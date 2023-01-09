All June fish and bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

In addition to maintaining a private island, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can partake in several fun side activities. This social simulator has a lot to do during the many months the game takes place, one of which is the collection of bugs and fish.

Isabelle @animalcrossing Hello! How's your new year so far? If you're in the mood for a little post-holiday shopping, right now Nook Shopping has fun and traditional New Year's items from all around the world! They're only here for a limited time, so I hope you get a chance to check them out! Hello! How's your new year so far? If you're in the mood for a little post-holiday shopping, right now Nook Shopping has fun and traditional New Year's items from all around the world! They're only here for a limited time, so I hope you get a chance to check them out! https://t.co/A8AfLQ83Op

Appearances are highly seasonal, as with most animals, and only certain variants may be found in a particular month. This guide will list all bugs and fish gamers can obtain in June.

Note: Minor spoilers for acquiring the said items in the game will follow. Discretion is advised.

June fish and bugs in all hemispheres of Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has 19 fish and nine bugs to catch exclusively during the month of June. Additionally, the number of bugs and fish players can find vary greatly depending on the hemisphere they are situated in.

Fish exclusively found in the Northern Hemisphere during June

Giant Snakehead (9 am to 4 pm)

Tilapia (All day)

Piranha (9 am to 4 pm and 9 pm to 4 am)

Arowana (4 pm to 9 am)

Dorado (4 am to 9 pm)

Gar (4 pm to 9 am)

Arapaima (4 pm to 9am)

Saddled bichir (9 pm to 4 am)

Ribbon eel (All day)

Saw shark (4 pm to 9 am)

Hammerhead shark (4 pm to 9 am)

Great white shark (4 pm to 9 am)

Whale shark (All day)

Suckerfish (All day)

Additionally, the Cherry salmon (4 pm to 9 am) and Char (4 pm to 9 pm) will not be found after June.

Fish exclusively found in the Southern Hemisphere during June

Pond smelt (All day)

Stringfish (4 pm to 9 am)

Sea butterfly (All day)

Squid (All day)

Oarfish (All day)

Another thing to note is that the Pike (All day) will not be found after this month.

Bugs exclusively found in the Northern Hemisphere during June

Emperor butterfly (5 pm to 8 am)

Firefly (7 pm to 4 am)

Drone beetle (All day)

Goliath beetle (5 pm to 8 am)

Rainbow stag (7 pm to 8 am)

Mosquito (5 pm to 4 am)

Additionally, the following bugs will not be available after June in the Northern Hemisphere:

Common butterfly (4 am to 7 pm)

Yellow butterfly (4 am to 7 pm)

Peacock butterfly (4 am to 7 pm)

Firefly (7 pm to 4 am)

Ladybug (8 am to 5 pm)

Violin beetle (All day)

Pill bug (11 pm to 4 pm)

Centipede (4 pm to 11 pm)

Bugs exclusively found in the Southern Hemisphere during June

Emperor Butterfly (5 pm to 8 am)

Rajah Brooke’s birdwing (8 am to 5 pm)

Dung beetle (All day)

What is Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a social simulation game played on the Nintendo Switch lineup of home consoles on March 20, 2020.

It is the latest entry in the Animal Crossing franchise and follows a player-insert character as they begin their life anew on a deserted island, making new friends and crafting their personalized home.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons features vastly improved gameplay over previous titles and still receives exceptionally positive reviews from critics and fans alike.

Poll : 0 votes