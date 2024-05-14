Animal Well secrets you didn't know about

Animal Well Secrets are rare but incredible. This title is heavily inspired by games like Hollow Knight and Celeste, much like these games, Animal Well has a plethora of secrets scattered and hidden all over the map.

The boss battles like the Chameleon in Animal Well are the main attraction of the game. But those who stayed long enough with the title will notice that the game has a lot more to offer. With incredibly detailed pixelated graphics, Animal Well conceals amazing secrets and easter eggs. Here let’s take a look at some of the Animal Well Secrets.

Animal Well Secrets

Secret Dream Bunny

One of the most trippy secrets in Animal Well is the secret dream bunny. To experience this, rest your character in a safe place anywhere on the map. After standing still for a while, the character will fall asleep, and a dream bubble will appear, revealing the bunny inside. Upon waking up, players can interact with the secret dream bunny.

You can also find the secret bunny outside of dreams. To find the bunny, go to the room with the great egg. Upon reaching this room, you will find a fake wall in the top right corner. Use bubbles to jump and reach the right exit which should lead you to the bunny.

Customizable Mural

In the central area, you'll eventually come across a mural depicting a bunny. As you progress through the game and reach the endgame, you'll have the opportunity to solve this mural. Once solved, you can use the controls to rearrange the mural as you like. Many players have customized the mural to create images of their favorite characters, such as Mario and others.

Meta Physics

One of the best fourth wall-breaking Animal Well Secret can only be accessed when you play the game in window mode. In windowed mode, if you move the game around on your desktop, the elements and objects in the game will react to the motion accordingly.

These are all the Animal Well secrets we have encountered so far. We need to keep in mind that the game has only been released. There is a high chance that the community will unearth many such secrets in the game.

