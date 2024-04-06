5 Best Summer Crops in Stardew Valley, ranked

There is a huge variety of crops across the seasons to grow, including summer crops in Stardew Valley. Among various activities, farming is also the most iconic in the indie farming sim. The sweltering heat and clear skies are great for growing and harvesting specific types of crops for the season and ensuring successful yields for the most profitable sales is key.

After seeing renewed popularity with the 1.6 update, this guide should help fans of the farming genre brush up on their basics. Summer also offers increased monetary gains for growing crops during the season in the game. Note that, like other seasonal crops, summer crops in Stardew Valley cannot be grown outside of that season.

5 best summer crops in Stardew Valley to farm

5) Hot Pepper

Hot Pepper crops in Stardew Valley (Image via ConcernedApe || YouTube: @Salmence)

Description: Fiery hot with a hint of sweetness.

Fiery hot with a hint of sweetness. Buy Price: 40G

40G Growth Time: 5 Days (regrows in three days)

5 Days (regrows in three days) Sell Price: 40G

While each pepper plant gives one hot pepper, this crop is one of the fastest-growing ones in Stardew Valley. This means players will have a consistent source of income if they plant hot peppers on their farms. Hot peppers can also be used for dishes like Tropical Curry and Spicy Eel. While it is good to start with these summer crops in Stardew Valley, there are better options to consider.

4) Hops

Hops crop in Stardew Valley (Image via ConcernedApe || YouTube: @Salmence)

Description: A bitter, tangy flower used to flavor beer.

A bitter, tangy flower used to flavor beer. Buy Price: 60G

60G Growth Time: 11 days (regrows in one day)

11 days (regrows in one day) Sell Price: 25G

Hops are used in making pale ale, which is one of the few alcohol types in Stardew Valley. Making the measly 25G base sell price redundant, these kegs can be sold for 300G each and also mature four times faster compared to wine. Paired with the fast regrow times of the crop, players shouldn't overlook Hops as one of the must-have summer crops in Stardew Valley.

3) Melon

Melon crops in Stardew Valley (Image via ConcernedApe || YouTube: @Salmence)

Description: A cool, sweet summer treat.

A cool, sweet summer treat. Buy Price: 80G

80G Growth Time: 12 Days

12 Days Sell Price: 250G

At a whopping 12 days, Melons can take a while to reap results as players only get two windows of opportunities to harvest them per season; however, at 250G per harvest, they offer the highest profit of any summer crop in Stardew Valley. They can be used in making Fruit Salads and Pink Cakes.

2) Blueberries

Blueberry crops in Stardew Valley (Image via ConcernedApe || YouTube: @Salmence)

Description: A popular berry reported to have many health benefits. The blue skin has the highest nutrient concentration.

A popular berry reported to have many health benefits. The blue skin has the highest nutrient concentration. Buy Price: 80G

80G Growth Time: 13 days (regrows in four days)

13 days (regrows in four days) Sell Price: 150G (50x3)

Blueberries are some of the best summer crops in Stardew Valley regarding profitability. This is because players will gain three berries per harvest, making them surprisingly viable, though there is a small 2% chance more can spawn. They can also be found abundantly and are cheap, making them the best summer crop to far in the game if not for the next entry.

1) Starfruit

Starfruit crops in Stardew Valley (Image via ConcernedApe || YouTube: @Salmence)

Description: An extremely juicy fruit that grows in hot, humid weather. Slightly sweet with a sour undertone.

An extremely juicy fruit that grows in hot, humid weather. Slightly sweet with a sour undertone. Buy Price: 400G

400G Growth Time: 13 days

13 days Sell Price: 750G

One of the most popular crops in the community and the best among all summer crops in Stardew Valley is the Starfruit. It is unlocked upon reaching the desert area in the game. At 400G, its seeds can be a pricey purchase, but considering they can be sold for a minimum of 750G makes them worth the effort. Like Melons, Starfruits can only be harvested twice per season due to long growth times.

This is all players need to know about growing the best possible summer crops in Stardew Valley. With the 1.6 update finally here, the farming/social game has seen a plethora of updates and additions.