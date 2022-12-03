5 best methods to get free PUBG Mobile UC

PUBG Mobile is one of the top grossers in the gaming industry. The main reason for such high revenue is the exciting and astonishing cosmetics in the game. Players love to collect items like outfits, weapon skins, and much more.

However, to get these premium items, players must spend UC or Unknown Cash, the in-game currency in the title. One can purchase UC with real money and unlock their desired items. Unfortunately, it isn't possible for everyone to spend real money, and therefore, they look for methods to get UC for free.

This article lists the five best methods with which players can acquire free UC in PUBG Mobile.

Top 5 PUBG Mobile Free UC Methods

5) Google Play Credits

Those who play the game on Android have a great chance of getting free Google Play credits. The credits can be used while purchasing any item with the help of a Google Play account as the primary payment method.

Gamers can use the credits to get the UC for much cheaper or even free with some tricks. The available credit gets deducted when a user purchases UC from the in-game store.

4) Take part in giveaways

The fourth way to earn free UC and other items in PUBG Mobile is to take part in giveaways. Players can follow various social media pages and YouTube channels where the owner hosts daily giveaways.

They can participate in these giveaways, and if lucky, they might win giveaways and exciting rewards like free UC and other PUBG items. The rewards are directly sent to the user's PUBG account. However, players are advised not to share their personal information.

3) Participate in tournaments

PUBG Mobile players can also participate in online tournaments and earn huge amounts of money and other rewards. There are various tournament channels and servers on discord where players can register for free in an ongoing or upcoming tournament.

Gamers can participate in these tournaments and top the leaderboards to win prize money and other cool rewards. With these tournaments, they can gain competitive experience and participate in official tournaments hosted by Krafton.

2) Play custom rooms

The second method that players can use to get free UC is to play online in custom rooms. There are various YouTubers and creators on other streaming platforms hosting daily custom rooms.

These creators reward the participants and mostly the match winners with exciting rewards like free UC and even Elite Passes. Players can show their skills in the battlegrounds and eliminate the teams and opponents to get the prizes for themselves and attain their favorite items.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the best applications available on the internet to get free currencies in games like PUBG Mobile. The app is developed by Google and is completely trustworthy.

The app works on the GPT or Get Paid To concept, where one is rewarded with real cash for completing in-app tasks. In Google opinion Rewards, players are sent surveys on different topics. They can answer simple questions in the survey and submit it.

After submission, the user is rewarded with a random amount of money in the app. The money is collected in the linked Google Play account. PUBG players can use the money to redeem UC from the in-game store for free. They can choose the Google Play games method to pay while purchasing UC in the title.

