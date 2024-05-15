How to get and use Firecrackers in Animal Well

Firecrackers in Animal Well are quite handy, but the game doesn’t tell you about it. This open-world game encourages players to discover its secrets on their own. Unfortunately, this lack of guidance sometimes gets so severe that many important aspects remain unused.

When starting the game, one of the first bosses you're bound to meet is the Blue Ghost. To beat this boss and many other enemies in the game, you will need the Firecracker.

In this article, we share the steps for getting the Firecrackers in Animal Well as well as the guide for how and where to use them.

How to find firecracker in Animal Well?

Hunt for Firecrackers in Animal Well (Image via Bigmode)

The Firecracker in Animal Well can be found fairly early in the game. When you enter the room with the Blue Ghost, avoid him and jump onto the ledge in front of you. Avoiding this enemy is quite difficult. The best strategy for avoiding is to let it come to you and jump away from an opening.

Once you've escaped the Blue Ghost, jump up and through the left exit to reach the next room. In this room, you will find three buttons placed on different corners. Interact with each of them to unlock the Firecracker in Animal Well. The first button is right in front of you; press it by standing on it.

Press all the buttons to get the reward (Image via Bigmode)

After that, drop down and land on the right platform. On it, you will find a crank, use it to lift a platform from the water. Then, jump on the platform and reach the second yellow button. Once you're done with the first two buttons, reach the third and last one. You can see the third button in the bottom right corner of the room but reaching it is a little complicated.

First, exit from the left side of the room after pressing the second button. Then, drop down to reach a secret passage. From this passage, go right and then up. Eventually, you will find yourself in front of the third button. Once you press it, the door above you will open and you can jump out. Then follow the newly opened path and you will get your Firecrackers.

How to use the Firecrackers in Animal Well

How to use the Firecrackers? (Image via Bigmode)

Firecrackers in Animal Well dispel darkness as well as frighten ghosts and other enemies. It is best used against the Blue Spirit enemy. You can simply throw a Firecracker at the Ghost and it will disappear, marking it as defeated.