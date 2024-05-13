How to get past the ghost dog in Animal Well?

The Ghost Dog in Animal Well is one of the hardest bosses in the game. There may be no fight, but this massive ethereal dog will chase you across the room until you free its soul. A single wrong step and the white ghost of the dog can eat you up. That’s why successfully evading the dog and completing its ritual is very hard, especially on the first attempt.

Like the Chameleon in Animal Well, the Ghost Dog is one of the main four bosses of the game that you will need to beat to complete the main story. The chase sequence between you and the ethereal pooch spans across rooms and unlike you, it can go through walls and doesn’t have to engage with the enemies. With this guide, we will help make this otherworldly chase a little easier for you.

Steps to finish the Ghost Dog chase in Animal Well

The Dog Shrine in Animal Well (Image via Bigmode)

The Ghost Dog chase starts when you take the disc from the Dog Shrine. The moment you collect the disc a giant dog-shaped specter appears in the room and starts chasing you. The dog's movements are very bizarre and its body floats like it is being dragged across the screen like a wet cloth.

Climb up the ladder (Image via Bigmode)

As soon as the chase starts, run left. In the left room, jump on the ladder and climb up. Once on the top, start going right. Keep moving right until you reach the room with a huge waterfall. In the path, you will see some dogs. Throw the disk at them to distract them so you can make your way past them.

throw the disc at the dogs (Image via Bigmode)

Once you reach the room with the waterfall, climb up and reach the upper room. In this room, follow the room’s linear structure and make your way to the exit.

Continue in this direction and make your way past the room. A very important tip: The body of the Ghost Dog is harmless, it can only cause damage with its head. Use this fact to your advantage.

Throw the disc over the dogs (Image via Bigmode)

Continuing left, you will reach a room with three dogs. The trick here is to shoot the disk over their heads so they can be distracted. Once done, run past the dogs and exit the room.

Continue left until you reach a room with a ladder. Climb it up to reach a new room and from there continue right.

Hit the middle button (Image via Bigmode)

There are some button-activated platforms here to keep you spring-ready. Continue moving top right and you will reach a room with five buttons. This one is very tricky.

Jump and maneuver past the Ghost Dog to reach the bottom section and hit the middle button. It will open the platform underneath you. Drop down and you reach a new room with a ladder.

Place the disk and it's over (Image via Bigmode)

Climb up and head right. That’s it. Quickly jump and place the disk in the shrine to free the Dog’s spirit. Once done, the door on the right will open up.

Exit through the door and you will find the P. Flame. It is one of the key items in the game.