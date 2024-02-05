All legendary weapon locations in Enshrouded

Possessing formidable weapons in Enshrouded is important for better navigation through the virtual realms. Certain adversaries pose considerable challenges on the path to victory, but acquiring legendary armaments will undoubtedly facilitate progress deeper into the shrouded territories.

It is worth mentioning that numerous avenues exist through which one can procure these exceptional weapons, some of which may prove to be more elusive than others. Enshrouded's legendary weapon will be listed in this piece, detailing all of its locations.

What are the legendary weapons in Enshrouded?

In the captivating world of Enshrouded, the presence of legendary weapons holds immense significance when it comes to safeguarding self and achieving victory amid intense battles.

These formidable weapons are classified into two distinct categories: melee and ranged. The weapons in Enshrouded possess an array of extraordinary qualities and capabilities that can greatly influence the outcome of any given encounter.

Although the whereabouts of these fabled weapons may not be set in stone and possess a touch of unpredictability, players can enhance the likelihood of stumbling upon them by embarking on adventures to various intriguing spots and uncovering treasure chests that are strewn across the game universe. Furthermore, a few notable bosses drop legendary weapons after being defeated.

Legendary melee weapons in Enshrouded and how to find them

Legendary melee weapons and their locations:

1) Aerostriker

Damage : 213

: 213 Location: Late-game chests in Nomad Highlands, Kindlewastes

2) Club of Defiance

Damage : 145

: 145 Location: Late-game chests in Nomad Highlands, Kindlewastes. Early-game chests in Revelwood

3) Executioner's Axe

Damage : 28

: 28 Location: Early-game chests in Springlands

4) Fang Blade

Damage : 28

: 28 Location: Chests in Nomad Highlands, Kindlewastes

5) Hatchet

Damage : 118

: 118 Location: Early-game chests and enemies in Springlands

6) Ice Blade

Damage : 134

: 134 Location: Chests in Kindlewastes

7) Jezmina's Apotheosis

Damage : 22

: 22 Location: Defeat Vukah Brawler boss in Nomad Highlands’ Pillars of Creation

8) Meat Chopper

Damage : 151

: 151 Location: Silver chests in Kindlewastes Desert

9) Tainted Axe

Damage : 158

: 158 Location: Silver chests/defeat Fell Thunderbrute boss in Springlands

10) Wailing Blade

Damage : 14

: 14 Location: Scavenger's stash loot (west of the Springlands). Begin the Blacksmith questline using the journal at the Alchemist Vault

11) Wolf's Claw

Damage : 40

: 40 Location: Silver chests in Revelwood

Legendary ranged weapons in Enshrouded and how to find them

All the legendary ranged weapons, their power, and their locations in the game are mentioned below:

1) Elder’s Staff

Power : 154

: 154 Location: Chests in Kindlewastes, Nomad Highlands

2) Fell Commander Bow

Power : 12

: 12 Location: Defeat Fell Thunderbrute Boss (near Ancient Bridge Shroud Root)

3) Tarred Bow

Power : 62

: 62 Location: Chests in Nomad Highlands

4) Undergrowth Staff

Power : 136

: 136 Location: Chests in Nomad Highlands, Revelwood

It should be noted that there are still undiscovered places where certain legendary weapons can be found in Enshrouded. Therefore, keep a close watch on this article, as it will be regularly updated with any weapons discoveries and their corresponding locations within the game.