How to beat the chameleon in Animal Well

Animal Well is yet another ambient Metroidvania, inspired by Hollow Knight and Celeste. Developed by the personal game studio of the popular YouTuber VideoGameDunkey, Animal Well is a 2D pixelated platform that is garnering a lot of praise. The character design, especially bosses like the chameleon, is one of the strong points of Animal Well.

Despite Animal Well being an open-world game, some parts of the map are closed behind strong bosses or story bits. The Chameleon is one of the gatekeepers of Animal Well. This massive creature can be very tricky to beat if you don’t know its quirks. This guide will help you defeat this color-changing behemoth with ease.

Guide to defeat the Chameleon in Animal Well

The Chameleon can be found on the top right-hand corner of the map. It is one of the four main bosses that need to be defeated to complete the game. Once you find the Chameleon and drop into its chamber, you will find yourself in a big empty room with a single platform, with the giant Chameleon on the left.

The Chameleon attacks with its tongue (Image via Bigmode)

On the platform, you will see that some smaller creatures are crawling around. They are the main food for the Chameleon. In Animal Well, it can’t be killed, but avoided for long enough before it has its fill and leaves you alone. Once on the platform, you will need to be close to the smaller bugs and wait for the Chameleon to bring out its tongue.

Avoid the tongue as it tries to catch the bugs. Once the group of remaining bugs goes underneath the platform, the Chameleon will start the next phase of the battle. The in-game Chameleon will start attacking with blood. It will fire five small blood projectiles. Your best bet to avoid them is to move sideways.

The blood shots (Image via Bigmode)

Dodge the blood shots until the bugs come on the surface again. Once they are on the top of the platform, repeat the previous step. Stay near them as the tongue comes to devour them and move out of its way. If you stay too far from the bugs, the Chameleon will target you as prey, so beware and try to remain as close to the bug as possible.

Once the Chameleon is done eating and there are no bugs on the platform remaining, it will lose its interest in you and leave the room. Then, exit from the left side of the room. You will then find a special room with the V. Flame in the middle. It is one of the key items needed to finish the game.