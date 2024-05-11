Is Animal Well an open-world game?

Fans of the Metroidvania genre have started questioning whether Animal Well, a title that came out on May 9, 2024, is going to feature an open-world design. The answer to that question is yes. Animal Well is an open-world game that stands out among other titles in this category mostly due to its puzzle-oriented gameplay.

Although dangers lurk around the corners, players are almost always encouraged to focus on completing a specific challenge. Combat in Animal Well avoids the usual button-spamming engagement scenarios seen in certain titles in the Metroidvania genre.

This article will talk about what players expect in this title from publisher Bigmode.

What Animal Well offers as an open-world experience

Animal Cell offers a vibrant open-world design for players to explore (Image via Bigmode)

Animal Well is an open-world game and is full of mysteries. Exploration plays a big role in it and is used to acquire all the collectibles or hunt down every trophy. Animal Well has a retro charm to it, which applies to every aspect of this title, including the foes of the dark found lurking in the corridors and every form of shrubbery and water.

Drenched in saturated colors, the game from Bigmode comes across as both calm and intimidating. The primary objective in this title initially seems to be to collect eggs for a big peacock.

The giant peacock in Animal Well (Image via Bigmode)

Players are just dropped into this stunning retro universe, and they have to figure out the rest for themselves. Since this approach necessitates a lot of exploration, a puzzle-oriented approach to Animal Well's game design ensures fans can enjoy every nook and cranny and appreciate the work put into this 40 MB title.

Players' inventory will fill up with objects as they progress in this title. This includes things like Fireworks, Slinky, and a yo-yo, which they must utilize in creative ways to distract enemies, banish ghosts, and activate switches to continue unraveling the mysteries of this open world. The game is multilayered in terms of its map design, holding secrets in each of its areas.

Check out our other articles on related topics: