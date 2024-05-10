Animal Well trophy guide: How to unlock all achievements

Animal Well, a brand-new Metroidvania title, developed by Billy Basso and published by Bigmode, offers plenty of trophies for players to unlock. Since its release on May 9, the game has been received well by gamers on Steam, earning a rating of "Overwhelmingly Positive". With its sharp, retro graphics and challenging gameplay, the puzzle/action hybrid has become an internet sensation.

Some of the trophy unlocks may take some time in Animal Well, and a significant amount of exploration will come with that, similar to games like Star Ocean: The Second Story R. There are many secrets out in the dark, and it’s up to players to find them, if they want to unlock that Platinum.

All trophy unlocks in Animal Well

You'll really need to explore everywhere to get the Platinum trophy (Image via Bigmode)

Unlock some modern games like Unicorn Overlord, Animal Well only have 21 trophy unlocks. Many of them will be incredibly simple to unlock and will be triggered as a matter of course throughout the game’s main story. For example, the four flames you need to collect are a part of the main story.

You can collect those in a variety of orders, but they aren’t something you’re going to avoid. That means, a few of the trophy unlocks in Animal Well are unmissable. On the other hand, finding all the secret eggs, to get Secret Egg through Egg Well are ones that will take a little bit of work.

The game has 64 total secret eggs, and if you want the True Ending of the game, these must all be found. Upon finding certain milestones, you’ll get useful rewards, so it’s worth hunting down those eggs.

Others like Bubble Ecstacy will no doubt be time-consuming, but worth it if you want the Platinum trophy in Animal Well. Below is every achievement that you can get in the game, and as you can see, there aren’t many that will be too challenging to unlock:

Platinum Well: Earn every trophy.

Explorer: Find the map.

Secret Egg: Find a secret egg.

Egg Enjoyer: Find eight secret eggs.

Egg Lord: Find 32 secret eggs.

Egg Well: Find all secret eggs.

Secret Rabbit: Find a secret rabbit.

Chameleon: Find the V. flame.

Ghost: Find the P. flame.

Ostrich: Find the G flame.

Candle Bright: Light all candles.

Manticore: Release the Manticore.

Sneak: Sneak up on a squirrel.

Good Ending: Get crushed by a chinchilla.

Back and Forth Forever: Find a new way to get around.

Bubble Ecstasy: Pop 1,000 bubbles.

Travel Flute: Find a new way to get around.

Walk the Dog: Find a new way to get around.

Animal Well is available now on Steam, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 5.