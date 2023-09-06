All Killers in Dead by Daylight released so far (Alien Chapter)

Esports & Gaming

Every Killer released until now in Dead by Daylight (Image via Behavior Interactive)
Dead by Daylight is a popular online 4v1 asymmetrical survival horror game developed by Behavior Interactive. It features a wide range of Killers, each with their own unique abilities that can be used to hunt down Survivors trying to escape the Entity's trail. In its initial release, Dead by Daylight only had three killers, but this figure eventually increased to 33.

This article will cover all Killers released so far and their statistics in Dead by Daylight.

List of all Killers in Dead by Daylight (Alien Chapter)

The list of every Killer released in Dead by Daylight till Alien Chapter is as follows:

1) The Trapper

Ability

  • Bear Trap

Perks

  • Unnerving Presence
  • Brutal Strength
  • Agitation

Weapon

  • The Cleaver

Movement Speed

  • 115%

Chapter

  • Original Release

2) The Wraith

Ability

  • Wailing Bell

Perks

  • Bloodhound
  • Predator
  • Shadowborn

Weapon

  • Azarov's Skull

Movement Speed

  • 115% (Normal)
  • 150% (Ability)

Chapter

  • Original Release

3) The Hillbilly

Ability

  • Chainsaw

Perks

  • Enduring
  • Lightborn
  • Tinkerer

Weapon

  • The Hammer

Movement Speed

  • 115% (Normal)
  • 230% (Ability)

Chapter

  • Original Release

4) The Nurse

Ability

  • Spencer's Last Breath

Perks

  • A Nurse's Calling
  • Strider
  • Thanatophobia

Weapon

  • The Bonesaw

Movement Speed

  • 96% (Normal)
  • 333% (Ability)

Chapter

  • The Last Breath

5) The Shape

Ability

  • Evil Within

Perks

  • Dying Light
  • Play With Your Food
  • Save the Best for Last

Weapon

  • Knife

Movement Speed

  • 105%/115% (Ability)

Chapter

  • The Halloween

6) The Hag

Ability

  • Blackened Catalyst

Perks

  • Hex: Devour Hope
  • Hex: Ruin
  • Hex: The Last Seal

Weapon

  • The Claw

Movement Speed

  • 110% (Normal / Ability)

Chapter

  • Of Flesh and Mud

7) The Doctor

Ability

  • Carter's Spark

Perks

  • Monitor & Abuse
  • Overcharge
  • Overwhelming Presence

Weapon

  • The Stick

Movement Speed

  • 115% (Normal)
  • 77% (Ability)

Chapter

  • Spark of Madness

8) The Huntress

Ability

  • Hunting Hatchets

Perks

  • Beast of Prey
  • Hex: Huntress Lullaby
  • Territorial Imperative

Weapon

  • Broad Axe

Movement Speed

  • 110% (Normal)
  • 77% (Ability)

Chapter

  • A Lullaby for the Dark

9) The Cannibal

Ability

  • Spencer's Last Breath

Perks

  • Barbecue & Chilli
  • Franklin's Demise
  • Knock Out

Weapon

  • The Sledge

Movement Speed

  • 115% (Normal)
  • 132% (Ability)

Chapter

  • Leatherface

10) The Nightmare in Dead by Daylight

Ability

  • Dream Demon

Perks

  • Bloodwarden
  • Fire Up
  • Remember Me

Weapon

  • Clawed Glove

Movement Speed

  • 115% (Normal)
  • 100% (Ability)

Chapter

  • A Nightmare on Elm Street

11) The Pig

Ability

  • Jigsaw's Baptism

Perks

  • Make Your Choice
  • Scourge Hook: Hangman's Trick
  • Surveillance

Weapon

  • Hidden Blade

Movement Speed

  • 115% / 90% (Normal / Crouched)
  • 172% (Ability)

Chapter

  • The Saw

12) The Clown

Ability

  • Afterpiece Tonic

Perks

  • Bamboozle
  • Coulrophobia
  • Pop Goes the Weasel

Weapon

  • Madame Butterfly

Movement Speed

  • 115% (Normal / Ability)

Chapter

  • Curtain Call

13) The Spirit

Ability

  • Yamaoka's Haunting

Perks

  • Hex: Haunted Ground
  • Rancor
  • Spirit Fury

Weapon

  • Shattered Katana

Movement Speed

  • 110% (Normal)
  • 176% (Ability)

Chapter

  • Shattered Bloodline

14) The Legion

Ability

  • Feral Frenzy

Perks

  • Discordance
  • Iron Maiden
  • Mad Grit

Weapon

  • Hunting Knife

Movement Speed

  • 115% (Normal)
  • 130% (Ability)

Chapter

  • Darkness Among Us

15) The Plague

Ability

  • Vile Purge

Perks

  • Corrupt Intervention
  • Dark Devotion
  • Infectious Fright

Weapon

  • Profane Censor

Movement Speed

  • 115% (Normal / Ability)

Chapter

  • Demise of the Faithful

16) The Ghost Face

Ability

  • Night Shroud

Perks

  • Furtive Chase
  • I'm All Ears
  • Thrilling Tremors

Weapon

  • Tactical Knife

Movement Speed

  • 115% / 95% (Normal / Crouch)
  • 115% (Ability)

