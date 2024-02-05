The Enshrouded weapons tier list defines the damage-dealing capabilities of the weapons following the latest updates introduced by the developer. With Keen Games steadily making new balance changes and enhancements, you may need help identifying the most powerful weapons to fight against the Shroud-infested monsters. You can acquire these from the Embervale map or craft them through the NPCs available in the game.

Based on the damage-dealing power, we have curated a tier list of weapons in Enshrouded. They are divided into three types: Melee, ranged, and magic. This article will help you identify the most powerful options for each type.

A look at the Enshrouded weapons tier list

Melee weapon

Melee weapons are the most commonly found equipment in Enshrouded, and they offer a diverse array of options for the players. The Medium Melee weapons provide a balanced combat approach, and are effective in close-range fights against hostile opponents. Heavy Melee weapons help you fight against armored foes, villain bosses, and wild animals.

Blunt Melee types are effective when making an ambush. They help you deal lethal damage against unaware enemies.

Here is the tier list for melee weapons:

S-tier: Swords, Battle Axes, War Hammers, Maces

Swords, Battle Axes, War Hammers, Maces A-tier: Axes, Longswords

Axes, Longswords B-tier: Clubs, Rapiers, Flails

Clubs, Rapiers, Flails C-tier: Poleaxes, Broadswords

Ranged weapon

Ranged weapons are used to gain a strategic advantage against enemies during combat. It helps you eliminate the monsters from a safe distance with different specialized arrows. The Precision-Ranged picks help you stealthily defeat the enemy from a distance. During combat, you can deploy powerful arrows, including those enhanced with fire, explosives, and poison.

The Fast Ranged weapons are used during combat, and require quick agile movement. They are flexible to use and the reloading time is less compared to Precision Ranged weapons. You can also use them to hunt different wild animals in the forests.

This type includes few weapons as the game has recently launched, and you can expect the developers to release more models under this category in the future. This is what the Ranged weapons tier list looks like:

S-tier: Bow and Arrows, Throwing Knives

Bow and Arrows, Throwing Knives A-tier: Slings

Magic weapon

Players use magic weapons when they go for Wizard or Battlemage class tree paths. These items are crafted by completing various main and side-story quests. They are widely considered to be the most powerful of all, and they deal massive damage to the enemies and provide healing.

Staves are two-handed instruments that help amplify spell power and mana regeneration, allowing you to deal lethal damage and heal yourself. Wands are used in battles when facing large groups of monsters. They provide rapid and agile deployment of spells, helping you fight against multiple enemies.

Spells are crucial in boosting your spell power, critical damage chance, and regeneration in Enshrouded. It helps you craft magic healing potions that are important to increase your survival chances amongst the different enemies.

Here is what the tier list looks like:

S-tier: Staves, Spells

Staves, Spells A-tier: Wands

Honorary mention: Rare weapons

As the name suggests, rare weapons are difficult to acquire in Enshrouded. They are unlocked by completing the quests of the Blacksmith, Alchemist, and other non-playable characters (NPCs). It also depends on your chosen class tree path to play the game. For example, Close-range class trees will unlock melee rare weapons, whereas Magic-inclined class trees will unlock rare staves.

These legendary equipment are known to be the most powerful among all the weapons in Enshrouded. Here are the rare weapons that are known so far:

Deceiving Staff (Magic weapon)

Enflamed Bow (Ranges weapon)

Minor Arcana Sword (Magic-infused Melee weapon)

Shroud Corrupted Hammer (Melee weapon)

Lighforged Axe

That concludes our foray into the Enshrouded weapons tier list. You can also check out our other guides:

