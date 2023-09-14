Mortal Kombat 1 trophy guide - How to unlock all achievements

Mortal Kombat 1’s trophy completion could be incredibly simple, or infuriating — it all depends on your skill. The game has 51 trophies, with only one gold in the entire lot. Thankfully, many of the trophies do not seem to care where you perform fatalities, only that you do so. At least one trophy will require online play, but the vast majority can be unlocked against the CPU opponents or even your friends.

The trophies for Mortal Kombat 1 will have you traveling across the many game modes, from Invasion to the Towers, even all the way into the competitive Kombat League. That said, it does not appear you need to win that, only take part. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming fighting game’s trophies.

All trophies in Mortal Kombat 1

Expand Tweet

While the majority of the trophies in Mortal Kombat 1 can be unlocked against NPCs or your friends, you’ll have to spend some time in the Kombat League. That is the game’s competitive scene, where you must play in 5 Kombat League sets. You don’t have to win, competing will suffice.

Other Mortal Kombat 1 trophies, such as Deadly Assassin will only be as difficult as you are skilled. Since you need to perform 20 Fatalities, knowing how to perform Fatalities, and being good enough to defeat opponents of any type in order to trigger them, will see you through success.

Here's a list of all the trophies in MK1:

Kompletionist: Komplete All Trophies

Komplete All Trophies What Just Happened??: Komplete 100% of Story Mode

Komplete 100% of Story Mode A New Timeline: Komplete 50% of Story Mode

Komplete 50% of Story Mode Who Was That???: Komplete Chapter 15 twice

Komplete Chapter 15 twice Deadly Assassin: Perform 20 different Fatalities

Perform 20 different Fatalities Give A Koin: Spend 10,000 Koins on the Shrine

Spend 10,000 Koins on the Shrine King Slayer: Dethrone a King

Dethrone a King Rollin’ With My Krew: Komplete Mastery with 5 Kameo Characters

Komplete Mastery with 5 Kameo Characters Juggernaut: Reach Invasions Level 20

Reach Invasions Level 20 Vanquished: Defeat The Final Boss of an Invasions Season

Defeat The Final Boss of an Invasions Season Made It Out Alive: Komplete a Survival Encounter

Komplete a Survival Encounter Found You: Unlock a Secret Fight

Unlock a Secret Fight High Score, Is That Good?: Obtain a Total Score of 5,000,000 in Gateway Towers

Obtain a Total Score of 5,000,000 in Gateway Towers Happy Endings: Unlock 10 Tower Endings

Unlock 10 Tower Endings Big Spender: Spend 10,000 Seasonal Kurrency

Spend 10,000 Seasonal Kurrency Total Disrespect: Perform a Taunt without being interrupted during an online match

Perform a Taunt without being interrupted during an online match Thank You For Being a Fan!!!: Watch the Kredits

Watch the Kredits Become a Ninja in No Time: Komplete the Basic Tutorial

Komplete the Basic Tutorial Eye of the TaiGore: Spend a total of 1 hour in Practice

Spend a total of 1 hour in Practice Titan: Deal 10,000 Damage to opponents

Deal 10,000 Damage to opponents Beaten and Broken: Spill 5,000 pints of blood

Spill 5,000 pints of blood It Has Begun!!!: Komplete Cage Mansion Tutorial

Komplete Cage Mansion Tutorial Kontender: Play 5 Kombat League sets

Play 5 Kombat League sets Karnage: Perform 10 different Brutalities

Perform 10 different Brutalities Annihilation: Perform 10 different Kameo Fatalities

Perform 10 different Kameo Fatalities Making Friends is Easy: Use 10 different Kameo Characters

Use 10 different Kameo Characters Puppet Master: Komplete a Klassic Tower with 5 different Characters

Komplete a Klassic Tower with 5 different Characters Test Your Might: Komplete 5 Unique Test Your Might Encounters

Komplete 5 Unique Test Your Might Encounters So I Just Kill Stuff??: Komplete 5 Unique Encounters

Komplete 5 Unique Encounters Adventure Time: Komplete 25 Unique Encounters

Komplete 25 Unique Encounters Buddy System: Komplete Mastery with 1 Kameo Character

Komplete Mastery with 1 Kameo Character Where’s Blanche: Trade for an item from an Outworld Shop

Trade for an item from an Outworld Shop Take and Deny: Trade for an item from an Earthrealm Shop

Trade for an item from an Earthrealm Shop Ultimate Power: Use a Talisman

Use a Talisman Feeling Stronger: Reach Invasions Level 5

Reach Invasions Level 5 Unstoppable: Reach Invasions Level 10

Reach Invasions Level 10 Not So Big Now Are You??: Defeat a Mini Boss in Invasions

Defeat a Mini Boss in Invasions Who Da Boss??: Defeat a Major Boss in Invasions

Defeat a Major Boss in Invasions Always Accessorize: Equip a Relic

Equip a Relic Kollector: Equip 3 different Relics

Equip 3 different Relics The Mighty Have Fallen: Komplete a Titan Battle

Komplete a Titan Battle ABACABB: Use a Key

Use a Key Make Way, I’m Koming Through: Klear an Obstruction in Invasions

Klear an Obstruction in Invasions Stop Hiding: Survive an Ambush

Survive an Ambush Quest Master: Komplete 3 Daily Quests

Komplete 3 Daily Quests Working Overtime: Komplete a Weekly Quest

Komplete a Weekly Quest There is No Knowledge That is Not Power: Use 10 Single Use Items

Use 10 Single Use Items Witness Me!!!: Change your Kombat Kard Player Module

If you want to achieve Platinum in this fighting game, you’ll need to put in some serious work. Playing just one mode is not enough and you’ll have to go into the Invasions, the arcade-style Towers, and view at least 10 of the various Mortal Kombat 1 endings.

Expand Tweet

Perhaps one of the harder trophies to unlock for Mortal Kombat 1 might be Total Disrespect. You have to perform a taunt completely, without being interrupted in an online match. It doesn’t require a random match at least, so you could ask a friend to battle you, and let you taunt. Whether they let you or not is another matter.

Mortal Kombat 1 is coming soon - on September 19, 2023. Our review is on the way, but you can read our Beta Preview here, while you wait.