Chapter

  • Ghost Face

17) The Demogorgon

Ability

  • Of the Abyss

Perks

  • Cruel Limits
  • Mindbreaker
  • Surge

Weapon

  • Barbarous Claw

Movement Speed

  • 115% (Normal)
  • 96% / 460% (Ability)

Chapter

  • Stranger Things

18) The Oni in Dead by Daylight

Ability

  • Yamaoka's Wrath

Perks

  • Blood Echo
  • Nemesis
  • Zanshin Tactics

Weapon

  • Yamaoka Blade

Movement Speed

  • 115% (Normal)
  • 86% / 195% (Ability)

Chapter

  • Cursed Legacy

19) The Deathslinger

Ability

  • The Redeemer

Perks

  • Dead Man's Switch
  • Gearhead
  • Hex: Retribution

Weapon

  • Death to Bayshore

Movement Speed

  • 96% (Normal)
  • 333% (Ability)

Chapter

  • Chains of Hate

20) The Executioner

Ability

  • Rites of Judgement

Perks

  • Deathbound
  • Forced Penance
  • Trail of Torment

Weapon

  • Great Knife

Movement Speed

  • 115% (Normal)
  • 92% / 110% (Ability)

Chapter

  • Silent Hill

21) The Blight

Ability

  • Blighted Corruption

Perks

  • Dragon's Grip
  • Hex: Blood Favour
  • Hex: Undying

Weapon

  • The Bonesaw

Movement Speed

  • 115% (Normal)
  • 230% (Ability)

Chapter

  • Descent Beyond

22) The Twins in Dead by Daylight

Ability

  • Blood Bond

Perks

  • Coup de Grâce
  • Hoarder
  • Oppression

Weapon

  • Blade of Marseille

Movement Speed

  • 115% / 150% (Normal)

Chapter

  • A Binding of Kin

23) The Trickster

Ability

  • Blood Bond

Perks

  • Hex: Crowd Control
  • No Way Out
  • Starstruck

Weapon

  • Polished Head-Smasher

Movement Speed

  • 110% (Normal)
  • 96.5% (Ability)

Chapter

  • All-Kill

24) The Nemesis

Ability

  • T-Virus

Perks

  • Coup de Grâce
  • Hoarder
  • Oppression

Weapon

  • Raw Fists

Movement Speed

  • 115% (Normal)
  • 95% / 100% (Ability)

Chapter

  • Resident Evil

25) The Cenobite

Ability

  • Summons of Pain

Perks

  • Deadlock
  • Hex: Plaything
  • Scourge Hook: Gift of Pain

Weapon

  • Hook & Pain

Movement Speed

  • 115% (Normal / Ability)

Chapter

  • Hellraiser

26) The Artist

Ability

  • Birds of Torment

Perks

  • Grim Embrace
  • Hex: Pentimento
  • Scourge Hook: Pain Resonance

Weapon

  • Sharp Palette Blade

Movement Speed

  • 115% (Normal / Ability)

Chapter

  • Portrait of Murder

27) The Onryō

Ability

  • Deluge of Fear

Perks

  • Call of Brine
  • Merciless Storm
  • Scourge Hook: Flood of Rage

Weapon

  • Ring of Fury

Movement Speed

  • 115% (Normal / Ability)

Chapter

  • Sadako Rising

28) The Dredge

Ability

  • Reign of Darkness

Perks

  • Darkness Revealed
  • Dissolution
  • Septic Touch

Weapon

  • Knotted Appendage

Movement Speed

  • 115% (Normal / Ability)

Chapter

  • Roots of Dread

29) The Mastermind

Ability

  • Virulent Bound

Perks

  • Awakened Awareness
  • Superior Anatomy
  • Terminus

Weapon

  • Combat Knife

Movement Speed

  • 115% (Normal / Ability)

Chapter

  • Project W

30) The Knight in Dead by Daylight

Ability

  • Guardia Compagnia

Perks

  • Call of Brine
  • Merciless Storm
  • Scourge Hook: Flood of Rage

Weapon

  • Imposing Claymore

Movement Speed

  • 115% (Normal / Ability)

Chapter

  • Forged in Fog

31) The Skull Merchant

Ability

  • Eyes in the Sky

Perks

  • Game Afoot
  • Leverage
  • Twack!

Weapon

  • Razor-Sharp Dual Blades

Movement Speed

  • 115% (Normal / Ability)

Chapter

  • Tools of Torment

32) The Singularity

Ability

  • Quantum Instantiation

Perks

  • Forged Hesitation
  • Genetic Limits
  • Machine Learning

Weapon

  • Modular Claw

Movement Speed

  • 115% (Normal / Ability)

Chapter

  • End Transmission

33) The Xenomorph

Ability

  • Hidden Pursuit

Perks

  • Alien Instinct
  • Rapid Brutality
  • Ultimate Weapon

Weapon

  • Lithe Arm

Movement Speed

  • 115% (Normal / Ability)

Chapter

  • Alien

This concludes the list of every Killer released thus far and their stats in Dead by Daylight.

