Eggs in Animal Well are optional collectibles that you can collect to unlock various rewards. Animal Well has an open world map and locating all the eggs and collecting them can be a very daunting task if you don’t know where to look for them.

There are 64 eggs in the game and collecting them will reward you with these items:

8 eggs - The Animal Flute ; item lets you fast travel and is occasionally used for solving puzzles

; item lets you fast travel and is occasionally used for solving puzzles 16 eggs - The Pencil ; you can draw on the map with this

; you can draw on the map with this 32 eggs - The Top ; it is used as a weapon or for solving puzzles

; it is used as a weapon or for solving puzzles 64 eggs - You need to collect all 64 eggs to unlock the true ending

In this article, we have shared the locations of each of the eggs in Animal Well.

Locations of eggs in Animal Well

Central Area Eggs:

In the central area there are many hidden eggs (Image via Bigmode)

Clover Egg- The Clover Egg is located immediately beyond the starting area, behind a hidden entrance one room to the east.

The Clover Egg is located immediately beyond the starting area, behind a hidden entrance one room to the east. Sweet Egg- The Sweet Egg may be found northwest of the egg room, after descending a staircase. It's situated on a ledge with waterfalls. Access this ledge with the Disc, then use the B. wand to jump up to the next floor to reach it.

The Sweet Egg may be found northwest of the egg room, after descending a staircase. It's situated on a ledge with waterfalls. Access this ledge with the Disc, then use the B. wand to jump up to the next floor to reach it. Iridescent Egg- You will find this egg in the room with the snake, beyond the area disclosed by placing the S. medal. The S. medal can be found behind the giant iguana. After collecting the Remote in the next chamber, you can use it to reach the egg in the upper left corner.

You will find this egg in the room with the snake, beyond the area disclosed by placing the S. medal. The S. medal can be found behind the giant iguana. After collecting the Remote in the next chamber, you can use it to reach the egg in the upper left corner. Ice Egg- This egg can also be found by placing the S. medal on the spherical pedestal at the beginning of the game. Once you get the Remote, use it to travel the platforms and find the egg by alternating your path.

This egg can also be found by placing the S. medal on the spherical pedestal at the beginning of the game. Once you get the Remote, use it to travel the platforms and find the egg by alternating your path. Virtual Egg- The Virtual Egg is located beneath the egg-adorned area, next to the green penguin sculptures. Look for an aperture in the left-hand wall and jump through it to find the egg.

The Virtual Egg is located beneath the egg-adorned area, next to the green penguin sculptures. Look for an aperture in the left-hand wall and jump through it to find the egg. Christmas Egg- The Holiday Egg may be found east of the egg shrine. To go there, you'll need the improved B. wand. Use the B. wand to access a hidden alcove on the far side of the wall, starting with the penguin figurines below.

The Holiday Egg may be found east of the egg shrine. To go there, you'll need the improved B. wand. Use the B. wand to access a hidden alcove on the far side of the wall, starting with the penguin figurines below. Gorgeous egg- The Gorgeous Egg is located east of the initial save point, in a crank room. You'll locate it right over the unlit candle.

The Gorgeous Egg is located east of the initial save point, in a crank room. You'll locate it right over the unlit candle. Pickled egg- This egg may be found near the top of the shaft in the center of the map's right side.

This egg may be found near the top of the shaft in the center of the map's right side. Post-modern Egg- The Modern Egg is located to the left of the central shaft on the map. Turn on a switch on the dog side of the shaft. Then, proceed to the lizard side to find the open entrance. Use the Spinning Top to clear the debris impeding the path to the egg.

The Modern Egg is located to the left of the central shaft on the map. Turn on a switch on the dog side of the shaft. Then, proceed to the lizard side to find the open entrance. Use the Spinning Top to clear the debris impeding the path to the egg. Chocolate Egg- To get the Chocolate Egg, you'll need the Remote. The map's central shaft has an antenna. Use this antenna which is activated by the Remote, this will open a passage to the chest containing the egg.

To get the Chocolate Egg, you'll need the Remote. The map's central shaft has an antenna. Use this antenna which is activated by the Remote, this will open a passage to the chest containing the egg. Big Egg- To obtain this egg, you will also require the Remote. Activate the Remote using another antenna within the shaft. This action will reveal an area where you can control the direction of the dog-themed elevator platforms. The egg can be found at the very top of this location.

