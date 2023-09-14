Mortal Kombat 1 trophy guide - How to unlock all achievements

Mortal Kombat 1’s trophy completion could be incredibly simple, or infuriating — it all depends on your skill. The game has 51 trophies, with only one gold in the entire lot. Thankfully, many of the trophies do not seem to care where you perform fatalities, only that you do so. At least one trophy will require online play, but the vast majority can be unlocked against the CPU opponents or even your friends.
The trophies for Mortal Kombat 1 will have you traveling across the many game modes, from Invasion to the Towers, even all the way into the competitive Kombat League. That said, it does not appear you need to win that, only take part. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming fighting game’s trophies.
All trophies in Mortal Kombat 1
While the majority of the trophies in Mortal Kombat 1 can be unlocked against NPCs or your friends, you’ll have to spend some time in the Kombat League. That is the game’s competitive scene, where you must play in 5 Kombat League sets. You don’t have to win, competing will suffice.
Other Mortal Kombat 1 trophies, such as Deadly Assassin will only be as difficult as you are skilled. Since you need to perform 20 Fatalities, knowing how to perform Fatalities, and being good enough to defeat opponents of any type in order to trigger them, will see you through success.
Here's a list of all the trophies in MK1:
- Kompletionist: Komplete All Trophies
- What Just Happened??: Komplete 100% of Story Mode
- A New Timeline: Komplete 50% of Story Mode
- Who Was That???: Komplete Chapter 15 twice
- Deadly Assassin: Perform 20 different Fatalities
- Give A Koin: Spend 10,000 Koins on the Shrine
- King Slayer: Dethrone a King
- Rollin’ With My Krew: Komplete Mastery with 5 Kameo Characters
- Juggernaut: Reach Invasions Level 20
- Vanquished: Defeat The Final Boss of an Invasions Season
- Made It Out Alive: Komplete a Survival Encounter
- Found You: Unlock a Secret Fight
- High Score, Is That Good?: Obtain a Total Score of 5,000,000 in Gateway Towers
- Happy Endings: Unlock 10 Tower Endings
- Big Spender: Spend 10,000 Seasonal Kurrency
- Total Disrespect: Perform a Taunt without being interrupted during an online match
- Thank You For Being a Fan!!!: Watch the Kredits
- Become a Ninja in No Time: Komplete the Basic Tutorial
- Eye of the TaiGore: Spend a total of 1 hour in Practice
- Titan: Deal 10,000 Damage to opponents
- Beaten and Broken: Spill 5,000 pints of blood
- It Has Begun!!!: Komplete Cage Mansion Tutorial
- Kontender: Play 5 Kombat League sets
- Karnage: Perform 10 different Brutalities
- Annihilation: Perform 10 different Kameo Fatalities
- Making Friends is Easy: Use 10 different Kameo Characters
- Puppet Master: Komplete a Klassic Tower with 5 different Characters
- Test Your Might: Komplete 5 Unique Test Your Might Encounters
- So I Just Kill Stuff??: Komplete 5 Unique Encounters
- Adventure Time: Komplete 25 Unique Encounters
- Buddy System: Komplete Mastery with 1 Kameo Character
- Where’s Blanche: Trade for an item from an Outworld Shop
- Take and Deny: Trade for an item from an Earthrealm Shop
- Ultimate Power: Use a Talisman
- Feeling Stronger: Reach Invasions Level 5
- Unstoppable: Reach Invasions Level 10
- Not So Big Now Are You??: Defeat a Mini Boss in Invasions
- Who Da Boss??: Defeat a Major Boss in Invasions
- Always Accessorize: Equip a Relic
- Kollector: Equip 3 different Relics
- The Mighty Have Fallen: Komplete a Titan Battle
- ABACABB: Use a Key
- Make Way, I’m Koming Through: Klear an Obstruction in Invasions
- Stop Hiding: Survive an Ambush
- Quest Master: Komplete 3 Daily Quests
- Working Overtime: Komplete a Weekly Quest
- There is No Knowledge That is Not Power: Use 10 Single Use Items
- Witness Me!!!: Change your Kombat Kard Player Module
If you want to achieve Platinum in this fighting game, you’ll need to put in some serious work. Playing just one mode is not enough and you’ll have to go into the Invasions, the arcade-style Towers, and view at least 10 of the various Mortal Kombat 1 endings.
Perhaps one of the harder trophies to unlock for Mortal Kombat 1 might be Total Disrespect. You have to perform a taunt completely, without being interrupted in an online match. It doesn’t require a random match at least, so you could ask a friend to battle you, and let you taunt. Whether they let you or not is another matter.
Mortal Kombat 1 is coming soon - on September 19, 2023. Our review is on the way, but you can read our Beta Preview here, while you wait.