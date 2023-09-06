All Killers in Dead by Daylight released so far (Alien Chapter)

Dead by Daylight is a popular online 4v1 asymmetrical survival horror game developed by Behavior Interactive. It features a wide range of Killers, each with their own unique abilities that can be used to hunt down Survivors trying to escape the Entity's trail. In its initial release, Dead by Daylight only had three killers, but this figure eventually increased to 33.
This article will cover all Killers released so far and their statistics in Dead by Daylight.
List of all Killers in Dead by Daylight (Alien Chapter)
The list of every Killer released in Dead by Daylight till Alien Chapter is as follows:
1) The Trapper
Ability
- Bear Trap
Perks
- Unnerving Presence
- Brutal Strength
- Agitation
Weapon
- The Cleaver
Movement Speed
- 115%
Chapter
- Original Release
2) The Wraith
Ability
- Wailing Bell
Perks
- Bloodhound
- Predator
- Shadowborn
Weapon
- Azarov's Skull
Movement Speed
- 115% (Normal)
- 150% (Ability)
Chapter
- Original Release
3) The Hillbilly
Ability
- Chainsaw
Perks
- Enduring
- Lightborn
- Tinkerer
Weapon
- The Hammer
Movement Speed
- 115% (Normal)
- 230% (Ability)
Chapter
- Original Release
4) The Nurse
Ability
- Spencer's Last Breath
Perks
- A Nurse's Calling
- Strider
- Thanatophobia
Weapon
- The Bonesaw
Movement Speed
- 96% (Normal)
- 333% (Ability)
Chapter
- The Last Breath
5) The Shape
Ability
- Evil Within
Perks
- Dying Light
- Play With Your Food
- Save the Best for Last
Weapon
- Knife
Movement Speed
- 105%/115% (Ability)
Chapter
- The Halloween
6) The Hag
Ability
- Blackened Catalyst
Perks
- Hex: Devour Hope
- Hex: Ruin
- Hex: The Last Seal
Weapon
- The Claw
Movement Speed
- 110% (Normal / Ability)
Chapter
- Of Flesh and Mud
7) The Doctor
Ability
- Carter's Spark
Perks
- Monitor & Abuse
- Overcharge
- Overwhelming Presence
Weapon
- The Stick
Movement Speed
- 115% (Normal)
- 77% (Ability)
Chapter
- Spark of Madness
8) The Huntress
Ability
- Hunting Hatchets
Perks
- Beast of Prey
- Hex: Huntress Lullaby
- Territorial Imperative
Weapon
- Broad Axe
Movement Speed
- 110% (Normal)
- 77% (Ability)
Chapter
- A Lullaby for the Dark
9) The Cannibal
Ability
- Spencer's Last Breath
Perks
- Barbecue & Chilli
- Franklin's Demise
- Knock Out
Weapon
- The Sledge
Movement Speed
- 115% (Normal)
- 132% (Ability)
Chapter
- Leatherface
10) The Nightmare in Dead by Daylight
Ability
- Dream Demon
Perks
- Bloodwarden
- Fire Up
- Remember Me
Weapon
- Clawed Glove
Movement Speed
- 115% (Normal)
- 100% (Ability)
Chapter
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
11) The Pig
Ability
- Jigsaw's Baptism
Perks
- Make Your Choice
- Scourge Hook: Hangman's Trick
- Surveillance
Weapon
- Hidden Blade
Movement Speed
- 115% / 90% (Normal / Crouched)
- 172% (Ability)
Chapter
- The Saw
12) The Clown
Ability
- Afterpiece Tonic
Perks
- Bamboozle
- Coulrophobia
- Pop Goes the Weasel
Weapon
- Madame Butterfly
Movement Speed
- 115% (Normal / Ability)
Chapter
- Curtain Call
13) The Spirit
Ability
- Yamaoka's Haunting
Perks
- Hex: Haunted Ground
- Rancor
- Spirit Fury
Weapon
- Shattered Katana
Movement Speed
- 110% (Normal)
- 176% (Ability)
Chapter
- Shattered Bloodline
14) The Legion
Ability
- Feral Frenzy
Perks
- Discordance
- Iron Maiden
- Mad Grit
Weapon
- Hunting Knife
Movement Speed
- 115% (Normal)
- 130% (Ability)
Chapter
- Darkness Among Us
15) The Plague
Ability
- Vile Purge
Perks
- Corrupt Intervention
- Dark Devotion
- Infectious Fright
Weapon
- Profane Censor
Movement Speed
- 115% (Normal / Ability)
Chapter
- Demise of the Faithful
16) The Ghost Face
Ability
- Night Shroud
