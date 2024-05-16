How to get past the Seahorse in Animal Well

The Seahorse in Animal Well is one of the many other animal bosses in the game. This giant aquatic boss is more of a gimmick than an enemy. Much like the chameleon and the Ghost Dog in Animal Well, you cannot attack or harm the Seahorse. Instead, you need to utilize its power to solve the puzzle in the room and proceed to exit.

Seahorse is the final boss before getting the Bubble Wand in Animal Well. His attack patterns are designed in a manner that gives you an idea about how to use the tool and the bubbles to use as platforms. Although the Seahorse in Animal Well is not a typical boss fight, getting past it could be a difficult task if you don’t know what you are doing.

How to beat the Seahorse in Animal Well

Jump on the bubbles (Image via Bigmode)

Once you are on the road to getting the Bubble Wand, you face various water and bubble-themed puzzles. Most of them involve platforming on a timed surface to get across the room, serving as a clever way to familiarize you with the bubble mechanic before you get the B. Wand tool.

Once you enter the room of Seahorse in Animal Well, you will see multiple platforms over a body of water. The Seahorse in Animal Well lives inside this water body and as soon as you stand on a platform, it will start blasting water stream at you. If you stay too long in the stream, you will be flung into the spikes on the walls.

In the room, you find yourself trapped, with the only way out being a door on the top left side. This door only opens if you manage to press the yellow buttons on the ceiling of the room. But to reach the ceiling is no easy task. You will have to use the Seahorse’s power to your advantage to climb up to the buttons.

The beautiful pixelated world of Animal Well (Image via Bigmode)

Every time the Seahorse in Animal Well blasts its water stream, a series of bubbles also comes along with it. You will need to jump on these bubbles to get to the top. However, this may pose a difficult task since the bubbles are small and hard to land on and pop after a while.

The best strategy is to wait for all the bubbles to form out of the stream. Then jump on the nearest one to your character and wait a few moments until the next bubble reaches your desired height. Then jump and press the button with your head. Repeat the process two times to get the buttons and one last time to get out of the room through the left exit. In the next room, you will find the Bubble Wand.