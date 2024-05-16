How to defeat the Manticore in Animal Well

The Manticore is the final boss of Animal Well. Hands down, it is one of the most terrifying and creepy enemies in the game. The Manticore has similar mechanics as the Ghost Dog in Animal Well. However, it is much more relentless and has very powerful tricks up its sleeves, such as phasing through objects and using laser eyes.

Animal is ambient Metroidvenia, developed by YouTuber VideoGameDunkey’s game studio. Inspired by games like Hollow Knight and Dandara, Animal Well too has some incredible and terrifying bosses. However, none of them comes near the Manticore when comes to sheer creepiness.

How to defeat Manticore in Animal Well

How to escape the Manticore (Image via Bigmode)

Animal Well is a pacifist game, meaning you can’t attack any of the enemies. Boss battles involve avoiding enemies until they depart, and the encounter with the Manticore is no expectation. Once you get the lantern, the Manticore will follow you until you scare it away using fireworks.

After getting the lantern, travel downwards and right to reach a room with an inactive whale fan. Fall through the hole right next to it to reach a new area. Hit the button in front of you and continue bottom left. Continue down this path and you will reach another room with a button. Press the button and then go left.

You will reach another room with four buttons. Drop down from the hole in the left. You will notice that the fan is now active. Use bubbles on the fan to reach higher. Jump on the top left button to activate the barrier below, and once the barrier opens, exit the room from the left and press the button.

Runaway and make your way to fireworks (Image via Bigmode)

After this, return to the room with four buttons and go up through the exit in the ceiling. Use a slink on the green button to exit from the left and fall to find another button. Once you've pressed this button, return to the previous room and bypass the green button, then descend through the hole. Use the YoYo to hit the button in this room.

Once all the buttons are pressed, the exit door will open. Proceed down the path until you reach a room with a detonator. Jump on it to set off all the firecrackers and hug the right wall. During this entire time, Manticore will be following you and try to smash or burn with laser vision.

After using the detonator and setting off the firecrackers, the Manticore will be scared away, prompting the end of the game with the credits rolling.