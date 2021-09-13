How long is Stardew Valley?

Stardew Valley is a social simulator game, which means that it tries to mirror real life. There is one catch, though. It's not timed like real life. For example, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is also a social simulator and works on the Switch's internal clock, and each day takes exactly 24 hours, like in real life. That effectively means it has no "end", whereas Stardew Valley actually does have an end.

A lot of social simulators aren't intended to be beaten. They represent a break from the regular gaming world in which games have a beginning and an end, and the goal is to make it to that end. However, Stardew Valley isn't like that. Here's how long this social simulator will take to beat.

Beating Stardew Valley: How long does it take?

According to How Long to Beat, Stardew Valley will take players about 52 real-life hours to beat. Obviously, there are speedrunners for every game, but that's not an obscene amount of time needed to beat a game. 52 hours translates to roughly 2.2 in-game years.

For the years, they're about 112 days long, so there are about 246 days in the game before players will beat it. A day lasts about 15 minutes of play-time, so the days do fly by fairly quickly. Here's the breakdown of those days.

Spring

Spring lasts about 28 days and has two festivals. The Egg Festival occurs on the 13th day of Spring and the Flower Dance occurs on the 24th of Spring. Given that this is the first season in the year, players will likely have to go through this season three times before beating the game.

Summer

Summer also lasts about 28 days. There are two festivals: the Luau on the 11th day of Summer and the Dance of the Moonlight Jellies on the 28th and final day of Summer. Players might have to experience this season three times as well before beating Stardew Valley.

Fall

Fall is the third season in a Stardew Valley year and has 28 days. There are two festivals in this season: the Stardew Valley Fair on the 16th and Spirit's Eve on the 27th. Players can likely beat the game before this season rolls around for the third time.

Winter

Winter in Stardew Valley, the final season of the year. (Image via Stardew Valley)

Also Read

Winter is the fourth and final season in Stardew Valley and its passing signals the end of the year. There are three festivals in the year's final season: the Festival of Ice, which occurs on the 8th day, the Night Festival, which is held from the 15th to the 17th, and the Feast of the Winter Star on the 25th. Players are more than likely to beat the game before this season rolls around for the third time.

Genshin Impact fan? Follow our Twitter handle for all the latest news, rumours, leaks, and more!

Edited by Danyal Arabi