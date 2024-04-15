The iconic Mario franchise has a lot of great games on the Nintendo Switch, so you'll definitely want to search for the best Mario games once you've purchased the handheld. With its amazing blend of charming characters and creative worlds, Mario is a household name for every gamer out there. The Nintendo Switch offers a fantastic collection of Mario titles that cater to both ardent retro fans and newbies just stepping into the Mushroom Kingdom.

This article will list the top Mario titles you can play on your Nintendo Switch. Some will have you saving Princess Peach while others offer adrenaline-pumping kart races.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Here are the best Mario games to play on the Nintendo Switch

For the single-player platforming enthusiast

1) Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Odyssey (Image via Nintendo)

Considered to be one of the best Mario games of all time, Odyssey takes you on a grand adventure across the globe. In this title, Mario can gain unique abilities by taking control of enemies with his hat.

The vibrant world full of secrets and challenges makes this a must-play title for any ardent Mario fan.

2) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Image via Nintendo)

Team up with friends to navigate the colorful levels in this Mario game. Each level is filled with unique power-ups and clever challenges in this remastered title.

The "Bowser's Fury" part adds a new open-world component, allowing you to explore an island with a humongous enraged Bowser constantly chasing you.

3) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Image via Nintendo)

One of the best Mario games on the Nintendo Switch is a classic side-scrolling game that offers a familiar Mario experience. With challenging levels and a plethora of power-ups, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is the perfect time killer for every player. The game also has an option for co-op play so your friends can also join in on the fun.

For the creative mind

1) Super Mario Maker 2

Super Mario Maker 2 (Image via Nintendo)

This title is one of the best Mario games if map-making is something you're interested in. It lets you take the role of the map developers themselves, as you unleash your inner obstacle-course designer with this Mario "creation suite". You can make your own levels, share them with friends online, and browse through an endless list of player-made courses to prove your mettle.

For multiplayer mayhem

1) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Image via Nintendo)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe offers an impressive collection of tracks, characters, and a plethora of options to customize your kart. You can choose to race against friends locally or take things to the online realm to enjoy a chaotic fun racing experience.

2) Mario Party Superstars

Mario Party Superstars (Image via Nintendo)

One of the best Mario games on the Switch, Mario Party Superstars brings together some of the top-rated minigames from past Mario Party titles. Prepare for a night of laughter and friendly competition with your friends and family with this super fun title.

For the RPG enthusiast

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Paper Mario: The Origami King (Image via Nintendo)

Easily one of the best Mario games out there, this rather quirky RPG game takes Mario on a quest to save a two-dimensional folded-up world. Offering a charming art style with turn-based combat and clever puzzles, Paper Mario: The Origami King is a unique take on the Mario games we know and love.

Beyond the core titles

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Image via Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch also offers a wide variety of other titles related to Mario, like Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, which is a unique tactical RPG crossover. On the other hand, Luigi's Mansion 3 is a spooky ghost-busting adventure starring the brother-in-green, Luigi.