To obtain this egg, you will also require the Remote. Activate the Remote using another antenna within the shaft. This action will reveal an area where you can control the direction of the dog-themed elevator platforms. The egg can be found at the very top of this location. Neon Egg- The Neon Egg is located beneath the chest where you acquired the Remote. However, you must return with the B. Ball. Use the B. Ball on the blocks beneath it to reveal a path that leads to a mini-game with the Neon Egg.

The Neon Egg is located beneath the chest where you acquired the Remote. However, you must return with the B. Ball. Use the B. Ball on the blocks beneath it to reveal a path that leads to a mini-game with the Neon Egg. Rain Egg- The Rain Egg is directly east of the egg shrine. To get to the egg, use the Spinning Top to demolish the bricks in the bottom right corner.

Eggs in the Southeast area

Finding the eggs is hard if you don't know where they are (Image via Bigmode)

Travel Egg- To find the Travel Egg, you must first obtain a key situated in the same region. Once you obtain the key, head to the save room, where a groundhog lurks beneath a skull. Unlock the door in the room to uncover the egg.

To find the Travel Egg, you must first obtain a key situated in the same region. Once you obtain the key, head to the save room, where a groundhog lurks beneath a skull. Unlock the door in the room to uncover the egg. Jade Egg- To find the Jade Egg, go behind the frog head quick travel point. Begin in the dark area with green worms and hug the right-hand wall. This will take you to a room with a wave puzzle connected to various levers.

To find the Jade Egg, go behind the frog head quick travel point. Begin in the dark area with green worms and hug the right-hand wall. This will take you to a room with a wave puzzle connected to various levers. Rust Egg- To find the Rust Egg, stay in the same gloomy room with the Jade Egg and the green worms. To find this, hug the left wall and climb up to the room above it.

To find the Rust Egg, stay in the same gloomy room with the Jade Egg and the green worms. To find this, hug the left wall and climb up to the room above it. Fire Egg- To get this egg, first head west from the room where you navigated around the ostrich. Throw your Disc and then hop on it to cross the gap and reach the other end, where the chest is located.

To get this egg, first head west from the room where you navigated around the ostrich. Throw your Disc and then hop on it to cross the gap and reach the other end, where the chest is located. Ruby Egg- To find the Ruby Egg, return to the dark room where you found the Rust Egg. Hug the left wall before descending back into the room. Then, use your Disc or B. wand to gain entry to a hidden platform. This platform can be located in the center of the chamber, next to the Ruby Egg.

To find the Ruby Egg, return to the dark room where you found the Rust Egg. Hug the left wall before descending back into the room. Then, use your Disc or B. wand to gain entry to a hidden platform. This platform can be located in the center of the chamber, next to the Ruby Egg. Dream Egg- To find the Dream Egg, follow the passage back up to the main room. You'll come upon a small jumping puzzle depicting a rabbit head. A hidden route leading down to the Dream Egg can be found in the room where you utilize the rabbit head to swap platforms.

To find the Dream Egg, follow the passage back up to the main room. You'll come upon a small jumping puzzle depicting a rabbit head. A hidden route leading down to the Dream Egg can be found in the room where you utilize the rabbit head to swap platforms. Planet Egg- To find the Planet Egg, turn right from the Bunny Mural and go down one room into an area with alternating platforms. Use the Yoyo to break the spikes on the ground, then exit the room from the bottom left. Inside this room, you'll find a chest containing the egg and another carrying a match.

To find the Planet Egg, turn right from the Bunny Mural and go down one room into an area with alternating platforms. Use the Yoyo to break the spikes on the ground, then exit the room from the bottom left. Inside this room, you'll find a chest containing the egg and another carrying a match. Promise Egg- To find the Promise Egg, enter the room with the three white birds. Activate the switch in the upper right corner, then return to the entrance. Use the recently uncovered wall to avoid riding the birds. While traveling, shatter the spikes at the bottom to reveal a route to the egg.

