All Killers in Dead by Daylight released so far (Alien Chapter)

Dead by Daylight is a popular online 4v1 asymmetrical survival horror game developed by Behavior Interactive. It features a wide range of Killers, each with their own unique abilities that can be used to hunt down Survivors trying to escape the Entity's trail. In its initial release, Dead by Daylight only had three killers, but this figure eventually increased to 33.

This article will cover all Killers released so far and their statistics in Dead by Daylight.

List of all Killers in Dead by Daylight (Alien Chapter)

The list of every Killer released in Dead by Daylight till Alien Chapter is as follows:

1) The Trapper

Expand Tweet

Ability

Bear Trap

Perks

Unnerving Presence

Brutal Strength

Agitation

Weapon

The Cleaver

Movement Speed

115%

Chapter

Original Release

2) The Wraith

Ability

Wailing Bell

Perks

Bloodhound

Predator

Shadowborn

Weapon

Azarov's Skull

Movement Speed

115% (Normal)

150% (Ability)

Chapter

Original Release

3) The Hillbilly

Ability

Chainsaw

Perks

Enduring

Lightborn

Tinkerer

Weapon

The Hammer

Movement Speed

115% (Normal)

230% (Ability)

Chapter

Original Release

4) The Nurse

Ability

Spencer's Last Breath

Perks

A Nurse's Calling

Strider

Thanatophobia

Weapon

The Bonesaw

Movement Speed

96% (Normal)

333% (Ability)

Chapter

The Last Breath

5) The Shape

Ability

Evil Within

Perks

Dying Light

Play With Your Food

Save the Best for Last

Weapon

Knife

Movement Speed

105%/115% (Ability)

Chapter

The Halloween

6) The Hag

Ability

Blackened Catalyst

Perks

Hex: Devour Hope

Hex: Ruin

Hex: The Last Seal

Weapon

The Claw

Movement Speed

110% (Normal / Ability)

Chapter

Of Flesh and Mud

7) The Doctor

Ability

Carter's Spark

Perks

Monitor & Abuse

Overcharge

Overwhelming Presence

Weapon

The Stick

Movement Speed

115% (Normal)

77% (Ability)

Chapter

Spark of Madness

8) The Huntress

Ability

Hunting Hatchets

Perks

Beast of Prey

Hex: Huntress Lullaby

Territorial Imperative

Weapon

Broad Axe

Movement Speed

110% (Normal)

77% (Ability)

Chapter

A Lullaby for the Dark

9) The Cannibal

Ability

Spencer's Last Breath

Perks

Barbecue & Chilli

Franklin's Demise

Knock Out

Weapon

The Sledge

Movement Speed

115% (Normal)

132% (Ability)

Chapter

Leatherface

10) The Nightmare in Dead by Daylight

Ability

Dream Demon

Perks

Bloodwarden

Fire Up

Remember Me

Weapon

Clawed Glove

Movement Speed

115% (Normal)

100% (Ability)

Chapter

A Nightmare on Elm Street

11) The Pig

Ability

Jigsaw's Baptism

Perks

Make Your Choice

Scourge Hook: Hangman's Trick

Surveillance

Weapon

Hidden Blade

Movement Speed

115% / 90% (Normal / Crouched)

172% (Ability)

Chapter

The Saw

12) The Clown

Expand Tweet

Ability

Afterpiece Tonic

Perks

Bamboozle

Coulrophobia

Pop Goes the Weasel

Weapon

Madame Butterfly

Movement Speed

115% (Normal / Ability)

Chapter

Curtain Call

13) The Spirit

Ability

Yamaoka's Haunting

Perks

Hex: Haunted Ground

Rancor

Spirit Fury

Weapon

Shattered Katana

Movement Speed

110% (Normal)

176% (Ability)

Chapter

Shattered Bloodline

14) The Legion

Ability

Feral Frenzy

Perks

Discordance

Iron Maiden

Mad Grit

Weapon

Hunting Knife

Movement Speed

115% (Normal)

130% (Ability)

Chapter

Darkness Among Us

15) The Plague

Ability

Vile Purge

Perks

Corrupt Intervention

Dark Devotion

Infectious Fright

Weapon

Profane Censor

Movement Speed

115% (Normal / Ability)

Chapter

Demise of the Faithful

16) The Ghost Face

Ability

Night Shroud

Perks

Furtive Chase

I'm All Ears

Thrilling Tremors

Weapon

Tactical Knife

Movement Speed

115% / 95% (Normal / Crouch)

