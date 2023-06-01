Street Fighter 6 trophy guide: All achievements and how to unlock them

Street Fighter 6 is one of the most highly-anticipated fighting games of this year, and it will be launched worldwide on June 2. Needless to say, fans can wait to experience what this title has to offer. Just like a lot of other games, this title features several tiers of trophies and achievements that players can earn as they fight opponents.

There are different tiers of trophies that players can earn. While some achievements associated with them are simple to complete, others can offer a stiff challenge. That said, here's how players can unlock them in Street Fighter 6.

How to unlock all achievements in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 has received some really good reviews and has started making waves in the fighting games genre. There are a total of 44 achievements that you can earn in this game, which are divided into four trophy tiers: Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

Unlike most titles on the market, a major chunk of them is under the Bronze tier and fairly easy to complete. The ones that are part of higher tiers require some grinding. That said, here are all the trophies and achievements that you can unlock in Street Fighter 6.

Platinum trophy

A quest for strength fulfilled: Unlock all the other trophies in the game.

Gold trophy

King of the Ring: Win 30 Battle Hub matches.

Over the Top Victory: Win 20 matches in Extreme Battle.

The Struggle over Self: Win 20 matches in Avatar Battle.

Dominating like a Ninja: Win 10 tournaments.

Veteran of Battle: Fight 100 Battle Hub matches.

Spirit of Encouragement: Achieve 600 "Nice" fans.

Neighborhood Peacekeeper: Complete 22 sub-missions in World Tour.

The Grand Jete of 100 Battles: Win Online Battles in Fighting Ground.

Silver trophy

There's always time for Training! : Play 30 matches in the Battle Hub.

Extreme Combat Training: Play 20 Extreme Battles.

Fixin’ for a Fight: Play 20 Avatar Battles.

Steely Determination: Play five tournaments.

Gotta be Popular! Uwo!: Gather 200 "Nice" fans.

Mastery’s Bond: Raise the bond with one of your masters to 100 in World Tour.

At Journey’s End: Complete World Tour.

Talent of the Valiant: Complete the Arcade mode once.

Practical Training: Complete 45 combo trials.

Bronze trophy

Get Your Game Face On!: Create an Avatar.

So This is the Battle Hub…: Visit the Battle Hub for the first time.

First Encounters: Play one match in the Battle Hub.

Jungle-Sized Surprise Ever hear of Extreme Battles?: Participate in one Extreme Battle.

Becoming the Avatar In Avatar Battles: Participate in one Avatar Battle.

Gazing at the Peak: Participate in one Tournament.

Kickin’ it Old School: Try the Classic Game mode at the Battle Hub.

Classic Leaderboard Champ: Try the Ranking Challenge at the Game Centre.

Entranced by Battle: Spectate a match in the Battle Hub.

Combat Analysis: Spectate an Extreme Battle.

Watching Gets Me PUMPED!: Spectate an Avatar Battle.

Welcome to the Stable: Join a club in Street Fighter 6.

Let the Praise Become Your Muscle: Earn one "Nice" fan.

Pleased to Meet You!: Chat in the Battle Hub.

Coolheaded Analysis: Watch a match you previously participated in.

My Title, My Life: Earn a title.

Joining the Pack: Add a friend in Street Fighter 6.

Fashion Leader: Change your outfit once.

Ready to Dance?: Dance at the Battle Hub.

Up on the Big Screen: Check out the big screen at the Battle Hub.

Leaving the Nest: Complete the tutorial in the World Tour in Street Fighter 6.

Ha-dough-ken: Take up a part-time job in the World Tour.

Actions Speak Louder: Knock an object out of your way using a Master Action in the World Tour.

Fighting Fledgling: Play the Training Mode in the Fighting Grounds in Street Fighter 6.

Fighters’ Codex: Check out a Character Guide in the Fighting Grounds.

Taling Initiative: Play the Tutorial Mode in Street Fighter 6 Fighting Grounds.

That concludes the list of all achievements that you can earn in this game. While the Bronze trophy can be acquired without much difficulty, the others are slightly grind-y in nature.

With SF6 offering two different control modes, this title is capable of revolutionizing the entire fighting game scene.