To find the Promise Egg, enter the room with the three white birds. Activate the switch in the upper right corner, then return to the entrance. Use the recently uncovered wall to avoid riding the birds. While traveling, shatter the spikes at the bottom to reveal a route to the egg. Desert Egg- You'll find the Desert Egg in the room with many rising levels that require both horizontal and vertical navigation. To get there, simply run beneath the platforms.

You'll find the Desert Egg in the room with many rising levels that require both horizontal and vertical navigation. To get there, simply run beneath the platforms. Obsidian Egg- To find the Obsidian Egg, look for an area with vertical platforms that move left. In this chamber, you will observe a little lily pad floating on the lake. Use the disc as a platform here. Throw it and then hop on it to travel across. This will take you to a location where you can collect the Obsidian Egg.

To find the Obsidian Egg, look for an area with vertical platforms that move left. In this chamber, you will observe a little lily pad floating on the lake. Use the disc as a platform here. Throw it and then hop on it to travel across. This will take you to a location where you can collect the Obsidian Egg. Sapphire Egg- Once you have the Lantern, return to the bird area to get the Sapphire Egg. There are two birds in this room. Use the lantern to make them disappear. Then, descend to access the egg.

Once you have the Lantern, return to the bird area to get the Sapphire Egg. There are two birds in this room. Use the lantern to make them disappear. Then, descend to access the egg. Bubble Egg- To find the Bubble Egg, go back to the dark room where you saw the single mouse. To obtain this egg, use the B. wand again to access a concealed nook in the room's top right corner.

To find the Bubble Egg, go back to the dark room where you saw the single mouse. To obtain this egg, use the B. wand again to access a concealed nook in the room's top right corner. Moon Egg- Return to the room containing the two stacks of mice to find the Moon Egg. Enter this room once you've equipped yourself with the lantern. Look for a hole in the bottom left corner that you can climb through with the Disc. Inside, use the Lantern to get past the ghost mice and find the egg.

Return to the room containing the two stacks of mice to find the Moon Egg. Enter this room once you've equipped yourself with the lantern. Look for a hole in the bottom left corner that you can climb through with the Disc. Inside, use the Lantern to get past the ghost mice and find the egg. Golden Egg- To find the Golden Egg, you will need the Wheel equipment. It is concealed behind a wall to the left of the ostrich in the wheel area. Use the Wheel on the small platform to move the blocks and access the switches to collect the egg.

Eggs in Animal Well SouthEast corner of the map:

Eggs are hidden all across the map (Image via Bigmode)

Normal Eggs: To find the Normal Egg, descend to the bottom of the area, where there are countless bubbles to hop across. Navigate down the left-hand wall to find a hidden room with the egg.

To find the Normal Egg, descend to the bottom of the area, where there are countless bubbles to hop across. Navigate down the left-hand wall to find a hidden room with the egg. Mystic Egg: To find the Mystic Egg, ascend to the very top of the room, which is filled with bubbles. Climb them until you reach the vines in the upper left corner. Inside, you will find a switch puzzle guarded by an adversary. Solve the problem, and a door in the bubble region will open, allowing you to reach the egg.

To find the Mystic Egg, ascend to the very top of the room, which is filled with bubbles. Climb them until you reach the vines in the upper left corner. Inside, you will find a switch puzzle guarded by an adversary. Solve the problem, and a door in the bubble region will open, allowing you to reach the egg. Sunset Egg- To find the Sunset Egg, go inside the dark room south of the first save point. Use the Yoyo to break the spikes on the bottom, revealing a hidden route leading to this egg.

To find the Sunset Egg, go inside the dark room south of the first save point. Use the Yoyo to break the spikes on the bottom, revealing a hidden route leading to this egg. Galaxy Egg- The Galaxy Egg may be found in the room that houses the fish head's fast travel point. Activate the Remote to drop down into a hidden place near the ledge.

The Galaxy Egg may be found in the room that houses the fish head's fast travel point. Activate the Remote to drop down into a hidden place near the ledge. Ancient Egg- To find the Ancient Egg, proceed northwest from the room where you obtained the B. wand. This room contains a single whale fan. Use the B. wand to gain entrance to a hidden region concealed by hanging vines in the top right corner.