Perks
- Furtive Chase
- I'm All Ears
- Thrilling Tremors
Weapon
- Tactical Knife
Movement Speed
- 115% / 95% (Normal / Crouch)
- 115% (Ability)
Chapter
- Ghost Face
17) The Demogorgon
Ability
- Of the Abyss
Perks
- Cruel Limits
- Mindbreaker
- Surge
Weapon
- Barbarous Claw
Movement Speed
- 115% (Normal)
- 96% / 460% (Ability)
Chapter
- Stranger Things
18) The Oni in Dead by Daylight
Ability
- Yamaoka's Wrath
Perks
- Blood Echo
- Nemesis
- Zanshin Tactics
Weapon
- Yamaoka Blade
Movement Speed
- 115% (Normal)
- 86% / 195% (Ability)
Chapter
- Cursed Legacy
19) The Deathslinger
Ability
- The Redeemer
Perks
- Dead Man's Switch
- Gearhead
- Hex: Retribution
Weapon
- Death to Bayshore
Movement Speed
- 96% (Normal)
- 333% (Ability)
Chapter
- Chains of Hate
20) The Executioner
Ability
- Rites of Judgement
Perks
- Deathbound
- Forced Penance
- Trail of Torment
Weapon
- Great Knife
Movement Speed
- 115% (Normal)
- 92% / 110% (Ability)
Chapter
- Silent Hill
21) The Blight
Ability
- Blighted Corruption
Perks
- Dragon's Grip
- Hex: Blood Favour
- Hex: Undying
Weapon
- The Bonesaw
Movement Speed
- 115% (Normal)
- 230% (Ability)
Chapter
- Descent Beyond
22) The Twins in Dead by Daylight
Ability
- Blood Bond
Perks
- Coup de Grâce
- Hoarder
- Oppression
Weapon
- Blade of Marseille
Movement Speed
- 115% / 150% (Normal)
Chapter
- A Binding of Kin
23) The Trickster
Ability
- Blood Bond
Perks
- Hex: Crowd Control
- No Way Out
- Starstruck
Weapon
- Polished Head-Smasher
Movement Speed
- 110% (Normal)
- 96.5% (Ability)
Chapter
- All-Kill
24) The Nemesis
Ability
- T-Virus
Perks
- Coup de Grâce
- Hoarder
- Oppression
Weapon
- Raw Fists
Movement Speed
- 115% (Normal)
- 95% / 100% (Ability)
Chapter
- Resident Evil
25) The Cenobite
Ability
- Summons of Pain
Perks
- Deadlock
- Hex: Plaything
- Scourge Hook: Gift of Pain
Weapon
- Hook & Pain
Movement Speed
- 115% (Normal / Ability)
Chapter
- Hellraiser
26) The Artist
Ability
- Birds of Torment
Perks
- Grim Embrace
- Hex: Pentimento
- Scourge Hook: Pain Resonance
Weapon
- Sharp Palette Blade
Movement Speed
- 115% (Normal / Ability)
Chapter
- Portrait of Murder
27) The Onryō
Ability
- Deluge of Fear
Perks
- Call of Brine
- Merciless Storm
- Scourge Hook: Flood of Rage
Weapon
- Ring of Fury
Movement Speed
- 115% (Normal / Ability)
Chapter
- Sadako Rising
28) The Dredge
Ability
- Reign of Darkness
Perks
- Darkness Revealed
- Dissolution
- Septic Touch
Weapon
- Knotted Appendage
Movement Speed
- 115% (Normal / Ability)
Chapter
- Roots of Dread
29) The Mastermind
Ability
- Virulent Bound
Perks
- Awakened Awareness
- Superior Anatomy
- Terminus
Weapon
- Combat Knife
Movement Speed
- 115% (Normal / Ability)
Chapter
- Project W
30) The Knight in Dead by Daylight
Ability
- Guardia Compagnia
Perks
- Call of Brine
- Merciless Storm
- Scourge Hook: Flood of Rage
Weapon
- Imposing Claymore
Movement Speed
- 115% (Normal / Ability)
Chapter
- Forged in Fog
31) The Skull Merchant
Ability
- Eyes in the Sky
Perks
- Game Afoot
- Leverage
- Twack!
Weapon
- Razor-Sharp Dual Blades
Movement Speed
- 115% (Normal / Ability)
Chapter
- Tools of Torment
32) The Singularity
Ability
- Quantum Instantiation
Perks
- Forged Hesitation
- Genetic Limits
- Machine Learning
Weapon
- Modular Claw
Movement Speed
- 115% (Normal / Ability)
Chapter
- End Transmission
33) The Xenomorph
Ability
- Hidden Pursuit
Perks
- Alien Instinct
- Rapid Brutality
- Ultimate Weapon
Weapon
- Lithe Arm
Movement Speed
- 115% (Normal / Ability)
Chapter
- Alien
This concludes the list of every Killer released thus far and their stats in Dead by Daylight.
Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
Be the first one to comment
Follow Us
GIF
Comment in moderation