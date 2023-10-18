Sonic Superstars trophy guide - How to unlock all achievements

Sonic Superstars is the latest adventure of everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog, which means it’s time to hunt for achievements. There are 39 trophies players can find in this latest SEGA title, and with the game having multiplayer and grinding components, they may be worried about getting some of these. Thankfully, there are no multiplayer trophies to unlock other than playing with a friend. We’ll review every achievement in the game, hidden or otherwise, to ensure you know what’s needed to Platinum the game.

It feels like Sonic Superstars is a game that will take some time to hit Platinum, but it should not be a terribly difficult ordeal. You will, however, have to play every character to a certain extent if you want to Platinum this game.

Note: Contains minor spoilers for Sonic Superstars

All achievements found in Sonic Superstars

Sonic Superstars features 39 trophies to unlock, and all of them focus on the main story of the game. Though the game features an 8-player battle mode with players grinding and unlocking robot parts, none of this goes into achieving a Platinum in the game.

You will, however, need to defeat the true boss of the game, which could take a great deal of work, depending on how easy it was for you to get all the Chaos Emeralds. Once you beat the campaign, you can experience Trip’s story.

From there, you must have collected all seven Chaos Emeralds if you want to see the true boss. We did not know about a “true boss” during our preview session, but it’s now been revealed since the game launched.

All trophies to unlock

Emerald Expert: Unlocked all trophies

BRIDGE ISLAND Completed: Cleared all of BRIDGE ISLAND

SPEED JUNGLE Completed: Cleared all of SPEED JUNGLE

SKY TEMPLE Completed: Cleared all of SKY TEMPLE

PINBALL CARNIVAL Completed: Cleared all of PINBALL CARNIVAL

LAGOON CITY Completed: Cleared all of LAGOON CITY

SAND SANCTUARY Completed: Cleared all of SAND SANCTUARY

PRESS FACTORY Completed: Cleared all of PRESS FACTORY

GOLDEN CAPITAL Completed: Cleared all of GOLDEN CAPITAL

CYBER STATION Completed: Cleared all of CYBER STATION

FROZEN BASE Completed: Cleared all of FROZEN BASE

EGG FORTRESS Completed: Cleared all of EGG FORTRESS

Trip's Courage: Cleared Trip's story

Victory Fanfare: Defeated the true boss

Whirligig World: Cleared 1 Bonus Stage

Fruity Frontier: Cleared an ACT "Fruit"

Buddy Bond: Cleared a Stage with a friend

Charge!: Used Blue Emerald power "Avatar"

Fire!: Used Red Emerald power "Bullet"

All-Seeing: Used the Purple Emerald power "Vision"

Flow Like Water: Used the Light Blue Emerald power "Water"

Vine Climb: Used the Green Emerald power "Ivy"

The Gentle Flow of Time: Used the Yellow Emerald Power "Slow"

Distinctive Flair: Used the White Emerald power "Extra"

Supercharged: Turned super using the 7 Chaos Emeralds

Ring King: Collected 10,000 rings

Two Birds, One Stone: Used the Goal Plate to reveal the hidden Item Box

Fruitful Endeavor: Turned Lagoon City's Goal Plate into a pile of fruit

Heroic Blue Blur: Used Sonic's Drop Dash to defeat 100 Enemies

Aerial Takedown Artist: Used Tails' aerial attack to defeat 100 enemies.

Crimson Guardian: Used Knuckles' glide to defeat 100 enemies

Prickly Protector: Used Trip's double jump to defeat 100 enemies

Zap Scrap Star: Cleared Zap Scrap in Frozen Base without taking damage

Medal Maestro: Collected 100 Medals from Bonus Stages

ACT "Fruit" Aficionado: Collected 600 or more Rings from ACT "Fruit"

Ring Collector: Collected 200 or more Rings when clearing a Stage

All in a Day's Work: Defeated 1,000 enemies

Gold Enemy Hunter: Defeated the gold enemies in all Stages

Sonic Superstars has relatively easy trophies and achievements to unlock, once again, provided you play as everyone and unlock all the Chaos Emeralds. Each emerald has an unlock and requires you to use the power at least once.

Gathering 10,000 Rings in Sonic Superstars should also be easy, as well as 1,000 enemies - with enough time. Since it’s a multiplayer game, it should be easy enough to play through one stage with a friend.

Perhaps the hardest trophy will be Gold Enemy Hunter since these Gold enemies are hidden throughout the stages, typically behind some kind of power-up. They won't all be easy to find, but it will be worth it to Platinum the game.

Sonic Superstars is now live across various platforms and features multiplayer for up to four people in the main story at a time. You can read more about the game in our review.