115% (Ability)

Chapter

Ghost Face

17) The Demogorgon

Ability

Of the Abyss

Perks

Cruel Limits

Mindbreaker

Surge

Weapon

Barbarous Claw

Movement Speed

115% (Normal)

96% / 460% (Ability)

Chapter

Stranger Things

18) The Oni in Dead by Daylight

Ability

Yamaoka's Wrath

Perks

Blood Echo

Nemesis

Zanshin Tactics

Weapon

Yamaoka Blade

Movement Speed

115% (Normal)

86% / 195% (Ability)

Chapter

Cursed Legacy

19) The Deathslinger

Ability

The Redeemer

Perks

Dead Man's Switch

Gearhead

Hex: Retribution

Weapon

Death to Bayshore

Movement Speed

96% (Normal)

333% (Ability)

Chapter

Chains of Hate

20) The Executioner

Ability

Rites of Judgement

Perks

Deathbound

Forced Penance

Trail of Torment

Weapon

Great Knife

Movement Speed

115% (Normal)

92% / 110% (Ability)

Chapter

Silent Hill

21) The Blight

Ability

Blighted Corruption

Perks

Dragon's Grip

Hex: Blood Favour

Hex: Undying

Weapon

The Bonesaw

Movement Speed

115% (Normal)

230% (Ability)

Chapter

Descent Beyond

22) The Twins in Dead by Daylight

Ability

Blood Bond

Perks

Coup de Grâce

Hoarder

Oppression

Weapon

Blade of Marseille

Movement Speed

115% / 150% (Normal)

Chapter

A Binding of Kin

23) The Trickster

Ability

Blood Bond

Perks

Hex: Crowd Control

No Way Out

Starstruck

Weapon

Polished Head-Smasher

Movement Speed

110% (Normal)

96.5% (Ability)

Chapter

All-Kill

24) The Nemesis

Ability

T-Virus

Perks

Coup de Grâce

Hoarder

Oppression

Weapon

Raw Fists

Movement Speed

115% (Normal)

95% / 100% (Ability)

Chapter

Resident Evil

25) The Cenobite

Ability

Summons of Pain

Perks

Deadlock

Hex: Plaything

Scourge Hook: Gift of Pain

Weapon

Hook & Pain

Movement Speed

115% (Normal / Ability)

Chapter

Hellraiser

26) The Artist

Ability

Birds of Torment

Perks

Grim Embrace

Hex: Pentimento

Scourge Hook: Pain Resonance

Weapon

Sharp Palette Blade

Movement Speed

115% (Normal / Ability)

Chapter

Portrait of Murder

27) The Onryō

Ability

Deluge of Fear

Perks

Call of Brine

Merciless Storm

Scourge Hook: Flood of Rage

Weapon

Ring of Fury

Movement Speed

115% (Normal / Ability)

Chapter

Sadako Rising

28) The Dredge

Ability

Reign of Darkness

Perks

Darkness Revealed

Dissolution

Septic Touch

Weapon

Knotted Appendage

Movement Speed

115% (Normal / Ability)

Chapter

Roots of Dread

29) The Mastermind

Ability

Virulent Bound

Perks

Awakened Awareness

Superior Anatomy

Terminus

Weapon

Combat Knife

Movement Speed

115% (Normal / Ability)

Chapter

Project W

30) The Knight in Dead by Daylight

Ability

Guardia Compagnia

Perks

Call of Brine

Merciless Storm

Scourge Hook: Flood of Rage

Weapon

Imposing Claymore

Movement Speed

115% (Normal / Ability)

Chapter

Forged in Fog

31) The Skull Merchant

Ability

Eyes in the Sky

Perks

Game Afoot

Leverage

Twack!

Weapon

Razor-Sharp Dual Blades

Movement Speed

115% (Normal / Ability)

Chapter

Tools of Torment

32) The Singularity

Ability

Quantum Instantiation

Perks

Forged Hesitation

Genetic Limits

Machine Learning

Weapon

Modular Claw

Movement Speed

115% (Normal / Ability)

Chapter

End Transmission

33) The Xenomorph

Expand Tweet

Ability

Hidden Pursuit

Perks

Alien Instinct

Rapid Brutality

Ultimate Weapon

Weapon

Lithe Arm

Movement Speed

115% (Normal / Ability)

Chapter

Alien

This concludes the list of every Killer released thus far and their stats in Dead by Daylight.