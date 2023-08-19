Mortal Kombat 1: All beta fatalities and how to do them

Perhaps the most important thing about Mortal Kombat 1 is the Fatalities. They’re grisly, gruesome, and fun to watch. The violence level for this game got cranked up to 11 for every character. You can even make the Kameo characters use a finishing move if you wish to. Since your assist characters don’t take damage, you don’t have to worry about them not being available.

We’re only covering the fatalities available in the Mortal Kombat 1 beta and its cast members. There have been other finishing moves revealed in trailers for the upcoming fighting game, but we’re only focused on the ones you can do over the course of this weekend.

Note: All inputs assume the player is facing right.

How to perform Fatalities in Mortal Kombat 1

Performing fatalities is simple enough in Mortal Kombat 1. First, you have to win a match. You don’t get a lot of time to perform the input, so make sure you know what you plan to do. In the beta, you only have 1 Fatality and 1 Brutality, but that will almost assuredly open up when the game launches.

I tend to stand roughly half a character length away from the opponent and quickly hit the inputs you’ll see below. Your spacing may vary, though, so be sure to practice them.

Kenshi’s fatality, for example, is relatively close - within slashing range. When you hit the last input, you’ll see all the gruesome visuals come to life.

All inputs for Mortal Kombat 1’s beta characters

In Mortal Kombat 1, the main characters and Kameos both have access to Fatalities. While at this time, Kameos do not have Brutalities, that could perhaps change in the future. Below, I’ll go over all of the finishing moves you can use in the MK1 beta test. I’ll also list the distance you need to be.

Liu Kang simply punches through Sub-Zero - the long way (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

Kombatants

Sub-Zero’s Hairline Fracture: Right, Down, Down, Triangle/Y [Close]

Right, Down, Down, Triangle/Y [Close] Kenshi’s Blended: Right, Down, Down, Triangle/Y [Close]

Right, Down, Down, Triangle/Y [Close] Kitana’s Royal Blender: Down, Right, Down, Circle/B [Far]

Down, Right, Down, Circle/B [Far] Liu Kang’s Double Dragon: Down, Right, Left, Circle/B [Close]

Down, Right, Left, Circle/B [Close] Li Mei’s Roman Candle: Right, Left, Right, Cross/A [Mid]

Right, Left, Right, Cross/A [Mid] Johnny Cage’s Hollywood Walk of Pain: Right, Left, Down, Triangle/Y [Close]

You can even perform Fatalities with your Kameo characters if you prefer to add a little extra salt to someone’s wound in Mortal Kombat 1. You just need to have access to the character.

When the “Finish Him!” message appears, hit the movement inputs, and wrap it up with the Assist Button to trigger these grisly finishing moves.

Sonya brought back her infamous Kiss of Death (Image via NetherRealm Studios)

Kameos

Frost’s Breaking Point: Left, Down, Left, R1/RB

Left, Down, Left, R1/RB Kano’s Heart Ripper: Left, Down, Right, R1/RB [Close]

Left, Down, Right, R1/RB [Close] Sonya’s Kiss of Death: Left, Right, Down, R1/RB [Far]

Left, Right, Down, R1/RB [Far] Jax’s Big Boot: Down, Down, R1/RB [Far]

Other characters will come in the future, and each will have an assortment of terrifying moves to wrap up opponents with. It’s not known how many finishers the Kameo characters will have, but it could wind up being more than one.

Mortal Kombat 1 releases on September 19, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PCs. If you want to learn more about Liu Kang in MK1, we have a handy guide for you.