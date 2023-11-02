Star Ocean The Second Story R trophy guide: How to unlock all achievements

Star Ocean The Second Story R has launched, and with it comes a fresh new batch of achievements. These can even be unlocked on the Nintendo Switch version, even if that platform doesn’t have trophies in general. The actual trophies are coded into the game itself, so you can see them as you play through the game. However, this is a game you cannot platinum in just one playthrough.

For example, some characters require you to pick a particular starting protagonist at the beginning of Star Ocean The Second Story R. However, it is a game worth playing twice. If you want to know the various trophies and achievements that are in the game, look no further.

All achievements you can unlock in Star Ocean The Second Story R

Star Ocean The Second Story R is a lengthy game, and as such, features a whopping 51 achievements, with one Platinum for unlocking everything in the list below. Depending on how much effort you put into the game’s various side activities and unlocking characters, it could take more than two full playthroughs to unlock everything.

Below is the complete list of achievements you can unlock in Star Ocean The Second Story R, across a multitude of playthroughs. Unlike some RPGs, this game is impossible to Platinum in one go due to the nature of certain trophies.

Unlockable trophies:

Master of the Star Ocean: Proof of one who has completely mastered the ocean of stars.

Visitor from Afar: Proof of starting the adventure as Claude.

A Fateful Encounter: Proof of starting the adventure as Rena.

The Evil Stone: Proof of solving the incident in Salva Mines.

Kidnapped No More: Proof of rescuing the town of symbologists from their plight.

A Growing Experience: Proof of crossing blades with mighty opponents at the Armory Contest.

Whatever the Outcome…: Proof of seeing the Armory Contest through to the end.

The Ore of Hope: Proof of finding the precious mineral in the Hoffman Ruins.

Revenge!: Proof of defeating the commander of the monster army.

An Otherworldly Paradise: Proof of miraculously reaching Energy Nede despite the perilous circumstances.

Blue Wings Racing through the Sky: Proof of soaring with the Psynard.

The Warmth of Long Ago: Proof of learning Rena's past in a certain laboratory.

A Crack in the Seams: Proof of defeating one of the Ten Wise Men for the first time.

The Final Battle Awaits!: Proof of a final night spent in L'Aqua.

Hero of Light: An honor bestowed upon those who complete the game as Claude.

Hope of Nede: An honor bestowed upon those who complete the game as Rena.

Angel beneath the Earth: Proof of victory over the being who awaits in the depths of the Maze of Tribulations.

Rapturous Angel: Proof of defeating the crazed celestial being summoned by the Devil's Aria.

The Destroyer's Truth: Ultimate proof of learning the truth and besting the ultimate destroyer.

The Sultry Symbologist: Proof of recruiting Celine.

The Cursed Swordsman: Proof of recruiting Ashton.

The Spitfire Creator: Proof of Recruiting Welch.

The Young Inventor: Proof of recruiting Precis.

The Scholarly Pharmacist: Proof of recruiting Bowman.

The Itinerant Archaeologist: Proof of recruiting Earnest.

The Fiery and Fixated Aristocrat: Proof of recruiting Opera.

The Lone Wolf Swordsman: Proof of recruiting Dias.

The Scientific Whiz Kid: Proof of recruiting Leon.

The Gentlehearted Zoologist: Proof of recruiting Noel.

The Hot-Blooded Journalist: Proof of recruiting Chisato.

The Gang's All Here: Proof of assembling a full party of 8 characters.

Trustworthy Forerunner: Proof of doing battle with an advantage due to the Super Speciality "Bodyguard".

Now I'm Really Ticked Off!: Enter Rage 10 times due to fallen party members.

Let's Do This as a Team!: Proof of using assault actions 20 times with set party members.

Time to Hone Our Skills!: Proof of improving a battle skill, IC, or speciality skill for the first time.

Let's Make Something!: Create an item with an IC skill.

Tearful Bunnies: Upset bunnies 10 times.

Astute Angler: Proof of a first-class fisherman who has caught many kinds of fish and obtained the Masterwork Rod.

Intergalactic Thief: Proof of successfully pickpocketing 20 times.

Super Duper: Proof of learning a super speciality.

The Almighty: Proof of reaching max level in all 28 IC skills, specialities, and super specialities.

Steady Progress: Proof of completing 100 challenge missions.

Personal Relations: Proof of deepening friendship through lots of personal interactions with party members.

Place of Interest: Proof of discovering a unique spot for the first time.

Five-Star Chef: Proof of an ultra elite chef who bested Yarma, the God of Food, in Cooking Master.

Outstanding Insight: Proof of 5 correct predictions at the Bunny Races.

The Wanderer's Way: Proof of walking more than 8,000 steps.

Heroic Feet: Proof of walking more than 40,000 steps.

Seven-Colored Voices: Proof of freeing the entire Voice Collection.

Intertwined Futures: Proof of seeing more than 15 endings.

Proof of seeing more than 15 endings. The Wise Are No Match for the Grind: An honor bestowed upon a stalwart soul who emerged triumphant in the Ten Wise Men Return.

In order to Platinum Star Ocean The Second Story R, you need at least two full playthroughs of the game: One as Claude and one as Rena. Although you don’t have to 100% the game both times, both playthroughs need to be completed. Certain characters can’t be unlocked by each protagonist, so you have to keep that in mind as well as you recruit your party.

For example, Dias Flac, the swordsman, cannot be recruited by Claude in Star Ocean The Second Story R - only by Rena. So if you want the achievement, The Lone Wolf Swordsman, you must play as Rena and not skip Dias when the time to recruit him comes up.

Star Ocean The Second Story R is a remake of a classic JRPG from the 1990s. An epic story that takes players to a variety of locations to battle intense bosses, it’s an emotional journey that nobody should miss. You can read our review here.