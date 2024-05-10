5 things to keep in mind before starting Animal Well

Animal Well is such an interesting little Metroidvania. Developed by Billy Basso and released by Bigmode, it’s a dark, retro-style game where players explore a series of interconnected labyrinths. There are so many secrets - from passageways to items, and unlike most Metroidvania titles, it doesn't have just one optimal way to explore.

Items have purposes that aren’t always clear right away, and Animal Well rewards players that go deep and explore the vast mysteries of the game. It might seem like it’s short at first, but there’s so much to this beautiful retro title. If you want Animal Well's complete set of trophies, you’ll need to explore everywhere, anyway. Here are some tips to keep in mind before you dive in.

Tips to keep in mind before starting Animal Well

1) Know what the map icons mean

Take the time to get to know the map (Image via Bigmode)

One of the few downsides to Animal Well is that the map doesn’t really tell you what the icons on it represent. Sure, this will become clear after playing the game for a while, but instead of having to worry about that right out of the gate, here’s what everything means on the map:

Blue Dot: Fruit that increases your health until death

Fruit that increases your health until death Pink Dot: Fruit that restores health

Fruit that restores health White Dot: Fast Travel spots

Fast Travel spots Grey Dot: Switches

Switches Red Vertical Lines: Locked Door

Locked Door Brown Vertical Lines: Ladder

Ladder Telephone: Save Points

Unlike some Metroidvanias, Animal Well doesn’t pause on the map. So it’s important to know exactly what you’re looking at.

2) Hunt down Secret Eggs early for useful bonuses

There are Secret Eggs everywhere (Image via Bigmode)

There are 64 Secret Eggs scattered throughout Animal Well, and after you reach certain milestones, they will reward you with bonuses. These are incredibly useful and even give you access to fast travel. It’s worth it to go out of your way to get at least eight Secret Eggs, since the Animal Flute will help you unlock fast travel.

At 16 Secret Eggs, you get the Pencil, which lets you draw on the map, and you’ll get the Spinning Top at 32. This will be useful in several of the game’s puzzles. However, if you get them all, you get access to an item that will trigger the True Ending. At the very least, you want eight as early as possible.

3) Keep notes and screenshots when you see mysterious things

There's no telling what secrets you'll find, and where (Image via Bigmode)

There are so many secrets in Animal Well, and the odds are high if you’re suspicious about something in a room, it’s something you can come back to later; it could also be, in some way, a puzzle that needs solving. For that reason, anytime you see something mysterious, take a screenshot. I also recommend having a notepad or spreadsheet that keeps track of the things you find, and where.

Once you’ve got the Pencil, you can draw on the map as well. Keep your scribbling consistent, and jot down what your symbols/writing means. There are so many mysteries in Animal Well, and it’s incredibly frustrating to remember that a secret is somewhere, but you have no idea where it is now.

4) Experiment often with your tools

You can use your tools in such an assortment of ways (Image via Bigmode)

The tools and items you get in Animal Well all have a very obvious purpose, and that’s useful. In a casual playthrough, these will no doubt serve you well. For example, the Bubble Wand makes a floating bubble. However, if you want to get through the entire game and see all the secrets it has to offer, you’ll need to use your tools in some unexpected ways.

Animal Well is not a linear game, so you don’t have to worry about trying to break sequence. If something feels entirely too clever or sneaky, well, it isn’t. The game wants you to be clever and try a wide variety of things. It’s one of the factors that make it so fascinating and enjoyable.

5) There’s far more beyond The End

The layered game design allows for so much more than simply "beating" this game once (Image via Bigmode)

According to Billy Basso, the developer of Animal Well, the game has been designed in three layers. The first is the basic stuff you need to do to beat it. Easy enough, that. Then there’s a second layer, where you need to start experimenting and trying new things, to get through puzzles you may have missed. Finally, there’s the third level, where you need to uncover and solve puzzles that don’t even seem to be such in the first place.

What this tells us is that there is so much to Animal Well. Just because you beat the game, that doesn’t mean the adventure is over. There is a ton to do, and there’s no telling just how many secrets are really out there.

Animal Well is a recently-released Metroidvania on Steam, PlayStation 5, and the Nintendo Switch. It is one of the most-anticipated games releasing in May 2024, and is rated Overwhelmingly Positive on Steam.