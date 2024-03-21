The community has been excited and speculating about all the games rumored to get released in 2024. From the depths of a post-apocalyptic wasteland to the vast expanses of intergalactic warfare, there are plenty of games coming in 2024 that could redefine the gaming industry.

Join us as we dive into the speculative realm of games rumored to get released in 2024.

10 games rumored to get released in 2024 that might blow us away

1) Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

Genre: MMORPG

Platform/s: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC

An upcoming MMORPG developed by Square Enix, Final Fantasy XIV ushers in the brand-new continent of Tural, which is filled with breathtaking landscapes, fearsome creatures, and vibrant cultures. A hidden secret awaits to be unearthed. Players can explore the vast landscape of Tural, bordered by sun-drenched beaches and filled with taverns, tall mountain ranges, and ancient ruins teeming with forgotten wisdom.

In this epic new journey, you’ll encounter new allies and creatures. Prepare to befriend a range of myriad tribes that populate the continent of Tural. Face off against formidable adversaries of the Final Fantasy universe with ultra-smooth combat mechanics in this brand-new iteration.

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail is slotted for a summer 2024 release, although an official release date has not been announced yet.

2) Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2

Genre: Third-person shooter

Platform/s: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC

An upcoming third-person action-adventure title that’ll let you step into the shoes of fan-favorite captain Titus. You'll get to experience a gripping narrative that’ll let you rejoin the ranks of the Space Marines, wielding superhuman abilities and futuristic weapons. the game will offer ruthless third-person combat either solo or with your friends in co-op as you take part in endless galactic warfare.

As of now, Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 is set for a September 2024 release.

3) Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Genre: Horror-survivor

Platform/s: PC and Xbox Series X/S

In Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl, you’ll get to explore an open-world landscape that is ever-changing and teeming with nuclear radiation, mutants, and other horrifying anomalies. Every small decision you make in Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl will impact the overall story progression in the unforgiving realms of this upcoming horror survivor.

The sequel to the legendary title Stalker: Shadow of Chernobyl, this latest iteration is due for a September 2024 release.

4) Vampire the Masquerade Bloodlines 2

Genre: Action-adventure

Platform/s: PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S

A dark and gloomy RPG that is being developed by Chinese Room and published by Paradox Interactive, Vampire the Masquerade Bloodlines 2 lets you step into the shoes of a Vampire in a tumultuous version of Seattle. Tethering on the brink of collapse due to too many conflicts, a looming siege, and a power vacuum, it’s up to you to forge the right alliances and fight your way toward dominance.

This action-packed RPG thriller doesn’t yet have an official release window, but we expect this game to be out by the third quarter of 2024.

5) Frostpunk 2

Genre: City-builder

Platform/s: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

A sequel to the critically acclaimed city-builder title, Frostpunk 2 will take players into a post-apocalyptic Earth wherein a blizzard has ravaged civilization and transformed it into a harsh and icy wasteland.

As the leader of a resource-hungry metropolis, it is up to you to make tough decisions regarding expansion and solving internal conflicts that will have an overall impact on the direction your city evolves.

At the moment, Frostpunk 2 is set for a summer 2024 release, and you can now go ahead and pre-order the game’s standard or deluxe version.

6) Ashfall

Genre: Shooter-looter

Platform/s: PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC

A brand-new shooter-looter that also features PvE combat, Ashfall is currently being developed by NetEase Games. At its core, Ashfall is a post-apocalyptic game in 2024 where players will find themselves in the aftermath of a nuclear war unleashed by AI. Humanity is on the brink of extinction, and its fate hangs in the balance.

In Ashfall, you’ll get to venture out from the safety of your vault in search of key items to save the world and face off against formidable mutants and creatures that show up along the way.

This game is currently under development and may be released in September of 2024.

7) Homeworld 3

Genre: MMORPG

Platform/s: PC

Sequel to the award-winning Homeworld 2, this upcoming entrant of the Homeworld series has already launched a demo that includes a tutorial mission, four world maps, and a War Games mode. Due to mixed responses from the demo, the developers have pushed back the launch to May 2024.

Homeworld games let gamers take command of a space fleet and take part in dazzling intergalactic 3D space combat. You can even pre-order the Collector’s Edition now.

8) Age of Empires Mobile

Genre: Real-time strategy

Platform/s: Android and iOS

The critically acclaimed real-time strategy game that has remained relevant for over two decades is finally getting a mobile port. The monumental task is being undertaken by the Tencent-owned Timi Studio Group.

The title will try to replicate all the gameplay features that made Age of Empire famous, like base building, real-time battles, and online PvP multiplayer.

It is already available for global pre-registration on Android and iOS. However, there has been no official word regarding a release date yet. We expect this legendary title to be up and running by the end of 2024.

9) Age of Mythology: Retold

Genre: Real-time strategy

Platform/s: PC and Xbox Series X/S

Age of Mythology: Retold is the highly-anticipated remaster of the Age of Empire spin-off game bearing the same name. It’s a real-time strategy game similar to Age of Empires, where players take part in epic battles over grand campaign maps and get to command gods of ancient Greek, Egyptian, and Norse mythology.

The developers are not only improving the overall game engine but also bringing in a ton of additional mythological content in the form of art and cinematic sequences. The goal is to pay homage to this legendary real-time strategy game by breathing new life into it. We expect Age of Mythology: Retold to be released in the latter half of 2024.

10) Dune Awakening

Genre: MMORPG

Platform/s: PC, Xbox X/S, and PS5

This upcoming MMORPG is all about survival in the vast expanse of Arakis. It’s an open-world MMO adventure trying to seamlessly blend in survival gameplay mechanics with massive multiplayer interaction.

You'll begin your solitary journey on a perilous planet and encounter popular characters from the Dune Awakening book and movies as you craft new alliances and fight formidable foes. This game is rumored to be released at the end of 2024 or by the beginning of 2025.

The landscape of games rumored to get released in 2024 looks ripe with a lot of potential, with each future release looking to push the boundaries of gaming. From immersive MMORPGs to captivating action adventures, the year ahead holds the potential to deliver unforgettable experiences.