All items in Mario Kart World

Mario Kart World is set to be the next big entry in the popular racing franchise for the Nintendo Switch 2. This game is bringing a variety of additions that have never been seen before in the series, such as new tracks, characters, and even items.

Players can now pick up a set of fresh power-ups during the race to use to their advantage. These have been a huge attraction for the Mario Kart franchise, and with the inclusion of never-before-seen items, the races will feel fresh and exciting.

This article will look at all the items hitting Mario Kart World.

Note: Note that Nintendo has yet to reveal more details regarding the game and its content. We will update this list when more items from Mario Kart World have been revealed or when the game releases.

All items in the upcoming Mario Kart World for Nintendo Switch 2

1) Coin Shell

Coin Shell (Image via Nintendo of America)

Coin Shell is the brand new addition to the list of exciting items in the upcoming entry of Mario Kart. When you pick up and activate this power-up, a trail of coins will appear in front of your kart to collect. Note that these coins can also be collected by the other racers, so gather as many as possible before others get them.

2) Ice Flower

Ice Flower (Image via Nintendo of America)

Ice Flower is the next big item coming to Mario Kart World. This power-up will freeze other racers and send them spinning. However, it is an ability that comes out as a few balls of ice that, when hit, will freeze the opponents. Aim at the other racers when you activate it, as missing the shots will waste the power-up.

3) Hammer

Hammer (Image via Nintendo of America)

Hammer is an interesting new addition to Mario Kart World. This item will make your racer throw a bunch of hammers on the path ahead. These will stay on the race course for a few short seconds before despawning. The Hammer can be used as a way to block off the racers behind you or slow down those already ahead.

4) Mega Mushroom

Mega Mushroom (Image via Nintendo of America)

The mushroom has been a huge part of the Mario franchise, and it returns in a larger form. Mega Mushroom is a new item in Mario Kart World which can be picked up and activated to make your racer grow larger in size. This power-up can be used to drive over your opponents, which will squish and slow them down for a few short seconds, giving you the opportunity to take the lead.

5) Feather

Feather (Image via Nintendo of America)

The Feather is another item added to Mario Kart World, which lets you jump over opponents. This is an extremely helpful power-up that can be used to dodge oncoming attacks and to take the lead by leaping over other racers. It might also help you discover secret routes to gain the lead faster.

6) Kamek

Kamek (Image via Nintendo of America)

This is an interesting power-up that will spawn Kamek to help you out. He will ride on his broomstick and use his magic to transform other racers, which will slow them down. The Mario Kart World Direct also hinted at other mysterious effects that might happen when this power-up is activated, but nothing else has been shown except for transformations.

7) Bullet Bill

Bullet Bill (Image via Nintendo of America)

You might recognize this item from the first Mario game, where you had to dodge it from the cannons. The Bullet Bill is a new addition to Mario Kart World, which turns your racer into a rocket upon activation. This will help you blast your way past opponents, bumping your position higher up on the leaderboard.

8) Lightning

Lightning (Image via Nintendo of America)

Lightning is another item in Mario Kart World found more often by staying closer to the ground. This is a power which, when picked up and activated, will zap other racers in your vicinity with lightning. It will cause them to stop in their tracks for a few short seconds. This can be used to gain a lead in desperate situations when you are lagging behind.