To find the Ancient Egg, proceed northwest from the room where you obtained the B. wand. This room contains a single whale fan. Use the B. wand to gain entrance to a hidden region concealed by hanging vines in the top right corner. Dazzle Egg- To find the Dazzle Egg, walk east from the first save point in the sector and use the B. wand to enter a hidden nook in the top left corner of the region.

To find the Dazzle Egg, walk east from the first save point in the sector and use the B. wand to enter a hidden nook in the top left corner of the region. Magic Egg- To find the Magic Egg, go to the northern save room. Use the B. wand to activate the fish pipe. Then, enter the fish pipe to reach a room with a fish pipe puzzle. You will get the egg once you complete the puzzle.

To find the Magic Egg, go to the northern save room. Use the B. wand to activate the fish pipe. Then, enter the fish pipe to reach a room with a fish pipe puzzle. You will get the egg once you complete the puzzle. Great Egg- To retrieve the Great Egg, use the B. Wand and descend to the bottom of the area filled with rising bubbles. Use the B. Wand to reach a location where huge birds peck at the water. Hop across the lily pads with the B. Wand until you reach the egg.

To retrieve the Great Egg, use the B. Wand and descend to the bottom of the area filled with rising bubbles. Use the B. Wand to reach a location where huge birds peck at the water. Hop across the lily pads with the B. Wand until you reach the egg. Friendship Egg- To find the Friendship Egg, return to the room with multiple fish pipes after upgrading the B. wand. Using the enhanced B. wand, reach the rightmost fish head, which leads to a dark room. In this room, a chest is hidden under vines.

To find the Friendship Egg, return to the room with multiple fish pipes after upgrading the B. wand. Using the enhanced B. wand, reach the rightmost fish head, which leads to a dark room. In this room, a chest is hidden under vines. Scarlet Egg- To obtain the Scarlet Egg, you will require the Wheel item. Above the room with the seahorse and whale, fill three pedestals with water. Look for a concealed opening between the spikes on the wall and hop inside. Then, use the Wheel to get to the chest containing the egg.

To obtain the Scarlet Egg, you will require the Wheel item. Above the room with the seahorse and whale, fill three pedestals with water. Look for a concealed opening between the spikes on the wall and hop inside. Then, use the Wheel to get to the chest containing the egg. Brick Egg- To obtain the Brick Egg, you will need the Wheel item. Break the stalactites in the top right corner of the first room that houses the whale. Then use the wheel to solve the block problem and get to the egg.

To obtain the Brick Egg, you will need the Wheel item. Break the stalactites in the top right corner of the first room that houses the whale. Then use the wheel to solve the block problem and get to the egg. Goodnight Egg- To find the Goodnight Egg, go to the room with the emperor penguin and several spikes. Break the spikes with the Yoyo in the bottom right corner to discover a hidden passage to the egg.

Northwest map eggs in Animal Well

Collect the eggs to unlock various rewards (Image via Bigmode)

Sour egg- The Sour Egg can be located to the east of the room with the Fake Disc, which has a dog. Navigate through a hidden maze at the bottom left corner of the room. When you reach the end of the maze, hop up to get entrance to a hidden location where the egg awaits.

The Sour Egg can be located to the east of the room with the Fake Disc, which has a dog. Navigate through a hidden maze at the bottom left corner of the room. When you reach the end of the maze, hop up to get entrance to a hidden location where the egg awaits. Forbidden Egg- The Forbidden Egg is found in a room with swordfish statues in the background. You can reach it early by riding the Disc through the water.

The Forbidden Egg is found in a room with swordfish statues in the background. You can reach it early by riding the Disc through the water. Red Egg- The Red Egg is located within the room, which has several platforms and switches that make them disappear. Use the Disc to get to the upper left corner of the room. Once there, solve the chinchilla riddle by throwing the Disc to get the egg.

The Red Egg is located within the room, which has several platforms and switches that make them disappear. Use the Disc to get to the upper left corner of the room. Once there, solve the chinchilla riddle by throwing the Disc to get the egg. Upside-down Egg- The Upside Down Egg is located in the bottom right corner of the area, where various switches must be activated to unlock the passage forward.

