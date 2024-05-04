7 games releasing in May 2024 that you cannot miss 

2024 is shaping up to be an exciting year for gaming, with a multitude of games releasing in May. These titles range from re-releases like Ghost of Tsushima (which were otherwise locked to a specific console) to upcoming AAA blockbusters such as Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. With so many options to choose from, gamers are quite literally spoilt for choice.

As such, this article lists seven of the best games releasing in May 2024 in no particular order.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

7 of the best games releasing in May 2024

1) Ghost of Tsushima (PC)

Ghost of Tsushima is one of the best games releasing in May 2024 (Image via Sucker Punch Productions)

Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima will arrive on the PC platform on May 16, 2024, nearly four years after its initial release for the PlayStation 4. It is an excellent action-adventure game that follows the exploits of Jin Sakai, a lone samurai who takes on the Mongol invaders.

Ghost's PC release makes it stand out as one of the best games releasing in May 2024 that you most definitely should not miss out on.

2) The Rogue Prince of Persia

The Rogue Prince of Persia is one of the more interesting games releasing in May 2024 (Image via Ubisoft)

Yet another side-scroller entry to the beloved Prince of Persia franchise, The Rogue Prince of Persia brings with it the charm of the original titles, remastered with modern animations and artwork.

The game follows "The Prince," as he takes on the Hun army and their chief, Nogai, in the city of Ctesiphon. Like prior entries in the franchise, it features a heavy emphasis on parkour, platforming, fast-paced combat and time travel.

The Rogue Prince of Persia is developed by Evil Empire and is set to release on May 14, 2024 via early access.

3) Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Image via Ninja Theory)

The sequel to the much-acclaimed Senua's Sacrifice, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is an action-adventure title developed by Ninja Theory and published by Xbox Game Studios for the PC and Xbox.

The game follows the exploits of protagonist Senua as she explores a new chapter in her life while her condition escalates further. It is set to release on May 21, 2024 and will also be available via Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service.

4) System Shock (console)

System Shock remake (Image via Night Dive Studios)

The System Shock remake was initially released for the PC platform on May 30, 2023 and was met with very positive reviews. The 2023 version is a remake of the 1994 game of the same title.

System Shock follows a dystopian cyberpunk world, where the player faces off against SHODAN, a malevolent artificial intelligence aboard a space station that threatens to eradicate humanity.

System Shock is a timeless classic and is one of the best games releasing in May of this year. It will be launched for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on May 21, 2024.

5) Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door

Paper Mario The Thousand Year Door (Image via Nintendo)

Considered by many to be the best Paper Mario game ever released, The Thousand Year Door was originally released for Nintendo's Gamecube console back in 2004. It follows Mario and his companions as they battle against waves of enemies in a rather robust turn-based RPG.

The game also carries with it the charm of the Paper Mario series, featuring a distinctive artstyle and sense of humor.

A remake of The Thousand Year Door is slated to be released for the Nintendo Switch on May 23, 2024, bringing the classic to a new generation of gamers.

6) Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves is one of the best free-to-play games releasing in May 2024 (Image via Kuro Games)

Marking developer Kuro Games' first foray into the world of mainstream titles, Wuthering Waves is an open-world action-RPG, much akin to the incredibly popular Genshin Impact.

While the titles share certain similarities, Wuthering Waves differentiates itself from the competition by focusing on the one thing Kuro does best - its combat.

Wuthering Waves is shaping up to be one of the best free-to-play games releasing in May 2024 and will be available on both PC and mobile platforms. It is set to arrive on May 22, 2024 worldwide.

7) Animal Well

Animal Well (Image via Bigmode)

Published by Bigmode, Animal Well has seen quite a fair bit of traction since its announcement back in January 2023 by YouTuber videogamedunkey. Animal Well is best described as a metroidvania and has players controlling a "blob" as they explore a vast map filled with a variety of animals.

Animal Well brings with it gorgeous pixel art and an immersive soundtrack that easily makes it one of the best games to play in May 2024. The game releases on May 9, 2024 across multiple platforms.