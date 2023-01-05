PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 20 leaked rewards, price, theme, and more

Presently, the Royale Pass is one of the best ways for PUBG Mobile players to obtain special in-game items. This particular pass is updated every month, and this way, developers can provide brand new rewards to gamers on a fairly frequent basis.

Popular YouTuber "LuckyMan" recently disclosed the Month 19 Royale Pass and its prizes, amongst other details. In a fresh development, he has uploaded another video, revealing more information about the Month 20 Royale Pass.

If these leaks are accurate, the upcoming Royale Pass will be called 'Daring Dawn,' allowing players to obtain special items such as gun skins and outfit sets. Further information about the PUBG Mobile Month 20 Royale Pass is provided in the article below.

Note: The rewards listed below are community leaks that the developers haven't officially confirmed yet. Readers should take this information with a grain of salt.

Rewards of PUBG Mobile Month 20 Royale Pass leaked

The PUBG Mobile M20 Royale Pass will begin in the battle royale title following the completion of the Month 19 Royale Pass, which is set to begin on January 17. Considering the fact that M19 will last around a month, players can expect the M20 Royale Pass to begin in the second half of February.

Fortunately, the price of the pass is expected to remain the same, with the two variants of Elite Pass and Royale Pass Plus available for 360 UC and 960 UC, respectively. If gamers do not wish to purchase either option, they can still get a few free rewards.

Listed below are the leaked rewards from PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Month 20:

RP Rank 1: Bunny Uniform Set and Gilded Dragon Bone – Mosin-Nagant

RP Rank 5: Bunny Uniform Cover and Mission Card

RP Rank 10: Mousy Knockout Backpack and 500 BP

RP Rank 15: Jolly Momente emote, RP Avatar (M20), and Stone Figure Ornament

RP Rank 20: Cyber Detective Parachute and Gilded Tower Stun Grenade

RP Rank 23: Football Fever Cover

RP Rank 25: Football Fever Set and RP Badge (M20)

RP Rank 30: Rash Shark Buggy and one emote (animation not revealed yet)

RP Rank 35: Cosmic Ruin – UMP45

RP Rank 40: Telescopic Fist - DBS

RP Rank 50: Special sets (textures not revealed)

According to the YouTuber, the textures of the Level 50 sets were not accessible, which is possibly why they weren't leaked. Interested readers can check out his video to see the rewards in greater detail. The video also provides further insight into the upcoming Ultimate Outfits and more.

