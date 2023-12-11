Fan creates Minecraft-themed track for Mario Kart 8 

Minecraft fans seldom only play Mojang's sandbox title on its own, branching out into other entertaining games. Some players even go further beyond, creating custom content for other games and platforms that bring a little appeal from the blocky world of mining and crafting. Such was the case for RiazorMC, who recently showed a particularly appealing Mario Kart 8 track.

Custom Mario Kart track creation is certainly nothing new to the beloved Nintendo title, but even so, RiazorMC's Minecraft-themed track is a sight to behold. Taking on an almost Mobius Strip-like shape, the track features many identifiable structures like villager houses, Nether portals, and even chests in place of the powerup blocks.

Suffice it to say that Minecraft fans were highly impressed with the completed track.

Minecraft and Mario Kart fans praise RiazorMC's custom track

Although there are countless great custom Mario Kart tracks, RiazorMC's may be one of the best Minecraft-inspired examples that fans have seen. It's an incredibly detailed landscape and likely required quite a bit of technical proficiency. This is due to the presence of a Nether portal on the track that allows players to speed through the fiery dimension.

Fans were blown away by the demo video but lamented the fact that RiazorMC isn't known for providing their custom content and Minecraft mods for download. This is understandable, however, as Nintendo is well-known for its litigiousness and protective stance toward its intellectual property. RiazorMC may want to release the track to download, but they may be playing things safe.

It should be noted that there may be multiple reasons why RiazorMC doesn't release their mods or custom content, as several creations have led to fans asking for download links. Riazor has been mum on the subject, but their reasons are their own. Sure, it can be rough not to try out what appears to be such a fantastic track, but fans can't expect to strong-arm Riazor into releasing their creations.

Riazor's collection of mods and custom releases spans quite a long time, and each subsequent release seems to be improving. Some fans even remarked that even if Riazor's creations weren't released, this made them hopeful for a potential collaboration for Mario Kart games in the future. After all, Steve was already implemented into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

It's admittedly a bummer that this track may never be played by anybody other than RiazorMC, but it's a fantastic depiction of Minecraft in the world of Mario Kart nonetheless. Some players did express worry that the track would be difficult to race on, considering falling off the sides would be quite easy, but perhaps a future collaboration between Mojang and Nintendo can address things.

Maybe one day, RiazorMC will release their custom content in some form, but if not, this creation does present a fantastic foundation that future modders can follow. Given the popularity of Mojang's sandbox title, someone is bound to release a similar custom track to Riazor's, at least aesthetically, in the future.