The Clock in Animal Well explained

Animal Well is an ominous game. Visuals, sound design, and the story (or the lack of it) scream mystery. Although there are a lot of mysteries in the game, one that made the player most confused was the clock. You can find a giant clock in one of the rooms in Animal Well. In this article, we will discuss its purpose.

What does the clock do in Animal Well?

The mysterious ambiance of Animal Well (Image via Bigmode)

In simple terms, the clock is a speedrun mechanic in Animal Well. Games like Animal Well always end up being liked by the speedrunning community. Its fast-paced gameplay is perfect for implementing and exploiting various strats. Knowing that the game would eventually make its way to the speedrunning community, the devs implemented the clock.

This clock rewards players with various figurines for completing the game within a set time. Although using glitches and other exploits is quite common for speed runs, Animal Well is designed in such a way that you can complete the game in record time without using any exploits.

What are the clock rewards in Animal Well?

Find your way to the clock (Image via Bigmode)

The clock offers various figurines when you reach it within a certain time frame. Currently, there are three challenges: Under 5 hours, under 90 minutes, and under 30 minutes. The figures for each of the challenges are:

30 minutes – Cat Figurine

90 minutes – Figurine

5 hours – Owl Figurine

Animal Well is a fairly short game. Completing the main campaign in five hours is not that difficult even in your first playthrough. With enough practice, you should finish the game under the 90-minute mark and eventually reach 30 and even lower. Once you make it to the clock in time, the doors will open when your counter hits the mark.

