How to find Lapislazuli in Enshrouded

You must find Lapislazuli in Enshrouded to craft various end-game tools and equipment. In this survival role-playing game (RPG), Lapislazuli is a versatile resource that can be used to craft Shroud Liquid, Sage Armor Set, Warlock Gloves, and more. These items are essential for you to survive against the Shroud-infested monsters and enemy bosses at the later stages of the title.

To find Lapislazuli in Enshrouded, you must complete the main story quests and unlock the Nomad Highlands area in the Embervale map. This blue-colored ore is rarely available in most mining locations, and you must follow certain steps to get it.

Steps to find Lapislazuli in Enshrouded

Lapislazuli in Enshrouded (Image via Keen Games)

As mentioned earlier, you have to unlock the Nomad Highlands area to find Lapislazuli in Enshrouded in bulk. However, you must be cautious in that area because it is widely considered to be one of the most dangerous places in Embervale.

To that end, follow the steps given below to find Lapislazuli without getting into trouble:

Nomad Highlands Ancient Spire: First location

First, complete the main campaign missions to unlock Nomad Highlands.

Visit the Ancient Spire to mark the Fast Travel checkpoint on your map. Make sure that you carry a mining Pickaxe.

Once done, Fast Travel to the Nomad Highlands Ancient Spire.

From the Ancient Spire, head south. You can use your Glider to move quickly without any trouble on the land. This area consists of several hostile tribes that you must avoid before getting Lapislazuli.

Keep going south till you reach the Vukah Cave Passage. Land there and keep going south on foot.

At the end of the path, you will notice a cliff. Jump down and glide to land.

Once you land, look for large bone-like structures.

When you find it, go near it, and you will notice large clusters of blue-colored rocks. Those blue rocks are Lapislazuli.

Use the Pickaxe for mining that area. You will also pick up Sandstone, Sand, and Clay as additional resources when you harvest Lapislazuli.

When you have enough Lapislazuli in your backpack, return to your base.

Then, visit the Alchemist to get the required Eternal Spell for crafting the item. After that, visit the Hunter and the Blacksmith to get the necessary items to craft your end-game equipment.

Nomad Highlands: Second location

To reach the next mining location, go in the southeastern direction from the current one.

Follow the path to reach the mining location. You will notice another big blue cluster nearby.

Use the Pickaxe to dig up Lapislazuli in bulks.

After harvesting enough Lapislazuli, place a Flame Altar nearby. It will help you harvest Lapislazuli quickly by using the Fast Travel checkpoint.

