [856] Curiosity

Lure [857] Tiger

Slime Egg [858] Qi

Gem [859] Lucky

Ring [860] Hot

Java Ring [861] Protection

Ring [862] Soul

Sapper Ring [863] Phoenix

Ring [864] War

Memento [865] Gourmet

Tomato Salt [866] Stardew

Valley Rose [867] Advanced

TV Remote [868] Arctic

Shard [869] Wriggling

Worm [870] Pirate's

Locket [872] Fairy

Dust [873] Piña

Colada [874] Bug

Steak [875] Ectoplasm [876] Prismatic

Jelly [877] Quality

Bobber [879] Monster

Musk [880] Combined

Ring [881] Bone

Fragment [882] Weeds [883] Weeds [884] Weeds [885] Fiber

Seeds [886] Warp

Totem: Island [887] Immunity

Band [888] Glowstone

Ring [889] Qi

Fruit [890] Qi

Bean [891] Mushroom

Tree Seed [892] Warp

Totem: Qi's Arena [893] Fireworks

(Red) [894] Fireworks

(Purple) [895] Fireworks

(Green) [896] Galaxy

Soul [897] Pierre's Missing

Stocklist [898] Son

of Crimsonfish [899] Ms.

Angler [900] Legend

II [901] Radioactive

Carp [902] Glacierfish

Jr. [903] Ginger

Ale [904] Banana

Pudding [905] Mango

Sticky Rice [906] Poi [907] Tropical

Curry [908] Magic

Bait [909] Radioactive

Ore [910] Radioactive

Bar [911] Horse

Flute [913] Enricher [915] Pressure

Nozzle [917] Qi

Seasoning [918] Hyper

Speed-Gro [919] Deluxe

Fertilizer [920] Deluxe

Retaining Soil [921] Squid

Ink Ravioli [922] SupplyCrate [923] SupplyCrate [924] SupplyCrate [925] Slime

Crate [926] Cookout

Kit [927] Camping

Stove [928] Golden

Egg [929] Hedge

While it can be tempting to fill your inventory with rare items, it can diminish the sense of accomplishment that comes from earning them through hard work.

Stardew Valley's beauty lies in the gradual progression and the challenges you overcome along the way. Consider item spawning as a way to enhance your creativity or cross specific roadblocks, but not a shortcut for your gameplay experience.

Check out more Stardew Valley articles here:

What's new in Stardew Valley 1.6 update? || 5 Best Summer Crops in Stardew Valley || All character birthdays in Stardew Valley