The Upside Down Egg is located in the bottom right corner of the area, where various switches must be activated to unlock the passage forward. Brown Egg- This egg is on the northwest of the bearhead fast travel point, one room to the west. You will have to use the Slik item to activate the first switch. After that run and jump onto the rising block. Drop your slink to reach the chest with the egg.

This egg is on the northwest of the bearhead fast travel point, one room to the west. You will have to use the Slik item to activate the first switch. After that run and jump onto the rising block. Drop your slink to reach the chest with the egg. Orange Egg- The Orange Egg may be located near the first save point in the quadrant. To get there, you'll need the Spinning Top. Head to the left of the save point and use the Spinning Top to get to the egg.

The Orange Egg may be located near the first save point in the quadrant. To get there, you'll need the Spinning Top. Head to the left of the save point and use the Spinning Top to get to the egg. Reference Egg- The Reference Egg is positioned west of the room that houses the Brown Egg. Use your slink to activate the whale fans, allowing you to access the chest with the egg hiding inside.

The Reference Egg is positioned west of the room that houses the Brown Egg. Use your slink to activate the whale fans, allowing you to access the chest with the egg hiding inside. Depraved Egg- The Depraved Egg is located above the room, and you use the Disc to repeatedly flick two switches, allowing you to ascend the platforms. To get to it, throw the Disc between the next set of switches and traverse the maze that appears.

The Depraved Egg is located above the room, and you use the Disc to repeatedly flick two switches, allowing you to ascend the platforms. To get to it, throw the Disc between the next set of switches and traverse the maze that appears. Egg as a Service- To get the Egg As A Service, go to the room with the enormous bat. Break the stalactite on the ceiling of the top left corner of the room. Then, using the B. wand, enter the opening and hug the left-hand wall to find a path that leads to this egg.

To get the Egg As A Service, go to the room with the enormous bat. Break the stalactite on the ceiling of the top left corner of the room. Then, using the B. wand, enter the opening and hug the left-hand wall to find a path that leads to this egg. Raw Egg- The first set of rooms west of the shrine is where you'll find the Raw Egg. Look for a secret passageway that is tucked away in the area's upper left corner. You'll find a slink puzzle within that you must solve to get the egg.

The first set of rooms west of the shrine is where you'll find the Raw Egg. Look for a secret passageway that is tucked away in the area's upper left corner. You'll find a slink puzzle within that you must solve to get the egg. Shadow Egg- You'll need the Lantern to get the Shadow Egg. Head to the northeast quarter and you'll come across a room containing one rabbit head. To get to the egg, use the lantern to find your way through the floor's shadows and then up the ladder.

You'll need the Lantern to get the Shadow Egg. Head to the northeast quarter and you'll come across a room containing one rabbit head. To get to the egg, use the lantern to find your way through the floor's shadows and then up the ladder. Crystal Egg- Proceed to the room north of the bear fast travel point and use the Spinning Top to reveal a block to retrieve the Crystal Egg. Next, remove the bricks blocking the path using the B. Ball. To get to the puzzle area where the egg is waiting, ride the block upward.

Proceed to the room north of the bear fast travel point and use the Spinning Top to reveal a block to retrieve the Crystal Egg. Next, remove the bricks blocking the path using the B. Ball. To get to the puzzle area where the egg is waiting, ride the block upward. Vanity Egg- Go past the kangaroo statue where you got the B. ball item to find the Vanity Egg. Use the B. ball near the area's entrance to reveal a secret room concealed behind the left wall. The egg is located in this chamber.

Go past the kangaroo statue where you got the B. ball item to find the Vanity Egg. Use the B. ball near the area's entrance to reveal a secret room concealed behind the left wall. The egg is located in this chamber. Plant Egg- Proceed to the same room where you discovered the Vanity Egg to obtain the Plant Egg. With the B. Ball, you can reveal a ladder in the room's lower left corner. To get to the egg in this new region, you'll need to use the Disc and Slink after descending the staircase.

Proceed to the same room where you discovered the Vanity Egg to obtain the Plant Egg. With the B. Ball, you can reveal a ladder in the room's lower left corner. To get to the egg in this new region, you'll need to use the Disc and Slink after descending the staircase. Evil Egg- The big body of water west of the alternating platforms, which you reach by tossing the Disc between the switches, is where you'll find the Evil Egg. Obtain the egg by playing the Animal Flute.

Northeast map’s locations of Eggs in Animal Well

Animal Well has a lot of eggs to collect (Image via Bigmode)

Chaos Egg- Go to the bottom right corner of the chamber and drop the slink into three switches to get the Chaos Egg. You'll find a secret room there with pink monkeys hurling stones at you. This secret chamber contains the egg.

Go to the bottom right corner of the chamber and drop the slink into three switches to get the Chaos Egg. You'll find a secret room there with pink monkeys hurling stones at you. This secret chamber contains the egg. Swan Egg- The Swan Egg is located above the V. flame room, two rooms east of the save point. To wake the chinchilla, use the Animal Flute. Past it lies a riddle where you have to get another chinchilla to reach the egg using either the flute or the firework.

The Swan Egg is located above the V. flame room, two rooms east of the save point. To wake the chinchilla, use the Animal Flute. Past it lies a riddle where you have to get another chinchilla to reach the egg using either the flute or the firework. Future Egg- Go east of the room containing the hedgehogs and chinchillas to locate the Future Egg. Press the switch in the room directly to the north to open the route.

Go east of the room containing the hedgehogs and chinchillas to locate the Future Egg. Press the switch in the room directly to the north to open the route. Transcendent Egg- Head to the room east of the iguana encounter to find the Transcendent Egg. Hug the left wall from above to reveal this egg tucked away in a secret alcove.

Head to the room east of the iguana encounter to find the Transcendent Egg. Hug the left wall from above to reveal this egg tucked away in a secret alcove. Value Egg- Above the room containing the hedgehog behind a huge square puzzle is where you'll find the Value Egg. To get to the upper section, use the Disc located in the upper left corner. Find a secret path that leads to a different puzzle area, then work the puzzle to get the egg back.

Above the room containing the hedgehog behind a huge square puzzle is where you'll find the Value Egg. To get to the upper section, use the Disc located in the upper left corner. Find a secret path that leads to a different puzzle area, then work the puzzle to get the egg back. Universal Basic Egg- Start in the Capybara save room, go one room down, then one room to the left, to find the Universal Basic Egg. To reach the location of the chest, use the Gerbil and your Slinky to weigh down both switches. To get this Egg, go to the left and finish the following room.

Start in the Capybara save room, go one room down, then one room to the left, to find the Universal Basic Egg. To reach the location of the chest, use the Gerbil and your Slinky to weigh down both switches. To get this Egg, go to the left and finish the following room. Zen Egg- You'll need the B. wand to go to the Zen Egg. From the save point in the quadrant, start moving southwest. To turn on both switches, use the chinchilla and the slink. Next, use the B. wand to leap to a hidden spot in the ceiling of the chamber. In this hidden location to the right is where you'll find the egg.

You'll need the B. wand to go to the Zen Egg. From the save point in the quadrant, start moving southwest. To turn on both switches, use the chinchilla and the slink. Next, use the B. wand to leap to a hidden spot in the ceiling of the chamber. In this hidden location to the right is where you'll find the egg. Laissez-faire Egg- Use a candle to guide you southwest from the save point in the dimly lit chamber to locate the Laissez-faire Egg. Use the B. wand to reach the upper platform. The Egg can then be found by going through the following room's upper left corner.

Use a candle to guide you southwest from the save point in the dimly lit chamber to locate the Laissez-faire Egg. Use the B. wand to reach the upper platform. The Egg can then be found by going through the following room's upper left corner. Razzle Egg- Beat the Manticore to obtain the B. wand upgrade and the Razzle Egg. Next, return to the quadrant's entrance where one of the enormous iguanas was. To go to the place where it is placed, use the B. wand upgrade.

Beat the Manticore to obtain the B. wand upgrade and the Razzle Egg. Next, return to the quadrant's entrance where one of the enormous iguanas was. To go to the place where it is placed, use the B. wand upgrade. Truth Egg- Above the main chamber with the four statues where the flames are located is where you'll find the Truth Egg. Leave that region and go northwest, close to a hummingbird. Toss your Disc towards the wall on your right and leap onto it. To get to the egg from there, hop onto a tiny platform and ascend the ladder.

Once you collect them all you can access the true ending of the game.